U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,795.00
    -9.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,696.00
    -62.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,725.75
    -36.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.10
    -5.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.43
    +0.13 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.50
    -10.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    19.05
    -0.14 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0028
    -0.0032 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    -0.0540 (-1.83%)
     

  • Vix

    26.82
    -0.47 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9530
    +0.5410 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,237.23
    +737.96 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.72
    +16.47 (+3.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,660.17
    +181.40 (+0.69%)
     

Microwave Market to Grow at 4% CAGR through 2032 Amid Increasing Consumption of Frozen Foods – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Increasing sales of frozen and ready-to-eat food is driving demand for microwaves among consumers. Growing population and increased understanding of different cooking mediums such as microwaves, grills, and barbeques are expected to propel sales of microwaves over the forecast period.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the microwave market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 8 Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 4.0% CAGR, with the market size reaching US$ 11.84 Bn by 2032.

Nuclear families are increasing, which has resulted in a rise in the number of people living in cities. The demand for microwaves is expected to be driven by hectic schedules of consumers, along with increasing sales of frozen foods.

In addition to this, expansion in the hospitality and foodservice sectors across the globe will augment sales of microwaves. Increasing contracts for catering events are also anticipated to spur demand for microwaves in the commercial sector.

Newmarket opportunities are likely to arise from the growing popularity of connected household appliances, such as the inverter-based microwave. The ongoing trend of smart household appliances will create opportunities for growth for microwave manufacturers over the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14933

"Increasing demand for smart home appliances, along with rising preference for home cooking among millennials across the globe will fuel sales of microwaves over the forecast period,” says and FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on structure, sales of countertop microwaves will increase at a 3.3% CAGR over the forecast period.

  • In terms of applications, demand for microwaves in the commercial sector will grow at a 4.1% CAGR through 2032.

  • By sales channel, the online segment will hold a dominant share in the market over the assessment period.

  • Sales of microwaves in the U.S. will rise at a 1.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

  • China will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with sales growing at a 10.2% CAGR through 2032.

  • Demand for microwaves in India will increase at a 8% CAGR over the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Aggressive promotional techniques, marketing, and new product launches are some of the key strategies being adopted by the leading microwave manufacturers.

Some of the key players in the global microwave market include Galanz Enterprise Group, Whirlpool Corporation, Hoover Limited, LG Electronics, AB Electrolux, Sharp Corporation, Illinois Tool works INC, Alto-Shaam INC, Panasonic Corporation, Haier group corporation, and Robert Bosch.

Before Buying, Visit for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14933

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global microwave products market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the microwave market based on the product type (convection, grill, solo), Application (commercial, household), Structure (built-In, countertop), sales channel (hypermarkets/ supermarkets, multi-brand stores, specialty stores, online retailing, wholesalers/distributors, and others) across seven major regions.

Global Microwave Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • Convection

  • Grill

  • Solo

By Application:

  • Household

  • Commercial

By Structure:

  • Built-In

  • Countertop

By Sales Channel:

  • Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

  • Wholesalers/Distributors

  • Specialty Stores

  • Multibrand Stores

  • Online Retailers

  • Other Sales Channel

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14933

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Key Statistics

  1.3. Summary of Key Findings

  1.4. Product Evolution Analysis

  1.5. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Winning Themes

  3.3. Key Product Development Trends

      3.3.1. Product Launches

      3.3.2. Acquisition & Mergers

      3.3.3. Expansion

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14933

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Consumer Product

Convection Ovens Market size - North America and Western Europe is expected to hold the highest share in the global convection ovens market

Pizza Ovens Market Share - East Asia, South Asia and Middle East are likely to register growth as the food industry is very diverse in cuisines and hence pizza oven industry can see a gradual growth

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size - Smart Kitchen Appliances Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Appliances (Smart Refrigerator , Smart Coffee Maker , Smart Dishwasher, Smart Cookware & Cooktop, Smart Oven), Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Market , NFC) & Region - Forecast to 2017 – 2026

Oven Market Growth - The global Oven market is estimated to reach US$ 2,801.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to surpass US$ 4,519.9 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2032

Contact Lenses Market: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the contact lenses market is estimated at USD 9.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2029.

Women's Luxury Footwear Market: The global women’s luxury footwear market is currently worth close to US$ 30 Bn, and is projected to close in on a valuation of US$ 39 Bn by 2029, rising at a steady CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2029.

Passion Fruit Extract Market: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the passion fruit extract market is estimated at USD 587.8 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,028.6 million by 2029

Floral Extract Market: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the floral extract market is estimated at USD 2.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2029.

3D Printed Wearables Market: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the 3D printed wearable market is estimated at US$ 3.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 7.2 Bn by 2029.

Aluminium-Free Deodorant Market: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the aluminium-free deodorant market is estimated at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.0 Bn by 2029.

Water Flosser Market: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Water Flosser Market is estimated at US$ 1,020.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,417.2 Mn by 2027.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006 
Jumeirah Bay 2 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers 
Dubai 
United Arab Emirates
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/microwave-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Hyundai IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner Debuts with Extended Range and Innovative Personal Space

    Hyundai Motor Company launched the eagerly awaited IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner with a digital world premiere film. As the new model in the brand's IONIQ all-electric lineup brand, the electrified streamliner's array of advanced technologies, personalized space and features and extended range redefine the boundaries of electric mobility.

  • Why is inflation so high, and when will it ease?

    Inflation's relentless surge didn't merely persist in June. It accelerated. Here's why.

  • Hyundai Motor launches first electric sedan, taking on Tesla

    Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday launched its first electric sedan, Ioniq 6, which the South Korean automaker is betting will help it grab a bigger share of the electric vehicle (EV) market dominated by Tesla Inc. The Ioniq 6 is one of more than 31 electric models that Hyundai Motor Group - including Hyundai Motor, its sister company Kia Corp and premium brand Genesis - plans to introduce through 2030 to secure a projected 12% of the global EV market. Hyundai's sedan will expand its EV range beyond its current crossovers and SUVs to compete head-to-head against Tesla in a popular category.

  • United Airlines, pilots' union to restart negotiations for new contract - CNBC

    The United branch of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) said the current agreement "fell short" of some pilots' expectations, according to the report. United Airlines and ALPA did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. The two-year agreement, previously approved by union leaders, was sent out to members for ratification and expected to settle by July 15.

  • ‘July 13th will be the bottom’: Here’s why Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce and have a ‘strong rally’ through late August

    Don’t get stuck on the sidelines. Bullish patterns are reappearing.

  • Walmart signs agreement to buy 4,500 electric delivery vehicles

    Walmart has signed a definitive agreement to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said. The first Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles (LDV) are expected to deploy in 2023, although test deliveries to refine and finalize the vehicles’ configuration will happen in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in the coming weeks, Walmart said.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices now at a white-hot 9.1%, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • Ironsource stock jumps after Unity announces merger

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Unity’s $4.4 billion acquisition of ironSource.

  • Google CEO Sends Worrying Warning About the Economy

    Alphabet ( ), the parent company of Google, seems to prove them right. Indeed, Sundar Pichai, the CEO, has just warned employees that the company will probably not be spared from a potential recession. The internet giant and its subsidiary Youtube, for example, could be affected by a reduction in the advertising and marketing budgets of companies seeking to reduce their costs to cope with the drop in consumer and household spending.

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Back Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been dropping this week, even starting today's session down another 3%. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, Nio stock was up 2.9% today. Two things that have been weighing on Nio shares this week have been new COVID-19 restrictions in several places in China and the company's update on its response to a recent short-seller report.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JP Morgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Delta Q2 earnings miss expectations as airlines face 'massive surge' in travel

    Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported second-quarter results Wednesday that came in lower than expected as hot demand for summer travel helped offset higher fuel costs.

  • Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 10 Stock Recommendations

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s latest predictions and 10 stock recommendations. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 5 Stock Recommendations. Investors have been worried about rampant inflation and the macroeconomic effects of the efforts of the central bank […]

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Launches Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, is launching its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties set to go live. Seven of the 14 rental homes are hitting the platform today and the remaining properties are expected to become available later in the week. The rental property investment platform allows individual investors to purchase shares of the single-family properties with inve

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time

  • Canoo Stock Soars As Startup Joins GM, Ford In Walmart Effort To Build EV Delivery Fleet

    Electric delivery vans are a big market opportunity, tapping two trends: vehicle electrification and online sales boom. Canoo stock soared.