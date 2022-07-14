Microwave Market to Grow at 4% CAGR through 2032 Amid Increasing Consumption of Frozen Foods – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Increasing sales of frozen and ready-to-eat food is driving demand for microwaves among consumers. Growing population and increased understanding of different cooking mediums such as microwaves, grills, and barbeques are expected to propel sales of microwaves over the forecast period.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the microwave market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 8 Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 4.0% CAGR, with the market size reaching US$ 11.84 Bn by 2032.



Nuclear families are increasing, which has resulted in a rise in the number of people living in cities. The demand for microwaves is expected to be driven by hectic schedules of consumers, along with increasing sales of frozen foods.

In addition to this, expansion in the hospitality and foodservice sectors across the globe will augment sales of microwaves. Increasing contracts for catering events are also anticipated to spur demand for microwaves in the commercial sector.

Newmarket opportunities are likely to arise from the growing popularity of connected household appliances, such as the inverter-based microwave. The ongoing trend of smart household appliances will create opportunities for growth for microwave manufacturers over the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14933

"Increasing demand for smart home appliances, along with rising preference for home cooking among millennials across the globe will fuel sales of microwaves over the forecast period,” says and FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on structure, sales of countertop microwaves will increase at a 3.3% CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of applications, demand for microwaves in the commercial sector will grow at a 4.1% CAGR through 2032.

By sales channel, the online segment will hold a dominant share in the market over the assessment period.

Sales of microwaves in the U.S. will rise at a 1.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

China will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with sales growing at a 10.2% CAGR through 2032.

Demand for microwaves in India will increase at a 8% CAGR over the forecast period.

Story continues

Competition Landscape

Aggressive promotional techniques, marketing, and new product launches are some of the key strategies being adopted by the leading microwave manufacturers.

Some of the key players in the global microwave market include Galanz Enterprise Group, Whirlpool Corporation, Hoover Limited, LG Electronics, AB Electrolux, Sharp Corporation, Illinois Tool works INC, Alto-Shaam INC, Panasonic Corporation, Haier group corporation, and Robert Bosch.

Before Buying, Visit for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14933

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global microwave products market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the microwave market based on the product type (convection, grill, solo), Application (commercial, household), Structure (built-In, countertop), sales channel (hypermarkets/ supermarkets, multi-brand stores, specialty stores, online retailing, wholesalers/distributors, and others) across seven major regions.

Global Microwave Market by Category

By Product Type:

Convection

Grill

Solo





By Application:

Household

Commercial

By Structure:

Built-In

Countertop

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Wholesalers/Distributors

Specialty Stores

Multibrand Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14933

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Statistics

1.3. Summary of Key Findings

1.4. Product Evolution Analysis

1.5. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Winning Themes

3.3. Key Product Development Trends

3.3.1. Product Launches

3.3.2. Acquisition & Mergers

3.3.3. Expansion

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14933

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Consumer Product

Convection Ovens Market size - North America and Western Europe is expected to hold the highest share in the global convection ovens market

Pizza Ovens Market Share - East Asia, South Asia and Middle East are likely to register growth as the food industry is very diverse in cuisines and hence pizza oven industry can see a gradual growth

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size - Smart Kitchen Appliances Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Appliances (Smart Refrigerator , Smart Coffee Maker , Smart Dishwasher, Smart Cookware & Cooktop, Smart Oven), Connectivity Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Market , NFC) & Region - Forecast to 2017 – 2026

Oven Market Growth - The global Oven market is estimated to reach US$ 2,801.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to surpass US$ 4,519.9 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2032

Contact Lenses Market: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the contact lenses market is estimated at USD 9.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2029.

Women's Luxury Footwear Market: The global women’s luxury footwear market is currently worth close to US$ 30 Bn, and is projected to close in on a valuation of US$ 39 Bn by 2029, rising at a steady CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2029.

Passion Fruit Extract Market: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the passion fruit extract market is estimated at USD 587.8 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,028.6 million by 2029

Floral Extract Market: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the floral extract market is estimated at USD 2.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2029.

3D Printed Wearables Market: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the 3D printed wearable market is estimated at US$ 3.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 7.2 Bn by 2029.

Aluminium-Free Deodorant Market: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the aluminium-free deodorant market is estimated at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.0 Bn by 2029.

Water Flosser Market: As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Water Flosser Market is estimated at US$ 1,020.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,417.2 Mn by 2027.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/microwave-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



