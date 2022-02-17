U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

Microwave Oven Industry in the US to 2026 - Featuring Whirlpool, LG Electronics and Breville USA Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Microwave Oven Market, By Product (Convection, Grill and Solo), By Application (Household and Commercial), By Structure (Free-Standing and Built-In), By Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The United States Microwave Oven Market was valued at USD7233.58 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.18%. The market is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.72% in the forecast period, 2022-2026 that can be attributed to increasing use of microwave ovens for daily meal needs by the population of the country.

The growing younger population of the country leading a hectic life with continued busy schedules are heavily dependent on microwave ovens for their food cooking requirements, thus driving the growth of the United States Microwave Oven Market in the upcoming five years. Advantages of microwave oven such as wide-spread applications, ability to reduce cooking and baking time without warming the surrounding air, further support the growth of the United States Microwave Oven Market in the next five years.

Additionally, growing awareness among consumers and increasing purchasing power of consumers is expected to increase the demand for microwave ovens in the country and thus substantiates the growth of the United States Microwave Oven Market in the future five years. Consistent research and technological advancement are also major factors of market growth. Available market players have devoted their resources and financial support in the form of government aids, favorable schemes also aid the United States Microwave Oven Market in the forecast years, until 2027. Technological advancements like smart display, touch control, and auto menu have a number of preset programs, thus influencing consumer preferences toward the product and driving the growth of the United States Microwave Oven Market in the forecast period.

The United States Microwave Oven Market is segmented based on product, application, structure, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the market is further fragmented into convection, grill and solo. Grill microwaves are anticipated to register the fastest growing CAGR value in the upcoming five years on account of increasing demand for the combination of services of grill microwaves like power grilling technology and combo grilling. Convection microwaves are expected to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the next five years due to increasing consumer preferences. Moreover, the availability of advanced technologies in the convection type of microwave is further expected to aid the growth of the United States Microwave Oven Market in the future five years.

The major players operating in the United States Microwave Oven Market are Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux Home Products, Inc., Samsung Electronics America, Inc., BSH Home Appliances Corporation, LG Electronics USA, Inc., Haier U.S. Appliance Solutions, Inc., Panasonic Corporation of North America, ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC., Sharp Electronics Corporation and Breville USA, Inc. These companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new less power-consumption microwaves to stay competitive in the market.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United States Microwave Oven Market from 2016 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Microwave Oven Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

  • To classify and forecast the United States Microwave Oven Market based on the product, application, structure, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Microwave Oven Market.

  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the United States Microwave Oven Market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Microwave Oven Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Microwave Oven Market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the United States Microwave Oven Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Microwave Oven Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions
5.2. Brand Awareness

6. United States Microwave Oven Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product (Convection, Grill, Solo)
6.2.2. By Application (Household, Commercial)
6.2.3. By Structure (Free-Standing, Built-In)
6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based)
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Market Map

7. United States Free-Standing Microwave Oven Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Application
7.2.2. By Distribution Channel

8. United States Built-In Microwave Oven Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Application
8.2.2. By Distribution Channel

9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers
9.2. Challenges

10. Market Trends and Developments

11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

12. United States Economic Profile

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Whirlpool Corporation
13.2. Electrolux Home Products, Inc.
13.3. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
13.4. BSH Home Appliances Corporation
13.5. LG Electronics USA, Inc.
13.6. Haier U.S. Appliance Solutions, Inc.
13.7. Panasonic Corporation of North America
13.8. ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.
13.9. Sharp Electronics Corporation
13.10. Breville USA, Inc.
13.11. Sunbeam Products, Inc.
13.12. Alto-Shaam, Inc.
13.13. MCA Corporation
13.14. Galanz Americas Limited Company
13.15. Hoover Limited

14. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kntbsd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microwave-oven-industry-in-the-us-to-2026---featuring-whirlpool-lg-electronics-and-breville-usa-among-others-301485013.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

