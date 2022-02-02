U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.25
    +40.25 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,349.00
    +75.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,234.25
    +239.50 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.30
    +5.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.52
    +1.32 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.27 (+1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    +0.0056 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.24
    -3.59 (-14.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    +0.0059 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    -0.4820 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,678.63
    +18.30 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.20
    +9.19 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.90
    +54.12 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Mid-Atlantic Airport Authority Selects Kahua to Replace Sunsetting Solution

·3 min read

Kahua Now Provides File/Document Management for Airport's Metro Rail Project

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of capital programs and construction project management information software (PMIS), announces that a major mid-Atlantic airport authority has chosen its collaborative solution to replace the agency's aging project management software.

Kahua's collaborative solution to replace the agency's aging project management software.

The authority was working on a megaproject whose construction software was sunsetting. It was imperative that the new solution for construction file and document management could be implemented rapidly, migrate existing project data, keep the airport – with more than 100 gates and up to 2,000 daily flights –operational and mitigate risks for all project players.

In 2021, the agency selected Kahua and Stellar Services, a Kahua-certified technology partner, to provide a modern construction project management system that would enable future growth while meeting the organization's current needs to close out an airport's metro rail project.

The agency's use of a legacy PMIS dovetailed with Kahua and Stellar's knowledge and skillsets; Kahua executives were founders of Constructware in 1994, providing them intimate knowledge of how legacy software systems worked. Stellar's familiarity with the agency - as well as its partnership with other Kahua implementations - established a more certain transition environment.

While gaining entrée to the modern, flexible Kahua platform, the agency didn't have to fear losing access to its vital project data.

Also, Clark Construction – the primary general contractor on the airport project – is a longtime Kahua customer. Chuck Romoser, Stellar IT manager for Constructware projects, made the introduction between the agency and Kahua. Romoser knew that selecting software already utilized by Clark lowered the overall transition risk, and all parties would own their data while sharing documents across the platform.

"Because of our experience with Kahua, we knew it could quickly be up and running for the airport's rail project," Romoser said. "Another benefit was that Clark Construction was the general contractor on the project, so the collaboration would be seamless."

Why Kahua:

  • Kahua for Owners offers rapid implementation to help close out the existing project

  • Supports complex data migration from legacy systems

  • Easy-to-use document management modules

  • Flexibility to adopt certain business processes immediately, with the ability to adopt/evolve more over time

  • Efficiencies gained by collaborating with primary GC who also used Kahua

  • Experienced technology partner in Stellar Services

Kahua President Brian Moore said the convergence of need and technology created a well-timed fit for the transportation construction project.

"We are excited to demonstrate our ability to rapidly implement Kahua for Owners and to help mitigate transition risks and keep this rail project on track," Moore said. "We look forward to expanding our reach into the transportation and infrastructure sector."

About Kahua

Kahua is a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software. Our purpose-built solutions for owners, program managers and contractors enable rapid implementation for quick time-to-value and user adoption. With the construction industry's only low-code application platform, our customers can easily customize existing Kahua apps or build and adapt their own to efficiently run their business. To learn more, visit www.kahua.com.

Media Contact:
kguzman@kahua.com
(770) 823-8118

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mid-atlantic-airport-authority-selects-kahua-to-replace-sunsetting-solution-301473291.html

SOURCE Kahua, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000, has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    The investment options in your retirement plan may improve after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university’s retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion published last … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exxon Joins Chevron in Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who has asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, just got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV

  • PayPal shares plunge 17% as bleak forecast stokes growth fears

    The share slide set the stock up for its lowest opening since May 2020, as PayPal also listed out a number of other factors hurting its performance, including high inflation, the end of stimulus checks and the impact of the ongoing supply chain issues on cross-border volumes. At least 11 analysts cut their price targets on the stock and BTIG downgraded its recommendation to "neutral" from "buy". PayPal's operating agreement with eBay, its former parent, has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes, the company said on Tuesday.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infecte

  • 3 Stocks I Am Buying During This Tech Selloff

    Each of these fundamentally strong stocks has suffered a mild pullback in January 2022, making them attractive picks for retail investors.

  • Oil Holds Near Seven-Year High as Traders Count Down to OPEC+

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held steady ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that may endorse another modest hike in output, with traders speculating that the actual increase delivered could again fall short of the headline figure.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV P

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Says Fund Told Her to Cut Firm From Her Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- An ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker said a London fund used the fact that she worked at the storied U.S. investment bank against her, telling her to remove any reference to it on her resume. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldP

  • Google CEO Weighs In on Web3, Says He’s ‘Looking at Blockchain’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai made his first public comments on web3, saying he is watching the blockchain space and looking at how Google’s parent company can add value to development of the technology that’s being embraced by many of his Silicon Valley peers.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover

  • Top Utilities Stocks for February 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • Qualtrics CEO on earnings beat: ‘The company could not be more relevant’

    Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, the experience management industry, partnership growth, expansion plans, the U.S. labor shortage, and the outlook for business.

  • Gaming acquisitions: Sony ‘vastly overpaid’ for Bungie, analyst says

    Michael Pachter, Wedbush Securities Managing Director of Equity Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss several of the latest acquisitions in the video game space, including Microsoft and Sony, metaverse prospects for gaming, and who is better positioned to develop in the metaverse.

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai Name-Dropped Blockchain. It Could Shake Up Cloud Computing.

    In what was one of his first—if not the first—public mention of Web3, Sundar Pichai said the tech giant was looking into blockchain applications.

  • Starbucks earnings hit by inflation, rising worker costs and damp China sales

    Starbucks is out with its Q1 earnings report as Omicron and rising worker costs make an impact on the Seattle-based chain.

  • Oil steady on U.S. stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as investors waited for the outcome of an OPEC+ meeting and official U.S. data on crude and product inventories to gauge supplies. Tight global supplies and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have boosted oil prices by about 15% so far this year. On Friday, crude benchmarks hit their highest prices since October 2014, with Brent touching $91.70 and U.S. crude hitting $88.84.

  • Where Olympic Sponsor Coca-Cola Stands With China

    Coke grabbed a bigger piece of the Olympics sponsorship pie before the 2022 Winter Games, but in the U.S. its expanded involvement is easy to miss.

  • Top Energy Stocks for February 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.