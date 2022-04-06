U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.00
    -38.25 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,343.00
    -207.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,606.25
    -221.75 (-1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,029.70
    -13.20 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.86
    +0.90 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.30
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0931
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6290
    +0.0730 (+2.86%)
     

  • Vix

    23.09
    +4.52 (+24.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3091
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8740
    +0.2840 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,914.05
    -1,807.88 (-3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.08
    -50.57 (-4.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.90
    -43.82 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Mid-Day Squares adds some sweet capital to its ‘chocolate gone crazy’ empire

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Mid-Day Squares has had an interesting journey to where it is today, including an idea founded in a kitchen, a declined acquisition from a chocolate giant and a music video rebuttal.

The Canada-based company was founded by Nick Saltarelli, his wife, Lezlie Karls and her brother, Jake Karls in 2018 after coming from different careers in areas like product development and marketing.

The startup was born out of Lezlie Karls’ initial desire to get into plant-based foods when she whipped up the idea for Mid-Day Squares’ first product, Fudge Yah, in her kitchen. It is a double layer of chocolate, chunky on top and soft on the bottom, that includes fiber, protein and Omega-3 to help satisfy the hunger cravings you get after lunch — hence the mid-day part.

“When walking the grocery aisle, we saw that people were looking for more protein and less sugar,” CEO Lezlie Karls told TechCrunch. “We saw a white space for functional chocolate. There are a lot of chocolate bars, but no one is making chocolate that gives benefits like fiber and fills you up.”

Nearly four years later, one flavor is now three, with Almond Crunch and Peanut Butta joining the lineup.

Mid-Day Squares Nick Saltarelli, Lezlie Karls, Jake Karls
Mid-Day Squares Nick Saltarelli, Lezlie Karls, Jake Karls

Mid-Day Squares co-founders, from left, Jake Karls, Lezlie Karls and Nick Saltarelli. Image Credits: Mid-Day Squares

Lezlie Karls and Saltarelli describe themselves as introverted, and wanted to bring in someone who could help create a community. That’s where Jake Karls comes in. At the time, he was running a clothing business on college campuses, hosting parties with hundreds of people and working the social media channels.

One thing that swayed him to join his sister and brother-in-law was that he realized the food and beverage space was operating from an older playbook and not making much noise. That was the opposite of what they saw for Mid-Day Squares.

“I asked them, ‘what if we are the different ones, the ones that tell the story that emotionally connects?’” Jake Karls said. “I showed them a slide of a rock band and told them this was the strategy: We are going to become a rock band, but will sell chocolate, showing the good, bad and ugly of the business using social media. Then people will feel like they are buying from a friend because they know us.”

The method was tested when, in 2021, Hershey’s wanted to purchase the company. After deciding the deal wasn’t for them, the company received a cease-and-desist letter from Hershey’s about using the color orange for its packaging, something that had not been a problem. They responded with a music video entitled, “Chocolate Gone Crazy.”

Today, the company has a mix of 65% in-store retail and 35% online. The bars can be purchased in more than 2,400 stores, including Whole Foods and Sprouts nationwide. It also locked in a partnership with Target that will put Mid-Day Squares within a six-mile radius of most Americans.

Mid-Day Squares is now looking at a fourth flavor, and took in its third fundraise of $10 million to get the ball rolling on that and an expansion into other retailers, convenience stores and internationally into the U.K., Latin America and Asia.

In addition to the fourth flavor, they have plans to launch a fifth in 2023, and have another two in the product pipeline.

Saltarelli considers the new funding a Series C, mainly because the company did not want to take on convertible notes. Mid-Day Squares previously raised $7.5 million, and with the latest investment, has a $35 million pre-money valuation.

QOA brings in seed round to do for chocolate what Oatly did for milk

The lead investor on the round was Siddhi Capital, which was joined by BFG (Boulder Food Group), Selva Ventures, Harlo Entertainment and a group of individual investors, including Peter Burns, David Cynamon, Mike Fata, Bobby Parrish, David Meltzer, Noah Brennan, Clayton Christopher, Gurdeep Prewal, Dylan Barbour, Rachel Mansfield, Elly Truesdell and Alexandre Guertin.

The company, on average, sells 13 bars per store per week per flavor and ended 2021 with $8 million revenue. Saltarelli expects to see double that at the end of this year. He has an ambitious goal of reaching $100 million in revenue by 2025, and the company has its own manufacturing plant with the ability to produce the capacity needed to get there.

Saltarelli also hinted that when the investment runs out, Mid-Day Squares will likely be in position to go public in Canada.

“We are building a brand, not just to be a product on the shelf, but to build a deep community,” Lezlie Karls added. “People are tired of buying from conglomerates where they don’t know who is behind it. We are offering a $3.99 square to be part of this journey with us.”

Is cell-cultured meat ready for prime time?

Recommended Stories

  • Racial disparities in homeownership are a statewide problem in Wisconsin. Milwaukee's affordable housing plan is one effort to address it.

    Making progress in the short term likely will require a range of additional strategies.

  • Oil Climbs as EU Avoids Immediate Sanctions on Russia Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil reversed earlier losses as traders assessed the talk of fresh sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineWest Texas Intermediate rose near $103

  • Here’s When Experts Say Gas Prices Will Finally Drop

    Gas prices have fallen slightly since reaching their peak of $4.33 per gallon on March 11, but drivers are still paying significantly more than they're used to. As of April 4, the average gas price...

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Under

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • VW to scrap models and focus on premium market -CFO tells FT

    German carmaker Volkswagen will axe many combustion engine models by the end of the decade and sell fewer cars overall to concentrate on producing more profitable premium vehicles, its finance chief was quoted as saying on Wednesday. "The key target is not growth," Arno Antlitz told the Financial Times newspaper. "We are (more focused) on quality and on margins, rather than on volume and market share."

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Big Oil to tell Congress markets, not companies, set fuel prices-testimony

    U.S. oil executives will tell Congress on Wednesday they are boosting energy output and no one company sets the price of gasoline, according to pre-released written testimony, as they defend charges by lawmakers of gouging with high fuel prices. Lawmakers in the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations are holding the hearing, slated for 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT), to grill companies on why gasoline prices remain elevated even though prices for crude oil, the feedstock for fuels, have dropped. U.S. gasoline prices, driven up by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on Moscow's energy exports, hit a record, before inflation adjustments, on March 11 of $4.33 a gallon and slipped to $4.17 a gallon on Wednesday, according to the AAA motorist group, a decline of about 4%.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Production from Stellantis Italy plants to fall for fifth year due to chip crisis-union

    Vehicle production from sites owned in Italy by Stellantis and previously its predecessor Fiat Chrysler is set to fall for a fifth consecutive year in 2022 due to the microchip supply crunch, the FIM CISL union said on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler and Peugeout-maker PSA merged at the start of last year to form Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest carmaker. At the time of the merger PSA did not have any production facilities in Italy.

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsState producer Saudi Aramco increase

  • Austin leaders lobby for federal semiconductor funding as region becomes hotbed for chipmaking

    The global semiconductor situation has captured the attention of business and political leaders in Central Texas. "The lack of available chips has impacted American businesses and consumers," said Laura Huffman, president and CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce. "Our region is already a leader in semiconductor manufacturing. With additional federal incentives and investment, U.S. and Central Texas-based businesses and technologies can do even more to alleviate the global chip shortage, benefit

  • New Pacific Intersects 86.03 Metre Interval Grading 229 grams per tonne Silver at the Silver Sand Project

    New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased to announce the assay results of the 2021-2022 drill programs at Silver Sand. The 2021 drilling programs comprise structure orientation drilling, step-out and infill drilling as well as exploration drilling. Assay results of all drill holes completed in 2021 have been received, and results of 13 holes from 48 holes in 10,520 metres ("m") completed to date in 2022 have been received. For the 202

  • Uber Is Signalling Caution on a Technical Basis

    The charts of the transportation platform developer suggest now isn't the time to go long the stock.

  • Top South Africa Coal Miner Extends Rally as EU Eyes Russia Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Thungela Resources Ltd., South Africa’s largest exporter of coal burned in power stations, extended its share-price rally after a report that the European Union is working to end imports of the fuel from Russia.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpRussi

  • Russian magnate says charging roubles for exports would backfire - newspaper

    He also criticized the proposed delisting of Russian companies' depositary receipts from foreign exchanges, saying this would increase risks and undermine the rights of shareholders. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that natural gas, exported mostly to Europe, be paid for in roubles instead of foreign currency following sweeping Western sanctions over Ukraine. European capitals have rejected the demand, which Germany said amounted to "blackmail".

  • We're Adjusting Our Costco Strategy as Bearish Signals Appear

    COST did rally in the past month but now a change in our technical strategy is needed as bearish divergences have appeared. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has not made a new high to confirm the new price high and that is a bearish divergence -- the new price high is not matched by the movement of the indicator. The 12-day price momentum study shows roughly equal highs from February to March even though prices made new highs - this too is a bearish divergence.

  • Exxon expects profit bump in Q1 to more than $9 billion

    Exxon Mobil Corp. said in a filing late Monday that its first-quarter profit could top $9 billion, compared with $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter.

  • China's widening COVID curbs exact mounting economic toll

    China's top European business group warned on Wednesday that its "zero-COVID" strategy was harming the attractiveness of Shanghai as a financial hub, echoing analysts voicing caution over the mounting economic toll of the country's coronavirus curbs. China has for the past month been tackling multiple outbreaks with an elimination strategy that seeks to test, trace and centrally quarantine all positive COVID-19 cases. Nomura estimated on Tuesday that a total of 23 Chinese cities have implemented either full or partial lockdowns, which collectively are home to an estimated 193 million people and contribute to 22% of China's GDP.

  • Air Canada Unveils New Media Centre and Investor Relations Site Making Essential Information Easy to Find

    Air Canada today unveiled a redesigned online Media Centre creating a one-stop shop for journalists, media outlets, content creators and the public looking for the latest news and information from Air Canada.