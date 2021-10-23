U.S. markets closed

Mid-Market Consulting Firm Maven Associates Seeing Massive Growth in Private Equity

Maven Associates
·3 min read

The Direction of Mid-Market Consulting in the Post-COVID World

Featured Image for Maven Associates

Featured Image for Maven Associates
Featured Image for Maven Associates
Featured Image for Maven Associates

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maven Associates is a mid-market management consulting firm. They deploy project teams staffed with alumni from Bain, BCG and McKinsey on projects ranging from strategy and growth to profit improvement.

The pandemic transformed how people live, connect, and work, and the consulting industry was not immune to the changes. As some parts of the world transition to a post-COVID normal, consultants are at a crossroads. Major firms are sold out. The mid-market consulting space is face-to-face with opportunity - if firms can adapt.

"Right now, major firms are out of capacity and are starting to use contract consultants. Contract consultants have been a core part of our business model since the beginning," said Mark Hess, Founder of Maven Associates.

"Watching how consultants will function, grow, and tweak their services in the coming year will be interesting. Lucky for us, Maven Associates has long been set up with a remote workforce. We operate effectively and efficiently in this climate; we've been at it for years."

Mark founded Maven Associates in 2009 after his roles as Principal at Stagen and VP of Strategy and Business Development at GES. His goal was to provide world-class consulting to the mid-market by leveraging Bain, BCG, and McKinsey alumni. Together with his dynamic team of specialists, Mark gives clients access to top-tier talent and proven methodologies at a fraction of the cost.

"At Maven, we've always done things differently," said Mark. "We challenge the status quo and have always embraced new and innovative ways of driving client results."

"Consultants are known to be on and off planes and in and out of offices. That's the conventional way of doing business. This new paradigm will be tough for some, but Maven is excited about it."

Over the past decade, Mark has achieved exceptional outcomes on the projects he's led. For one ~$300M metal manufacturer, his growth acceleration strategy is expected to maximize their exit valuation multiples. In addition, he helped a ~$40M publisher improve profitability and roadmap new growth opportunities, and he built a growth strategy for a ~$100M SaaS business.

Mark's successes go beyond growth and value creation and organizational design. Data-driven in his approach, he conducts competitor analysis and due diligence, especially for organizations pre- and post-private equity acquisitions.

"That's another space to watch as the world moves forward," said Mark. "I'll be keeping an eye on whether private equity sees a significant pullback next year."

In the face of uncertainty, businesses will come up against new challenges. If they don't innovate to meet market changes and shifting consumer sentiments, they may not survive. Although Mark and the Maven Associates team are optimistic, they understand that the next growth chapter is a daunting one for many companies.

"Helping organizations thrive in unchartered territory is what we do best," said Mark, who has first-hand experience working through business growing pains.

"We've got to look at change as an opportunity. Backed by both consulting and executive industry expertise, we give companies the support and strategic guidance they need to find real-world solutions to their problems."

Maven Associates offers an independent perspective based that aligns decision-makers and moves organizations to action. Creative problem-solvers and fast learners, Maven is home to talent dedicated to client outcomes.

With expertise in growth strategy, profit improvement, due diligence, M&A support, and annual planning, plus wide industry networks, Maven challenges clients to rethink their business and unlock opportunities - even when that future is unwritten.

"Like me, my business is values-led. We aim to bring genuine value to the mid-market, and we do that by thinking like owners."

Find out more about by visiting maven-associates.com.

Contact:

Michael Curtis Media

Media@MichaelCurtisPartners.com

512.761.6341

