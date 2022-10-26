Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings and Declares Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) ("Mid Penn"), the parent company of Mid Penn Bank (the "Bank") and MPB Financial Services, LLC, today reported net income available to common shareholders (“earnings”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $15.5 million, or $0.97 per common share basic and diluted.



Key Highlights in the Third Quarter of 2022

Earnings increased $3.2 million to $15.5 million, or 26.4%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $12.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Tax equivalent net interest margin increased 47 basis points ("bp") to 3.92% from 3.45% in the prior quarter.

Organic loans grew 17.8% (annualized) during the three months ended September 30, 2022 from the second quarter of 2022 and is now 9.4% (annualized) year to date.





Return on average assets was 1.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 1.10% for the prior quarter.





Return on average equity and return on average tangible common equity ( 1) were 12.37% and 16.55%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022 up from 9.91% and 13.59%, respectively for the second quarter of 2022.



Asset quality continues to remain strong with Mid Penn still in a net recovery position for the year and with a quarterly improvement in all of the asset quality metrics we report.

Book value per common share increased to $31.42 within the third quarter up from $31.23 in the second quarter, while tangible book value per share(1) increased to $23.80 at September 30, 2022, compared to $23.57, at June 30, 2022.



"We are proud to deliver these third quarter and year-to-date financial results to our shareholders," said Rory G. Ritrievi, President and CEO. "We continue to generate high-quality organic loan growth and at attractive yields. Core loan growth within the quarter and year to date are both over 15% on an annualized basis. We also continue to have success not only in generating core deposit growth, but in the disciplined pricing of those deposits. This has provided for a significant expansion in our net interest margin within the quarter. Even with a significant decline in our residential mortgage business-driven by increases in interest rates - our overall fee income has improved by 6.7% year to date over same period last year as a result of improvements in just about every other fee generating aspect of our business. Included in that would be our bank trust and wealth group and our non-bank wealth and insurance subsidiaries. Along with that impressive organic growth in loans, deposits and fee business has been continued strength in asset quality and continued recognition of expense efficiencies from the acquisitions we have made. In my opinion the third quarter of 2022 is the best overall quarter we have had in the 54 full quarters since I joined the company in 2009. I am very encouraged by that performance particularly considering the headwinds we are all facing right now economically and geopolitically both home and abroad. While we feel we have much work to do, we do take pride in the organization we have built with your investment. I hope you share our enthusiasm for that success."

With this successful quarter, the Board is pleased to announce a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock was declared at its meeting on October 26, 2022, payable on November 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2022.

Net Interest Income and Average Balance Sheet

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income was $39.4 million compared to net interest income of $35.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and $27.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.92% versus 3.45% for the second quarter of 2022 and 3.26% for the third quarter of 2021, a 47 and 66 bp, respectively, increase compared to the prior quarter and the same period in 2021. The linked quarter increase was the result of a 55 bp increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 12 bp increase in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets was the result of a combination of excess cash being re-deployed into higher yielding loans and investment securities and the increase in fed fund rates during the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily the result of higher rates being paid on deposits as a result of the fed fund rate increases. The decrease in interest-earning assets was the result of a decrease in federal funds sold, primarily a result of a decrease in deposits partially offset by loan growth and re-deployment of cash into investment securities. The increase compared to the same period of the prior year was the result of a 57 bp increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, a 12 bp decrease in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities and a $699.4 million increase in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a $498.7 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities, primarily obtained through the acquisition of Riverview Financial Corporation ("Riverview"). The increase in the yield on interest-earning assets was the result of a combination of excess cash being re-deployed into higher yielding investment securities and the increases in the fed fund rate during 2022. The decrease in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily the result of a lag in the repricing of deposits as rates increased.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income was $109.3 million, a $30.1 million, or 38.0%, increase compared to net interest income of $79.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was positively impacted by the Riverview acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2021, the deployment of fed funds into higher yielding investment securities since September 30, 2021, interest and fees from core loan growth since September 30, 2021 and reduced interest expense due to the lower cost of deposits in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.52%, a 17 bp increase compared to 3.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily the result of a $989.4 million increase in interest-earning assets and a 23 bp decrease in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a $714.4 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities and the reduction of PPP fees recognized during the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

The three months ended September 30, 2022 included the recognition of $99 thousand of PPP loan processing fees, a decrease of $6.1 million compared to $6.2 million of PPP loan processing fees recognized during the same period in 2021. The nine months ended September 30, 2022 included the recognition of $3.7 million of PPP loan processing fees, a decrease of $13.8 million compared to $17.5 million of PPP loan processing fees recognized during the same period in 2021. These PPP fees are recognized as interest income over the term of the respective loan, or sooner if the loans are forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA"), or the borrower otherwise pays down principal prior to the loan’s stated maturity. As of September 30, 2022, we had $72 thousand of PPP fees remaining.

Total average assets were $4.3 billion for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a decrease of $126.1 million, or 2.8%, compared to total average assets of $4.5 billion for the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $831.0 million, or 23.7%, compared to total average assets of $3.5 billion third quarter of 2021. The decrease in total average assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to the reduction in federal funds sold. Total average assets were $4.5 billion for the first nine months of 2022, reflecting an increase of $1.1 billion, or 33.2%, compared to total average assets of $3.4 billion for the same period of 2021. The increase in total average assets for the three and nine months ended from September 30, 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021 was primarily attributable to the Riverview acquisition, effective November 30, 2021.

Total average loans were $3.2 billion for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting an increase of $108.3 million, or 3.5%, compared to total average loans of $3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $815.2 million, or 33.7%, compared to total average loans of $2.4 billion for the third quarter of 2021. Total average loans were $3.2 billion for the first nine months of 2022, reflecting an increase of $636.3 million, or 25.2%, compared to total average loans in the same period of 2021. The year-over-year growth is largely attributable to the Riverview acquisition.

Total average deposits were $3.7 billion for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a decrease of $110.5 million, or 2.9%, compared to total average deposits in the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $855.8 million, or 29.8%, compared to total average deposits of $2.9 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in total average deposits during the third quarter was primarily attributable to the maturity of certificates of deposit, which have renewed into lower rates, and migrated to other retail investment products or exited the Bank. We strategically adjusted our average cost of deposits through our targeted deposit run-off. The average cost of deposits was 0.30% for the third quarter of 2022, representing a 9 bp increase from the second quarter of 2022 and a 10 bp decrease from the third quarter of 2021. Total average deposits were $3.9 billion for the first nine months of 2022, reflecting an increase of $1.1 billion, or 41.5%, compared to total average deposits of $2.7 billion for the same period of 2021. The year-over-year growth in average deposits was positively impacted by the Riverview acquisition and significant increases in noninterest-bearing, interest-bearing, and money market deposits, primarily due to both expanded cash management and commercial deposit account relationships, and new deposits established as a result of Mid Penn’s PPP loan funding activities.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan and lease losses was $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $175 thousand compared to the provision for loan and lease losses of $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and an increase of $1.1 million compared to the provision for loan and lease losses of $425 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The provision for loan and lease losses of $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 related primarily to the provisioning on organic loan growth. The provision for loan and lease losses was $3.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.2 million compared to the $2.6 million provision for loan and lease losses for the same period of 2021. The increase in the provision for loan and lease losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was the result of one commercial relationship that was downgraded from substandard accrual to substandard non-accrual during the second quarter of 2022 and the growth in total loans of $218 million since December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan and lease losses and the related provision for loan and lease losses reflects Mid Penn’s continued application of the incurred loss method for estimating credit losses. We will adopt the current expected credit loss accounting standard, as required, effective January 1, 2023.

Total nonperforming assets were $7.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to nonperforming assets of $10.0 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming assets since December 31, 2021 was primarily the result of the successful workout of two non-accrual home equity loans amongst one relationship totaling $2.3 million during the first quarter of 2022. The nonperforming assets included acquired impaired loans assumed in the Riverview acquisition totaling $3.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans, including PPP loans, was 0.56% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.53% at June 30, 2022 and 0.47% at December 31, 2021.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity increased $9.0 million, or 1.84%, from $490.1 million as of December 31, 2021 to $499.1 million as of September 30, 2022. Regulatory capital ratios for both Mid Penn and its banking subsidiary indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized” at both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Noninterest Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest income totaled $6.0 million, an increase of $733 thousand, or 14.02%, compared to noninterest income of $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by increases of $524 thousand in income from fiduciary and wealth management activities and $231 thousand in mortgage banking income.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest income increased $454 thousand, or 8.24%, compared to noninterest income of $5.5 million for the same period of 2021, primarily driven by increases of $1.1 million in other income, $1.1 million in income from fiduciary and wealth management activities, $448 thousand in ATM debit card interchange income, $260 thousand in service charges on deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $2.6 million in mortgage banking income. Other income increased as a result of income in the third quarter of 2022 from a hedging program related to mortgage derivative activities that Mid Penn did not participate in during the third quarter of 2021. The increase in income from fiduciary activities was attributable to favorable growth in trust assets under management and increased sales of retail investments products, as a result of successful business development efforts by Mid Penn’s trust and wealth management team. ATM debit card interchange income and service charges on deposits increased primarily as a result of a higher volume of transactional deposit accounts, including deposit accounts assumed in the Riverview acquisition. The decrease in mortgage banking income was the result of increasing mortgage interest rates slowing mortgage loan originations and secondary-market loan sales and gains during the third quarter of 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest income totaled $16.9 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 6.74%, compared to noninterest income of $15.9 million for the first nine months of 2021, primarily driven by increases of $3.2 million in other income, $2.3 million in income from fiduciary activities, $1.4 million in ATM debit card interchange income and $1.1 million in service charges on deposits. The increase in other income was primarily the result of a fair value gain on a swap in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. The increases in fiduciary activities was a result of increased activity in the wealth management area and the Riverview acquisition. ATM debit card interchange income and service charges on deposits increased primarily as a result of a higher volume of transactional deposit accounts, including deposit accounts assumed in the Riverview acquisition. These favorable variances were partially offset by a decrease in mortgage banking income of $7.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. Mortgage banking income decreased as interest rates increased in response to the increase in the fed funds rate during the first nine months of 2022. As a result of the corresponding mortgage rate increases and an increase in property values driven by supply shortfalls and high liquidity levels among buyers, the mortgage loan refinancing market has slowed, and purchase money mortgage originations have slowed relative to the lending volumes seen in the past several years.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $24.7 million, an increase of $800 thousand, or 3.35%, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to noninterest expense of $23.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily the result of a $1.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $440 thousand increase in Pennsylvania bank shares tax. The higher salaries and benefits were a result of vacant positions that were filled during the quarter, an increase in incentive compensation due to better than anticipated results for the quarter and an increase in medical claims expense. The increase in shares tax compared to the prior quarter was the results of credits received in the second quarter that were not repeated in the third quarter.

Compared to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2022 increased $4.7 million, or 23.5%, from $20.0 million primarily as a result of higher expenses from the Riverview acquisition, most significantly increases of $3.2 million in salaries and benefits and $1.2 million in other expenses. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $1.1 million in mortgage banking profit-sharing expense, $207 thousand in FDIC assessment, and $198 thousand of post-acquisition restructuring expense in 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $74.4 million, an increase of $17.3 million, or 30.4%, compared to noninterest expense of $57.0 million for the same period of 2021 primarily as a result of higher expenses attributable to the Riverview acquisition, most significantly increases of $9.3 million in salaries and benefits and $4.1 million in other expenses.

The provision for income taxes was $3.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.8 million and $2.3 million of income tax provision recorded for the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, respectively. The provision for income taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2022 reflects a combined Federal and State effective tax rate of 19.0% compared to 18.4% and 18.8% for the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, respectively. The provision for income taxes was $9.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $6.7 million of income tax provision recorded for the same period of 2021. The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 reflects a combined Federal and State effective tax rate of 18.7% compared to 19.0% for the same period of 2021.

The efficiency ratio(1) was 53.5% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 57.6% in the second quarter of 2022, and 60.3% in the third quarter of 2021. The improvement in the efficiency ratio during the third quarter 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was the result of higher net interest income and noninterest income. The improvement in the efficiency ratio during the third quarter 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 was the result of higher net interest income, as well as the cost savings realized from the Riverview acquisition.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

On November 30, 2021, Mid Penn announced the successful completion of the merger acquisition of Riverview. The acquisition of Riverview impacted periods presented within this release. For more information regarding this transaction, please see Mid Penn’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. The statements are valid only as of the date hereof and Mid Penn disclaims any obligation to update this information.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sep. 30,

2021 Ending Balances: Investment securities $ 644,766 $ 618,184 $ 508,658 $ 392,619 $ 158,311 Net loans and leases 3,303,977 3,163,157 3,106,384 3,089,799 2,356,196 Total assets 4,333,903 4,310,163 4,667,174 4,689,425 3,453,187 Total deposits 3,729,596 3,702,587 3,989,037 4,002,016 2,961,881 Shareholders' equity 499,105 495,835 494,161 490,076 349,308 Average Balances: Investment securities 626,447 580,406 462,648 286,134 158,296 Net loans 3,237,587 3,129,334 3,103,469 2,319,544 2,422,378 Total assets 4,339,783 4,465,906 4,696,894 3,579,649 3,508,757 Total deposits 3,726,658 3,837,135 3,999,074 3,007,955 2,870,885 Shareholders' equity 502,082 495,681 494,019 403,010 345,816 Income Statement: Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Sep. 30,

2021 Net interest income $ 39,409 $ 35,433 $ 34,414 $ 29,372 $ 26,994 Provision for loan and lease losses 1,550 1,725 500 370 425 Noninterest income 5,963 5,230 5,750 5,660 5,509 Noninterest expense 24,715 23,915 25,745 34,072 20,019 Income before provision for income taxes 19,107 15,023 13,919 590 12,059 Provision for income taxes 3,626 2,771 2,565 (17 ) 2,272 Net income available to shareholders 15,481 12,252 11,354 607 9,787 Net income excluding non-recurring expenses (1) 15,481 12,252 11,614 10,266 9,943 Per Share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.97 $ 0.77 $ 0.71 $ 0.05 $ 0.86 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.97 $ 0.77 $ 0.71 $ 0.05 $ 0.86 Cash dividends declared $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Book value per common share $ 31.42 $ 31.23 $ 30.96 $ 30.71 $ 30.55 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 23.80 $ 23.57 $ 23.31 $ 22.99 $ 24.75 Asset Quality: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized) -0.007 % -0.001 % -0.007 % 0.001 % 0.149 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.25 % 0.32 % 0.29 % Non-performing asset to total loans and other real estate 0.23 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.32 % 0.29 % Non-performing asset to total assets 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.20 % ALLL to total loans 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.60 % ALLL to nonperforming loans 242.23 % 211.66 % 190.84 % 146.23 % 209.90 % Profitability: Return on average assets 1.42 % 1.10 % 0.98 % 0.06 % 1.11 % Return on average equity 12.37 % 9.91 % 9.32 % 0.61 % 11.23 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 16.55 % 13.59 % 12.82 % 1.26 % 14.20 % Net interest margin 3.92 % 3.45 % 3.21 % 3.48 % 3.26 % Efficiency ratio (1) 53.46 % 57.57 % 62.12 % 61.34 % 60.33 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets) 9.6 % 9.0 % 8.4 % 8.1 % 8.6 % Common Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 11.4 % 11.5 % 11.7 % 11.7 % 13.2 % Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 11.7 % 11.8 % 12.0 % 12.0 % 13.2 % Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 13.8 % 14.1 % 14.4 % 14.6 % 15.8 %

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited):