Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.20

The board of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of November, with investors receiving $0.20 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Mid Penn Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Mid Penn Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Mid Penn Bancorp's payout ratio of 31% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 15.3%. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Mid Penn Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Mid Penn Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Mid Penn Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Mid Penn Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Mid Penn Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

