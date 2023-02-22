U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.05
    -6.29 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,045.09
    -84.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,507.07
    +14.77 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.67
    +6.46 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.85
    -2.51 (-3.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.20
    -8.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.39 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    -0.0045 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    -0.0320 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2041
    -0.0066 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8400
    -0.0780 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,941.44
    -335.27 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.48
    -8.15 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
HAPPENING SOON:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

Mid-Range FPGA Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 4.73 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 12.30% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·9 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific is where the market for mid-range field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) is growing the fastest.

Farmington, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mid-Range FPGA Market Was Growing At A Value Of 1.87 Billion In 2021 And Is Expected To Reach The Value Of USD 4.73 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 12.30% During The Forecast Period Of 2023-2030. A field-programmable gate array (FPGA) is a digital integrated circuit (IC) made up of a grid of configurable logic blocks (CLBs) that are linked by programmable interconnects. Compared to application-specific integrated circuits, it is a flexible and cheap way that can be reprogrammed to meet the applications or functional needs of the end user. (ASICs). It also lets people make their own chips by putting together programmable logic parts in different ways.

Mid-Range FPGA are needed more in telecommunications, cars, industrial control, consumer goods, the data center, medicine, and other areas, so the market is growing. Because electronic devices are getting smaller, there is also more desire for Mid-Range FPGA all over the world.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Mid-Range FPGA  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2023 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • In March 2022, QuickLogic Corporation teamed up with SkyWater Technology to make a "fast boot" rad-hard eFPGA IP available to users of SkyWater's 90nm rad-hard (RH90) process. For mission-critical and/or rugged applications, this technology can be embedded as IP cores in ASICs and SoC devices or implemented as custom rad-hard FPGAs.

  • In February 2022, AMD and Xilinx announced that AMD had reached a definitive agreement to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at US$35 billion. This will help expand AMD's product portfolio and customer base across a variety of growth markets. Joining AMD will enable Xilinx's data center business to grow faster and pursue a broader customer base in more markets.

Segment Overview

Type Insights:

FPGAs with a size of less than 28 nm are the most famous and widely used ones for mid-range applications. These gadgets work well, have a high density, and use little power. And are used in many places, like cars, consumer goods, data centers, industrial control, medical equipment, and more. The military and communication services also use them.

The 28-90 nm FPGAs are the second most famous and widely used FPGAs for mid-range applications. These gadgets work well, have a high density, and use little power. And are used in many places, like cars, consumer goods, data centers, and medical equipment. Some of the most important companies in this field are Xilinx Inc., Altera Corporation (which was bought by Intel Corporation), and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation.

This kind of FPGA works quickly and has many advanced features. It is used in places where fast data processing is important, like data centers and cars. They are also used in consumer goods that need to process data quickly and use little power. The military and the space business also use this kind of FPGA.

Application Insights:

In 2017, the data center applications section made up more than 30% of all sales. Since FPGAs are cheaper than ASICs and VLSI chips, they are expected to become more popular. The data center business has grown a lot because cloud service companies need more and more space. Gartner, an IT services company, says that there were about 5,200 Data Center Outsourcing (DCO) contracts in 2016, which is about 50% more than in 2015. This means that when companies transfer their data centers, they choose cheaper FPGAs over more expensive ASICs and VLSI chips.

During the period covered by the forecast, the segment of telecom applications is projected to have the highest CAGR, at 5.5%. This is because telecom operators in all areas, including North America, are raising their demand. And Europe for putting in place FPGA-based systems for high-speed networking.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is where the market for mid-range field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) is growing the fastest. It is believed that China, Japan, and India will make up a large part of the FPGA market around the world. In Asia-Pacific, more and more companies are getting into the mid-range FPGA business. These people are looking for ways to "grab value" and make more money. Product makers have a lot of room to grow because technology is getting better and more people in these countries want FPGA. Also, makers in the global mid-range FPGA market are moving toward making high-quality products to meet the needs of the aerospace and defense industries.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248554  

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 12.30% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2030                       

USD 4.73 Billion

By Type

Less Than 28 nm, 28-90 nm, More Than 90 nm, Others, and Other

By Application

Telecommunications, Automotive, Industrial Control, Consumer Products, Data Center, Medical, Others

By Companies 

Xilinx (US), Intel (US), Lattice Semiconductor (US), Microsemi (US), QuickLogic (US), TSMC (Taiwan), Microchip (US), United Microelectronics (Taiwan), GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US), Achronix (US), S2C Inc (US)

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Drivers:

FPGAs are being used in more fields than ever before.

FPGA devices are being used in more and more businesses around the world, which is why the market is growing. They are used for navigation, processing images, making waveforms, and partial reconfiguration in the aircraft business. The market is also rising because cars are becoming more dependent on advanced sensors and domain controllers with artificial intelligence (AI) to control what they see. FPGAs are used in automated cars to help the driver, make the car more comfortable, make it easier to use, and add fun.

Using business tools more and more

Medical imaging technology that is used to diagnose, keep an eye on, and treat patients has FPGAs built in. This helps the market, as does the fact that people are becoming more aware of how important early detection is and that chronic diseases are becoming more popular. FPGAs are also used to make low-cost next-generation products, such as converged handsets, digital flat panel displays, information appliances, home networking, and residential set-top boxes. The market looks good because of this and the growing desire for consumer electronics.

Opportunities:

Setting up the facilities for 5G

During the time of the forecast, the mid-range field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market will have many chances to grow thanks to the growing 5G infrastructure, the growing number of applications in data centers, and the growing need for high bandwidth devices.

Restraints:

High price to set up

During the predicted time period, the market for mid-range field-programmable gate array (FPGA) is being held back by high implementation costs and a lack of better verification methods.

This mid-range field programmable gate array (FPGA) market report gives details about new developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, and product approval. To find out more about the mid-range field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market, you can get an Analyst Brief from Data Bridge Market Research. Our team will help you make a well-informed choice about the market that will help it grow.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Xilinx (US), Intel (US), Lattice Semiconductor (US), Microsemi (US), QuickLogic (US), TSMC (Taiwan), Microchip (US), United Microelectronics (Taiwan), GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US), Achronix (US), S2C Inc (US), and others.

By Segment

  • Less Than 28 nm

  • 28-90 nm

  • More Than 90 nm

  • Others

By Application

  • Telecommunications

  • Automotive

  • Industrial Control

  • Consumer Products

  • Data Center

  • Medical

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Air Conditioning System Market - The Global Air Conditioning System Market Is Estimated At USD 123 Billion In 2023 And Is Forecast To Surpass USD 198 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.8% During 2023-2031.

  • Semiconductor IP Market - The Global Semiconductor IP Market Size Was Valued At USD 4.58 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 4.95 Billion In 2022 To USD 8.53 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 8.1% During The Forecast Period.

  • Air Conditioning System Market - The Global Air Conditioning System Market Is Estimated At USD 123 Billion In 2023 And Is Forecast To Surpass USD 198 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.8% During 2023-2031.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Recommended Stories

  • The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $270

    If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $270.

  • Donald Trump Visits Ohio Train-Derailment Site, in Early Salvo of 2024 Race

    Local residents fear becoming “political pawns” while coping with their own crisis following the derailment of a train carrying hazardous chemicals.

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin

  • Judge asks if Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay hangs on a legal 'kill shot'

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -A trial challenging Elon Musk's $56 billion pay at Tesla Inc may hang on whether a single material misleading disclosure to shareholders would void the compensation plan, which the judge hearing the dispute called "a kill shot." At Tuesday's closing arguments in a Delaware court, a judge pressed lawyers representing Tesla directors and the investor challenging Musk's pay over whether the company's explosive growth outweighed misleading disclosures about the pay plan in 2018. The arguments followed a five-day trial in November in the Court of Chancery that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve.

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This Earnings Report In Focus

    This LNG giant reports earnings with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • Amazon employees push back on return-to-office plan

    CEO Andy Jassy's memo announcing the policy change came as a surprise to employees when it was posted internally on the company's website Friday.

  • Can I Retire at 55 With $3 Million?

    If you plan on having $3 million in savings by the time you turn 55 and you're wondering if you can retire on that amount, then there are some things to consider. From understanding what your costs will be in … Continue reading → The post Is $3 Million Enough to Retire at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 16,000 Amazon workers have joined a Slack channel and launched a petition to fight CEO Andy Jassy’s mandate to return to the office

    Staff have called on Amazon to remember its mission to be “Earth’s Best Employer” and let them work on a more hybrid basis, instead of coming back to the office three days a week.

  • 5G, Fiber Likely to Help 3 Wireless Stocks Tide Over the Storm

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless National industry thrive despite chip shortages and raw material price volatility. TMUS, T and CMBM are well poised to make the most of the current scenario.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations tumble — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • U.S. probes Wells Fargo's retention of employee communications

    The United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission have undertaken the probes, the fourth-largest U.S. bank disclosed in a filing. The scrutiny highlights the challenges Wall Street institutions have faced in tracking staff communications in the work-from-home pandemic era, particularly over personal devices and apps like WhatsApp. In September, the SEC fined 16 financial firms, including major global banks, a combined $1.8 billion after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps.

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Is Dusting Off a Strategy From Henry Ford to Navigate an Uncertain Market

    Tesla's deal to secure another battery material is just another in a long list of examples. The auto industry is vertically integrating again.

  • Southwest Airlines Faces a New Challenge (Why Passengers Should Worry)

    The embattled airline has been trying to win back customers, but it's hitting a number of problems.

  • FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam talks employee reductions, labor insights platform during Citi conference

    At the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, FedEx president and CEO Raj Subramaniam noted that the company had reduced its U.S. headcount by about 12,000 positions since June 2022.

  • Toyota Plans a Key (U.S.) Move in New Electric-Vehicle Strategy

    Toyota is amping up in the U.S. The company is looking to make about 200,000 EVs in the U.S. annually from 2026 onward, accounting for nearly 20% of its output in the country, along with production in Japan, China and India. Toyota wants to supply 1 million worldwide per year by that time, the Nikkei has reported.

  • House price boom and gold-plated pensions to blame for wave of early retirement

    Surging house prices and gold-plated pensions have helped to drive a wave of early retirement since the pandemic, MPs have been told.