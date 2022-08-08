U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market Report 2022: Rising Number of Healthcare Start-ups Present Promising Investment Opportunities

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market

Global Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market
Global Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Drug Development Type, Formulation, and Therapy Class" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mid-size pharmaceutical market is expected to grow from US$ 6,51,349.9 million in 2021 to US$ 10,00,584.3 million by 2028.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising number of products launches & approvals drive the market growth. However, cutthroat competition among market players hampers the mid-size pharmaceutical market growth.

Revenue, therapy area, R&D expenditure, and reach are among the critical segments of the global pharmaceutical industry. Mid-size pharmaceutical is among the three categories of the pharmaceutical industry. It emphasizes the development of generic drugs and the development of rare disease therapies.

The mid-sized pharmaceutical companies have their revenue in the range of US$ 1 billion to US$ 10 billion. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rapidly rising elderly population, and the surging number of products launches & approvals is expected to aid the mid-size pharmaceutical market growth.

The aging population and changing social behavior contribute to the steady increase in common and costly long-term health problems. With the accelerating urbanization, people are adopting a sedentary lifestyle, which boosts the rates of obesity and cases of illnesses, such as diabetes.

Based on type, the mid-size pharmaceutical market is segmented into prescription and over-the-counter. In 2021, the over-the-counter segment held a larger market share. Furthermore, it is expected to register a higher CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on drug development type, the mid-size pharmaceutical market is segmented into in-house and outsource. In 2021, the outsource segment held a larger share of the market. It is expected to register a higher CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2028.

Based on formulation, the mid-size pharmaceutical market is segmented into tablets & capsules, injectables, sprays, and other formulations. In 2021, the tablets & capsules segment held the largest share of the market. It is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2028.

Based on therapy area, the mid-size pharmaceutical market is segmented into cardiovascular diseases, pain management, diabetes, cancer, and other conditions. In 2021, the diabetes segment held the largest share of the market. On the other hand, the cancer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2028.

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders

  • Increasing Product Approval and Launches

Market Restraints

  • Cutthroat Competition among Market Players

Market Opportunities

  • Rising Number of Healthcare Start-ups

Future Trends

  • Greater Focus on R&D

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Mid-Size Pharmaceutical - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Mid-Size Pharmaceutical - Market Landscape

5. Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market - Global Analysis

7. Global Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - by Type

8. Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market Analysis - By Drug Development Type

9. Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market - By Formulation

10. Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market - By Therapy Class

11. Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market

13. Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Market - Industry Landscape

14. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED

  • Eisai Co., Ltd.

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Mallinckrodt

  • Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Les Laboratories Servier

  • UCB S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzptoj

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


