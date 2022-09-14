Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Interim Results for the Six Months to 30 June 2022

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / Midatech Pharma Plc (AIM:MTPH; NASDAQ:MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 which will also be made available on the Company's website at www.midatechpharma.com.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Company announced the following in the six months ended 30 June 2022:

Q-Sphera

In January, an extension of its R&D collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (Janssen) to focus on maximising drug loading and optimising in vitro duration of release for an undisclosed Janssen experimental molecule;

In March, another R&D collaboration with Janssen on a second large molecule, also focused on maximising drug loading and optimising in vitro duration of release;

MTX110

In June, granting by the FDA of Fast Track Designation for MTX110 in the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM); and

Also in June, granting of Orphan Medicine Designation for MTX110 for the treatment of glioma by the European Medicines Agency.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenue for 1H22 was £0.47m (1H21: £0.40m). Total revenue represents income from R&D collaborations; Research and development costs in 1H22 increased by 20% to £2.41m (1H21: £2.01m) as a result of increased costs associated with MTX110 as the Company prepares for its Phase I study in rGBM; Administrative expenses increased by 12% in 1H22 to £1.85m (1H21: £1.66m) primarily due to increased legal and professional expenses; Net cash used in operating activities (after changes in working capital) in 1H22 was £3.54m, compared with £3.11m in 1H21. The Company's cash balance at 30 June 2022 was £6.42m.

For more information, please contact:

Midatech Pharma Plc Stephen Stamp, CEO, CFO Tel: +44 (0)29 2048 0180 www.midatechpharma.com Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated and Financial Adviser) James Dance / Matthew Chandler / Rob Patrick Tel: +44 (0)20 7409 3494 Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint Broker) Andrew Thacker / James Pope (Corporate Broking) Tel: +44(0)20 3657 0050 IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR and UK Investor Relations) Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring Tel: +44 (0)20 3934 6630 Email: midatech@investor-focus.co.uk Edison Group (US Investor Relations) Alyssa Factor Tel: +1 (860) 573 9637 Email: afactor@edisongroup.com

About Midatech Pharma Plc

Midatech Pharma Plc (dual listed on LSE AIM: MTPH; and NASDAQ: MTP) is a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines. The Company combines approved and development medications with its proprietary and innovative drug delivery technologies to provide compelling products that have the potential to powerfully impact the lives of patients.

Story continues

The Company has developed three in-house technology platforms, each with its own unique mechanism to improve delivery of medications to sites of disease. All of the Company's technologies have successfully entered human use in the clinic, providing important validation of the potential for each platform:

Q-Sphera™ platform: a disruptive micro-technology used for sustained release to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time (from weeks to months).

MidaSolve™ platform: an innovative nanotechnology used to dissolve insoluble drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumours.

MidaCore™ platform: a leading-edge nanotechnology used for targeting medications to sites of disease.

The platform nature of the technologies offers the potential to develop multiple drug assets rather than being reliant on a limited number of programmes. Midatech's technologies are supported by 37 patent families including 120 granted patents and an additional 70 patent applications. Midatech's headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information please visit www.midatechpharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of legislation in the United Kingdom and/or United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements.

Reference should be made to those documents that Midatech shall file from time to time or announcements that may be made by Midatech in accordance with the London Stock Exchange's AIM Rules for Companies (AIM Rules), the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTRs) and the rules and regulations promulgated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which contains and identifies other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any projections or forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Midatech are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as may be required under the AIM Rules or the DTRs or by relevant law in the United Kingdom or the United States, Midatech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise arising.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3498Z_1-2022-9-13.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Midatech Pharma PLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/715908/Midatech-Pharma-PLC-Announces-Interim-Results-for-the-Six-Months-to-30-June-2022



