MidAtlantic Farm Credit Announces Young, Beginning, and/or Small Farmer Webinar Resource Series

Local agricultural lender, MidAtlantic Farm Credit, announces a three-part webinar resource series for young, beginning, and/or small farmers.

Westminster, MD, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidAtlantic Farm Credit recently announced a three-part webinar resource series from August 24-26, 2021 for young, beginning, and/or small (YBS) farmers.

“We recognize that young, beginning, and small farmers have big dreams and plans for their future,” says Stuart Cooper, Sr. Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of MidAtlantic Farm Credit. “These webinars will cover the basics of what it takes to run a successful farming operation and how to navigate some of the confusing financial items surrounding an agricultural business.”

Three of our loan officers who have experience helping YBS farmers grow will teach each session, sharing their tips and resources. The series will take place during Farm Credit’s “YBS Week” from August 23-27, 2021 on the following dates:

How to Build a Farm Budget

with Jessica Harris, Farm Credit loan officer, based in Winchester, Virginia

August 24 | 1 – 1:45 PM

Find out what a farm budget is, why you should create one, what you should include in your budget, and the difference between fixed and variable costs.



How to Build your Farm Resource Team

with Austin Benner, Farm Credit loan officer, based in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania

August 25 | 1 – 1:45 PM

Learn what a farm resource team is, why a team approach is important to the success of your farm, who should serve on your team, and how to make connections with ag professionals.



What to Know Before you Apply for a Farm Loan

with Amy Rowe, Farm Credit loan officer, based in Salisbury, Maryland

August 26 | 1 – 1:45 PM

Find out how to choose a lender, different loan options, what loan officers are looking for in your application, the importance of building credit and your credit score, preparing your loan application, what you can expect during the loan process, and more!

Attendees can sign up for the full webinar series in one simple registration online at mafc.com/event/webinar. Once registered, participants will receive all of the materials via email and can join live or watch the replays when convenient. If you have any questions you'd like our presenters to answer during the meetings, please email them to webinar@mafc.com.

About MidAtlantic Farm Credit

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers. It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. The co-op has over 12,000 members and over $2.9 billion in loans outstanding. MidAtlantic has branches serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.

