Midaxo Expands Cloud-Native M&A Platform to Support All Forms of Corporate Dealmaking

Midaxo
·5 min read
Midaxo
Midaxo

Corporate development teams can now find, evaluate, and deliver deal value faster on the first purpose-built Corporate Development Cloud

BOSTON, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midaxo, provider of the leading software platform for corporate dealmaking, today announced the launch of the new Midaxo Corporate Development Cloud. After a decade as the leading software solution for companies managing their M&A activity, Midaxo now supports the entire global corporate development team across all deal types to enable them to find, evaluate, and deliver deal value faster and more efficiently than ever before. Built on a foundation of AI, machine learning (ML), and process automation, the Midaxo Corporate Development Cloud simplifies and accelerates corporate dealmaking processes and provides centralized oversight across all deal pipelines. The new Midaxo platform leverages learnings from over 500 Midaxo customers that have completed more than 5,000 transactions worth in excess of $1 trillion.

“Companies that combine organic and inorganic growth realize the best outcomes when they create repeatable dealmaking processes supported by a cloud-based dealmaking platform. Dealmaking is now a global pursuit and, corporate dealmaking teams that rely on manual processes or legacy tools can’t identify, assess, communicate about, or act on targets with the speed and reliability they need,” said Midaxo CEO Jude McColgan. “The new Midaxo Corporate Development Cloud addresses these challenges by leveraging embedded AI, ML, and process automation to simplify, coordinate, and accelerate the complex day-to-day processes of corporate dealmaking. Our modular design serves as a centralized system of record and enables organizations to choose only the capabilities they need to deliver better results faster when finding, evaluating, or delivering deal value.”

A Modern Platform for Maximizing Deal Outcomes

Midaxo is a comprehensive, end-to-end Corporate Development Cloud solution for dealmaking or it can be configured to transform and accelerate only the specific workflows a company needs for their size, structure, and requirements.

The Midaxo platform offers three vital capabilities:

Pipeline managementMidaxo Pipeline allows teams to find potential acquisition targets more efficiently. Teams can review up to 5x more targets while reducing deal risk. An intuitive interface and the advanced Midaxo Deal Scoring feature allows users to identify, screen, and connect with more deal targets faster. Integrations with internal and external data sources enable users to find and qualify more deal targets, faster.

Evaluation – The Midaxo Buy-Side Virtual Deal Room (VDR) enables teams to evaluate deal targets more effectively during due diligence. It reduces diligence time 50% compared to traditional approaches while providing complete oversight of the process. Teams can easily conduct due diligence on deal targets by requesting documents through the buy-side VDR. Project management tools for the review process reduce omissions and missed opportunities, while creating a persistent document repository for compliance, audits, and post-deal analyses.

Post-deal integrationMidaxo Integration provides the tools teams need to deliver value from their deals faster. The program management functionality, driven by standard or user-defined playbooks, accelerates post-acquisition integrations up to 40%. Project management tools ensure smooth integration of acquisitions with permission-based support for task assignments and advanced reporting.

Key features of the new Midaxo platform

  • Purpose-built deal CRM – This industry-leading pipeline management CRM solution is designed for teams tasked with finding deal targets. Workflow automation and advanced data enrichment tools keep teams focused on the best potential deals.

  • Insights and automated deal scoring – Midaxo data enrichment features combined with Midaxo Deal Scoring provide focus when managing a deal pipeline. Midaxo integrates with third-party business information sources to enrich the profile for deal targets, while Midaxo Deal Scoring calculates a weighted score for each target to keep users focused on the best opportunities.

  • Midaxo Workspaces – Designed for more complex organizations, Workspaces allows a central, corporate team to provision separate, independent, isolated environments for each deal team. The teams within each workspace can maintain their own deal target CRM entries, deals and pipelines. The corporate team retains full visibility across all workspaces for reporting, sharing playbooks, and rolling out best practices.

  • Mobile-first app – The mobile app for Apple or Android devices enables dictation of CRM entries after a meeting and, adding photos of whiteboards, recordings of discussions, or whatever form data takes. Take photos or videos of a target’s equipment or facilities and have them instantly added.

  • Expanding integrations and APIs – Open yet secure by design, Midaxo enables easy integration with best-of-breed point solutions and data sources. More connections are continuously being developed to take advantage of the open Midaxo API.

  • Intuitive user experience – Designed for simplicity and ease of use, Midaxo increases productivity and eliminates the need for formal training. The user experience makes it easier for third parties, such as IP lawyers or outside consultants, to participate in the process of finding, evaluating, and delivering deal value.

About Midaxo

Midaxo is the leading software platform for corporate dealmaking. Digitally transforming the dealmaking process, Midaxo leverages automation, AI, and machine learning to deliver breakthrough productivity gains while decreasing deal risk. The modular Midaxo SaaS platform can be configured for each customer to enable corporate development and M&A leaders at large and medium-sized enterprises and private equity firms to find, evaluate, and deliver value from new assets with unprecedented speed and accuracy. The CRM module makes it easy to identify and manage 5x more targets. The collaborative due diligence module reduces diligence time 50% compared to traditional approaches. The integration module provides structure for post-merger integrations, accelerating time to value up to 40%. The platform functions as the system of record while reducing risk throughout the acquisition process. Midaxo customers include Ascensus, Banner Health, Cognizant, Daimler AG, Professional Services Co., and United Site Services. For more information, visit Midaxo.com.

Contact:
Terry Erisman
Midaxo
terry.erisman@midaxo.com

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.


