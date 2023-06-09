Midcap Biotech Stock ImmunoGen is Shooting Higher Today: Here's Why

ImmunoGen Inc (NASDAQ: IMGN) announced updated data from an interim analysis of the Phase 2 CADENZA trial of pivekimab sunirine (pivekimab) in patients with frontline and relapsed/refractory (R/R) blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), a rare and aggressive blood cancer.

Enrollment continues in the frontline CADENZA cohort; top-line data is expected in 2024.

In frontline-treated patients, including those with de novo and PCHM, the objective response rate (ORR) is 80% (24/30 patients) with a composite complete remission (CCR) rate of 73% (22/30 patients), and an additional patient achieving a CR post-transplant.

The median duration of response (DOR) for all responders in frontline-treated patients was 12.7 months.

In R/R patients, the ORR was 33% (16/49 patients), with a CCR rate of 20% (10/49 patients), including those who previously failed intensive chemotherapy and/or transplant.

The median DOR for all responders in R/R patients was 7.1 months.

Pivekimab continues to exhibit manageable safety; no new safety signals were observed.

Price Action: IMGN shares are up 7.71% at $16.97 on the last check Friday.

