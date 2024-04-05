The middle-class homeowners being forced to call a debtline

Debt advice organisations have seen a 'marked rise' in calls from landlords and high earners

Middle-class homeowners struggling to make ends meet are seeking help from a debt advice line as soaring mortgage rates and bills take their toll.

These middle-income earners, who have faced unexpected financial struggles due to rising costs, have typically not had prior experience of debt, according to the Money and Pensions Service (Maps), which is the largest funder of free debt advice in England. Among those affected are landlords and those on salaries of more than £65,000.

Money Wellness, one of the organisations commissioned by Maps to deliver debt advice, currently helps around 1,000 people every day. Sebrina McCullough, its director of external affairs, said: “We have seen a marked rise in calls from people with income over £40,000 a year, who own properties and are in full-time work.

“We’ve seen everyday bills – gas, electricity, fuel, food – have an impact across all demographics. But the increase in mortgage interest rates is a big one.

“Interest rates have been so low for so long, that people weren’t ready for the shock. It’s not just the cost of credit, but the cost of everything across the board.

“It used to be that once you owned a property, you lived a more affluent life. You might not have huge amounts at the end of the month, but you could keep your head above water. But now, after mortgage rates have gone up, the water level has risen.”

Financial shocks

This is in part down to soaring house costs: this year, around 1.6 million fixed-rate mortgage deals are due to expire, and many homeowners face refinancing at double the interest rate they previously paid. Overall, higher mortgage rates are expected to affect around 5 million households by 2026, according to the Bank of England.

Back at the end of 2021, only 7pc of the homeowners contacting Money Wellness already had mortgage arrears, but this had risen to 25pc by December 2023. Average monthly mortgage payments have almost doubled, up from £520 a month in December 2022 to £904 in December 2023, while the amount homeowners spend on mortgage payments over the same period has shot up from 24pc to 45pc of net take home pay. According to the Affordable Housing Commission, if you need to spend more than a third of your income on renting or purchasing housing, it is unaffordable.

The financial shock from sharp rises in mortgage payments has plunged many families into negative budgets, with less money coming in than the bills going out.

Listening in on calls

When I visited the Money Wellness office in Manchester, which handles calls from people asking for help dealing with their debts, the atmosphere was calm and matter-of-fact as callers explained their financial difficulties.

Listening in on calls you hear how the cost-of-living crisis is really affecting households across the country. One homeowner from Oxford is grappling with higher monthly payments and has already missed some credit card bills. The call handler reassures her that they will be able to help. He explains the process: to understand what’s been happening, discuss the reasons she might have fallen into difficulty, understand why she is looking for help and suggest a solution. After asking permission, he brings up a copy of her credit report to confirm the total debt on top of her mortgage. He takes down other essential details, before passing the call to a debt advisor.

Meanwhile, a father from north London rings after struggling financially for the last couple of years. He tried to cope by taking out loans, but has still built up arrears on the family’s gas, electricity and water bills. A large expense when his car broke down means he is now worried about missing other payments. Despite bringing in more than £4,000 a month after tax – equal to an annual salary of around £65,000 – household outgoings add up to even more, driven up by hefty mortgage payments and additional debts.

The debt adviser confirms that he is not entitled to any benefits beyond child benefit, but sends links to grants that might be available and to the Trussell Trust for food bank vouchers, plus information on asking for a council tax reduction and finding cheaper tariffs on his bills.

The adviser then goes back over the caller’s budget, encouraging him to identify areas that could be reduced to free up money to offer his creditors. Some debt solutions, such as debt relief orders and bankruptcy, can be less suitable or not available for property owners, compared to individual voluntary arrangements and debt management plans.

Throughout the process the staff remain measured, practical and non-judgmental.

“The pressures on household budgets over the last two years have been immense,” said Ms McCullough. “I would encourage everyone to do an annual MOT on their finances. Don’t wait until you are struggling. It’s not a weakness to seek debt advice, it’s a strength.”

‘There’s a stigma attached’

Despite working two jobs in the NHS and owning two properties, one of which she rents out, medical secretary Sarbjit Gill, 54, from Chatham in Kent, found her finances were getting out of control.

Sarbjit Gill is on a Debt Management Plan after being a guarantor for her daughter's student accommodation - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Ms Gill, the mother of two adult children, earns £2,500 a month after tax plus £800 in rental income. She had already missed some credit card payments when she was hit with an unexpected tax bill for her second job, her car packed in and the cost of replacing her kitchen overran her budget. The final straw was when she acted as a guarantor for her daughter’s student accommodation. When her daughter defaulted on the rent, Ms Gill was hit with a county court judgment (CCJ).

Ms Gill said: “I was horrified when I got the CCJ. It sent me into a spiral of anxiety and worry. I had to admit to myself that I had a problem, rather than ignoring my debts.”

When Ms Gill called Money Wellness, they went through her income and expenditure and added up her debts, which included a £33,000 consolidation loan secured against her home. They then worked out what she could afford to pay HM Revenue & Customs and towards her £25,000 in unsecured borrowing.

The debt advisors arranged breathing space for her, and a debt management plan with payments of £90 a month towards her unsecured borrowing.

Ms Gill said: “It was a painful process going through each creditor and finding out what I owed them. But I felt so much better just telling someone, and they explained all my options.

“I was getting phone calls, emails, and texts from creditors when I was at work or out with friends. It’s embarrassing and there’s a stigma attached. But there is help out there. You need to reach out and get it sorted, as it is not going away.”

