U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,830.25
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,110.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,793.75
    -26.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,764.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.57
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.50
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.18 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0493
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.85
    +0.84 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5960
    +1.2040 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,741.54
    -100.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.52
    -3.64 (-0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,652.74
    +19.29 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Middle East Activated Carbon Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Product, By Application, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Middle East Activated Carbon Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Product (Powdered, Granular), By Application, By End-use (Water Treatment, Food & Beverages), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East Activated Carbon Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Product, By Application, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06378003/?utm_source=GNW

Middle East Activated Carbon Market Growth & Trends

The Middle East activated carbon market is expected to reach USD 190.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030, as per the new report. The growth is attributed to the rise in demand for water treatment in countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman. Activated carbon is characterized by the presence of a large number of tiny pores that significantly increase surface area.

It facilitates the activated carbon to possess greater adsorption properties, thereby finding application in impurity removal from vapors, gases, and fluids.It is also used to remove impurities in municipal drinking water, odor removal, food & beverage processing, air filters, and industrial pollution control, among others.

In addition, a wide range of applications in other industries, including automotive and pharmaceutical & medical, is likely to trigger product demand in the coming years.

Activated carbon finds application for impurity removal purposes in municipal drinking water, odor removal, food & beverage processing, point-of-use filters, and industrial pollution control.Government norms and regulations have forced key end-use industries to adopt efficient particulate removal systems, thus, paving the way for increased demand.

This trend is expected to benefit the overall market growth over the forecast period.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on various industries.The product witnessed positive demand from food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and air purifier applications.

With the rising consumer awareness related to personal hygiene and cleanliness, the demand for air purifiers witnessed growth during the pandemic.

In addition, the key manufacturers increased their production of surgical masks inclusive of activated carbon to ensure the delivery of clean air.As the air purification requirement rose significantly after the outbreak of the pandemic on the account of the rising need for clean and hygienic air, the market witnessed notable growth.

As companies resumed production of activated carbon in 2021, the product witnessed high demand from key end-use industries.

Middle East Activated Carbon Market Report Highlights
• Powdered products witnessed the fastest growth rate of 4.5% due to high absorption capacity that can fulfill treatment objectives, and remove a range of particulates
• The coconut source segment witnessed the fastest growth rate of 4.6% as these are renewable resources with high carbon content which makes them the most preferable source for producing activated carbon
• The gas phase segment is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate of 4.4% over the forecast period owing to a surge in air purification need from commercial as well as domestic users
• Water treatment end-use witnessed the fastest growth rate of 4.6% owing to rising demand for wastewater treatment in countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait, due to the scarcity of water
• Qatar witnessed the fastest growing rate of 4.9% as compared to other countries, owing to inadequate natural freshwater resources and limited groundwater resources in the country
• Stringent government regulations toward waste treatment for controlling air and water pollution are anticipated to limit market growth. For instance, the UAE government is focusing on converting waste into energy, controlling the hazardous waste, and treating wastewater
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06378003/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • Why Micron Is Rallying Today

    The memory giant rose on reports that China may be throwing in the towel on subsidizing competitors.

  • ExxonMobil's Profits Are Falling. Is It Time to Sell the Oil Stock?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is starting to feel the pinch of lower oil prices. The oil giant's profits could continue declining in 2023 if oil and gas prices don't perk back up. The company's profit slump might have investors wondering if it's time to sell.

  • Warm Weather Sends Some of 2022's Hottest Stocks South

    Unseasonably warm weather is snuffing out the rally in natural-gas stocks, which were some of the market's top performers over the past two years. Shares of EQT, which is the country's largest gas producer, logged annual gains of 72% and 55% in 2021 and 2022, respectively, while Antero Resources tripled in 2021 and rose another 77% last year. They and rivals have started this year headed the other way now that it looks like the northern hemisphere will have plenty of natural gas to get through w

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • Why only the return of Jeff Bezos can reverse Amazon’s decline

    As Jeff Bezos hit the slopes in Aspen, Colorado, last week, his successor at Amazon, Andy Jassy, was deciding where the axe should fall in the online retailer’s biggest ever round of job cuts.

  • 10 Biggest Canadian Oil & Gas Companies

    With Cenovus Energy leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest Canadian oil & gas companies by 12-months trailing revenue.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Rallies, So Let's Adjust Our Bullish Strategy

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows some slight improvement from late September. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bullish. The weekly OBV line has stayed steady but the MACD oscillator is now above the zero line and bullish.

  • Hess signals Guyana's 7th oil platform to lift output above 1.2 million boepd

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Hess Corp on Thursday said drilling results expected this month could add a seventh platform in Guyana, which would lift the nascent oil producing nation's output above the 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day planned. The U.S. oil producer is part of the Exxon Mobil Corp-led consortium that controls all production in the tiny South American nation. The 2022 Fangtooth offshore oil discovery is big enough to potentially require a platform for itself, which would be Guyana's seventh, Hess Corp Chief Executive Office John Hess said in a conference by Goldman Sachs.

  • What to Watch as China Gives Commodities a Wild Start to Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities are having a volatile start to the year as China’s virus tsunami and policy shifts leave investors scrambling to calibrate expectations for 2023.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceSalesforce Guts Tableau After

  • Shell Says Gas-Trading Earnings Were Higher Despite LNG Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc said its gas-trading earnings were “significantly higher” in the final three months of 2022 as the unit previously run by the company’s new boss overcame some of the challenges encountered earlier in the year. Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Spec

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights MKS Instruments and Axcelis Technologies

    MKS Instruments and Axcelis Technologies have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Why It’s Hard for Apple to Make iPhones Outside of China

    Apple is facing an uphill battle as it plans to shift its production out of China. Here’s why it’s difficult to replicate Foxconn’s ‘iPhone City’ in Zhengzhou and the company’s finely-tuned ecosystem in countries like India and Vietnam. Photo: Karen Dias/Bloomberg News

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights NetApp, Pure Storage and Super Micro Computer

    NetApp, Pure Storage and Super Micro Computer have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • U.S. EV Sales Jolted Higher in 2022 as Newcomers Target Tesla

    Electric-vehicle purchases jumped, with Ford and Hyundai-Kia gaining ground and Volkswagen and GM slipping.

  • Oil Rises After US Inventory, Export Figures Cheer Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied after US crude stockpiles rose less than anticipated, countering the dour outlook reflected by Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut its prices. Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending

  • CES 2023: Roku announces smart TVs, Aeva demonstrates autonomous vehicles

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle reports live from the 2023 CES Tech Conference on the latest innovations that have been unveiled.

  • GE HealthCare begins trading as spin-off heralds shift to corporate streamlining

    GE HealthCare is now set to make its own moves.

  • 3 Permian Explorers in Focus on Healthy Oil Prices

    Exploration and production businesses are witnessing big gains from a healthy crude price trajectory. Thus, Diamondback (FANG), Pioneer (PXD) & Matador (MTDR) are poised to gain.

  • Analyst Report: American Electric Power Company, Inc.

    American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States, providing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 5 million customers in 11 states. About 43% of AEP's of capacity is coal, with the remainder from a mix of natural gas (27%), renewable energy and hydro (19%), nuclear (7%), and demand response (4%). Vertically integrated utilities, transmission and distribution, and generation and marketing support earnings.