U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.85 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.44 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.25
    +0.93 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.60
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    28.08
    +0.07 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2207
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4182
    -0.0008 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6590
    -0.1410 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,149.32
    +1,089.98 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.20
    -34.22 (-3.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.08
    -289.33 (-0.99%)
     

Middle East & Africa 3D Mapping and Modelling Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Component, 3D Mapping Application, 3D Modelling Application, and Vertical

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The 3D mapping and modelling market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 183. 58 million in 2020 to US$ 414. 13 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10. 8% from 2021 to 2028. Rising potential in small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is bolstering the growth of the market.

New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa 3D Mapping and Modelling Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Component, 3D Mapping Application, 3D Modelling Application, and Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075691/?utm_source=GNW
The 3D mapping and modelling tools are used among enterprises for designing and engineering applications. These tools allow designers and engineers to streamline the planning and designing operations along with enhancing the overall user experience. At present, the 3D mapping and modelling market is dominated by large enterprises in terms of revenue share owing to the large-scale operations of these enterprises coupled with high adoption of such 3D mapping and modelling solutions in developed regions such as MEA and North America. Additionally, large enterprises are prominently driving the trend of digital transformation to improve overall operational efficiency and enhance end user experience. Therefore, the rising adoption of digital solutions and cloud computing among SMEs are projected to offer attractive growth opportunities to the market players operating in the MEA 3D mapping and modelling market during the forecast period. Moreover, with the growing adoption and popularity of cloud-based 3D mapping and modelling solutions, SMEs are now increasing their investment in 3D mapping and modelling solutions for cost benefits and easy integration. Thus, this factor would propel the growth of the market along with offering ample opportunities to the market players to expand their existence in the market.

Among the MEA countries, Iran and South Africa have reported the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases.Iraq, Israel, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are among the other countries facing the economic impact due to the outbreak.

The region comprises various growing economies, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, that are considered the prospective markets for market players.Various containment measures, such as travel restrictions, factory shutdown, and lockdowns, taken by the government have hampered the manufacturing sector in this region.

Further, these measures have impacted the on-going construction, energy and power, infrastructure, and logistics projects. Thus, slowdown in various industrial and commercial activities has impacted the growth of the 3D mapping and modelling market in MEA.

Based on organization type, the inspection and measurement segment led the MEA 3D mapping and modelling market in 2020.The 3D mapping tools enable the users to visualize the physical or projected object on display surface.

Further, by gathering the physical or projected specifications, the users can illustrate the object in 3D on display surfaces.These capabilities of 3D mapping tools enable designers to inspect and measure various physical dimensions and specification of the physical or projected object, which subsequently allows designer and inspection personnel to gather necessary data with regard to the object.

Inspection and measurement facilitate visualization of objects and spaces in three-dimensional space through the procurement of various types of data inputs, such as images and videos etc. and processing them by using 3D mapping tools to reveal depth information. This type of information helps in better planning and designing solutions for solving real time business problems related to space management, floor management, inventory management, and logistics management among many other such applications, which ultimately drives the growth of the MEA 3D mapping and modelling market.

The overall MEA 3D mapping and modelling market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the MEA 3D mapping and modelling market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the MEA 3D mapping and modelling market. Bentley Systems Incorporated, Alphabet Inc., Esri, Autodesk, Inc., Intermap Technologies, Trimble Inc SaaB AB, Dassault Systèmes SE, Adobe, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Topcon Corporation, and Apple Inc are among the leading companies operating in the market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075691/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Here's How General Motors Could Go to the Moon

    Weighing in at an $87 billion market capitalization, and with $9 billion in annual profit, General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a 10 P/E stock. GM is also an industrial giant, and its chances of becoming popular enough to send its stock price "to the moon" -- like a meme stock -- aren't great.

  • Generali Guards Italy Dominance With $1.4 Billion Cattolica Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali SpA launched a 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 billion) bid to buy all the shares it doesn’t already own in smaller rival Societa Cattolica di Assicurazioni, as part of a strategy to cement its already-commanding presence in the home market.Generali, which has a stake of about 24% in the company, is offering investors 6.75 euros per Cattolica share in an all-cash transaction, the insurer said in a statement on Monday. The offer represents a 15% premium on the last closing price and values the smaller rival at 1.5 billion euros. Generali reorganized its top leadership earlier this year to focus on driving profitability growth. The deal adds to a flurry of transactions in the domestic insurance sector which has totaled more than 10 billion euros in the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“The acquisition would allow Generali to become the first in the non-life insurance market and to strengthen its presence in the life market,” the insurer said in a statement. The transaction is fully aligned with business plan’s “disciplined approach to M&A and its commitment to deliver profitable growth and create value for customers and shareholders.”Cattolica rose as much as 14% in Milan after the news and was up 13% at 6.83 euros as of 12:32 a.m., above the offer price. Generali shares rose, trading at 16.93 euros.Generali is also seeking cost cuts, digitalization, and expansion in more lucrative products and high-margin insurance to boost profitability. Chief Executive Officer Philippe Donnet said last month the firm would consider mid-size deals in the insurance companies and asset management sectors. After the the Cattolica transaction, the company has cash left over from an originally-earmarked 2.3 billion euros for acquisitions.Sector MovesThe insurer is in exclusive talks to buy non-life insurance businesses in Malaysia from AXA and Affin Bank, people familiar with the matter said in April. In Europe, Generali was in the running to buy the Polish operations of Aviva Plc, though rival Allianz SE emerged as winner.Cattolica is an insurance company with a market capitalization of almost 1.4 billion euros. The firm agreed to convert to a joint stock company in July, and planned to raise 500 million euros. Assicurazioni Generali subscribed to 300 million euros, becoming the main shareholder in October. The second biggest investor in Cattolica is a unit of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which holds a stake of about 9%.Zurich Insurance Group is considering selling a chunk of mostly life insurance assets in Italy, while Apollo Global Management is planning sale of Italian life insurance business Amissima Vita. Cinven is selling life-insurance company Eurovita.Generali’s board unanimously approved the deal. The company said it sees annual synergies exceeding 80 million euros before tax from the Cattolica tie-up, while total integration costs are estimated in a range between 150 million euros and 200 million euros.Generali’s offer was conditional on at least 66.7% of the shares being held after the tender, though it had said it would consider whether to proceed with acceptances if will own at least 50% plus one share. Rothschild & Co. ^, Bank of America Corp, and Mediobanca SpA are advising Generali on the deal.(Updates with details on the deal starting from third paragraph. A previous version of this story was corrected to amend the value of Generali’s stake in Cattolica.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin is headed toward its worst month since 2011; ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author says that’s ‘great news’

    "Bitcoin crashing. Great news," tweeted “Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki on Sunday, saying it provides a good buying opportunity.

  • Bitcoin's in a slump — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Fourth stimulus check in jeopardy while the last payments keep dwindling

    Will President Biden and Congress provide more relief? It's looking iffy.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours on Memorial Day 2021.

    Memorial Day 2021 is here. Some exchanges are closed today. Here are the hours for the stock market.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Doubled Down on Alibaba. It Sold Airbnb and One Chip Stock.

    Generation Investment Management, which was co-founded by former Vice President Al Gore, doubled its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba. Generation cut stakes in Airbnb, Charles Schwab, and Texas Instruments.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    Health insurance is probably one of the most crucial — if not the most crucial — consideration you’ll need to make before you leave your job. You’re 52, which means you have 13 years until you qualify for Medicare. Private health insurance can be quite expensive, so if you don’t have a spouse whose insurance can cover you, the premiums alone could take quite a large chunk of your annual budget.

  • How to Protect Your Retirement From Lawsuits

    Getting sued is something noboddy plans on. Be proactive and make sure your hard-earned retirement is safe from lawsuits.

  • Asian markets fall after disappointing economic data from Japan, China

    Major Asian stock markets fell Monday after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat.

  • Financial advisers say Biden’s retroactive capital-gains tax hike gives them wiggle room

    For millionaires rushing to take advantage of lower capital-gains tax rates, the Biden administration’s budget proposal says they’ve already missed the boat. On Friday, the Treasury Department’s detailed explanations of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget confirmed the administration is seeking a retroactive effective date on a capital-gains tax rate hike from 20% to 39.6% for the sliver of households making at least $1 million. “This proposal would be effective for gains required to be recognized after the date of announcement,” according to Treasury Department materials released Friday afternoon.

  • ’Contagious unemployment’ — a controversial theory why companies have difficulty hiring workers

    ‘Unemployed workers send over 10 times as many job applications in a month as their employed peers, but are less than half as likely per application to make a move.’

  • ‘I’m still not on the Roth IRA bandwagon’: Have you made these tax blunders?

    First, as explained immediately below, Roth IRAs have two big advantages over other tax-favored retirement accounts. Second, waiting until next year to do a Roth conversion could result in a higher conversion tax bill. You can take federal-income-tax-free Roth withdrawals after reaching age 59½ as long as you’ve had at least one Roth account open for more than five years.

  • Ex-Head of China’s Digital Yuan Effort Says CBDCs Could Operate on Ethereum

    Central bank digital currencies will one day be more "smart," and not merely digital versions of cash, Yao Qian said.

  • It really is different this time — a new era for stocks is just getting started

    Financial markets periodically undergo profound sea changes that have little similarity to what came before. Bryan Taylor, chief economist at Global Financial Data, believes we currently are undergoing another of these sea changes. The table also reports for each era the amount by which stocks beat bonds — the so-called equity premium.

  • Are stimulus checks paving the way for a universal basic income?

    Some officials say guaranteed income should continue even after the pandemic ends.

  • Insurers are cutting off homeowners in hurricane zones — what if that's you?

    Here's why more than 50,000 homeowners are losing their policies.

  • Stock Splits Are Back. So Is the Debate Over Whether They Matter

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock splits are back in vogue among big U.S. companies, reviving a debate about whether the practice that had fallen out of favor for years is worth the fuss.Last week, Nvidia Corp. became the eighth company in the S&P 500 Index to announce a split in the past year, joining big names like Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. That’s the most over a comparable period in six years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The surge in splits comes amid a rally that’s pushed share prices of almost 600 stocks in the Russell 3000 Index above $100. Yet that has done little to settle the age-old-argument among investors about whether such stock-price engineering has any bearing on performance. In fact, recent developments such as soaring retail trading and fractional share ownership have only heated things up.“Arithmetically, there’s no merit to the notion that stock splits work,” said Mark Lehmann, chief executive officer of JMP Securities LLC. “But there is an optical hesitancy for certain stocks at certain prices and there is a segment of the investing public where that will never change.”The primary motivation cited by companies doing splits is simple: to make each share cheaper to buy. Nvidia, whose share price has more than quadrupled since the start of 2019 to reach almost $650, said in a statement announcing its 4-for-1 stock-split plan that its aim was to “make stock ownership more accessible to investors and employees.” A representative for the chipmaker declined to comment further.Once a reliable hallmark of bull-market exuberance, the practice had until recently fallen out of favor. In 2006 and 2007, when stocks were again setting records, there were 47 splits in the S&P 500. Three companies -- Nvidia, Paccar Inc. and Cummins Inc. -- even split twice. In 2019, there were only two.For Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG, it’s harder to make the case for splitting a stock these days because of the rise of commission-free trading and brokerages offering fractional shares. Those developments “have largely rendered irrelevant the dollar value of a company’s share price,” he said in an interview.Brokerages like Robinhood now let investors buy a slice of a share for as little as $1 rather than forking over, say, more than $2,300 for a single share of Google-parent Alphabet Inc.Limited Benefits A look at the data backs up the case against splits providing long-term benefits to stock performance. The shares of companies that have split outperformed the S&P 500 on average in four of the last five years in the year the split was announced, according to Bloomberg data. The calendar year following the move, however, those same shares underperformed four of the five years.The recent rash of stock splits has sparked speculation that other large technology companies like Amazon.com Inc. that boast four-digit share prices may be next. Amazon split its stock three times in 1998 and 1999 and hasn’t done one since. Shares of the e-commerce giant trade around $3,200 and have gained more than 5,000% since its last split.Regardless of what the historical-performance record shows, the surge in retail trading over the past year may be altering the calculus for companies when it comes to evaluating splits.U.S. retail investors are now second in share trading only to market makers and independent high-frequency traders, according to Larry Tabb, director of market structure research at Bloomberg Intelligence. The retail segment is now larger than quantitative investors, hedge funds and traditional long-only participants, said Tabb.“A lot of investing is driven by psychology,” said Kevin Walkush, a portfolio manager with Jensen Investment Management. “Now, rather than a retail investor facing the challenge of buying a fractional share, a stock split means they can buy it outright. It just opens up the market that much more for retail investors.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pros and Cons of a Passive Buy and Hold Strategy

    Forget market timing: we look at the pros and cons of the tried, tested, and true strategy of buying and holding stocks for the long-term.

  • Huge Pension Cuts AT&T Stake. It Bought Tesla, McDonald’s, and One Chinese Stock.

    A Canadian pension more than halved its AT&T stake in the first quarter. It also bought more Tesla, McDonald’s, and NIO shares.