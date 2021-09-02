U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

Middle East and Africa Aircraft Actuators Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, System, and End User

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The aircraft actuators market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 274. 03 million in 2020 to US$ 336. 11 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3. 0% from 2020 to 2027. Booming demand for narrow-body and small aircraft is also bolstering the growth of the industry.

New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Aircraft Actuators Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, System, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103207/?utm_source=GNW
The aviation industry is witnessing a demand for narrow body and small aircraft having range up to 3,000nm from the developing economies and developed nations. Lightweight design and fuel efficiency are the prominent factors driving the demand for narrow body and small aircraft. To develop such aircraft, manufacturers are procuring a significant number of electromechanical actuators, which are lighter and smaller. As electromechanical actuators do not have any leakages of oil or air, it reduces the maintenance cost. The inclination of airlines toward long-range narrow body is on an upward trend as the majority of the commercial aviation sector players are eyeing on lowering the operational cost and increasing the fleet size. The delivery volumes of narrow-body aircraft fleet—such as Airbus A320 series and Boeing B737 series—were 626 and 580 in 2018, and 642 and 127 in 2019. According to the Airbus, small aircraft fleet will gain major market share during the forecast period. The table below highlights the aircraft type comparison by region (Small: up to 3,000nm; Medium: up to 5,000nm; and Large: >,5000nm) deliveries from Airbus during 2019–2038, which is ultimately boosting the aircraft actuators market, which is further driving the demand.

The MEA aircraft actuators market is majorly affected by the disruption in the supply chain.Pertaining to the closure of borders of countries, the supply chain of several components and systems have been disturbed.

The demand for advanced aerospace technologies such as aircraft actuators has declined during the lockdown period.This has resulted in a loss of business among the aircraft actuators market players offering their products to respective customers in the MEA region.

South Africa has few aircraft manufacturers, which produce general aviation piston aircraft.The widespread COVID-19 viruses have led the manufacturers to suspend their operations or operate with a minimal workforce temporarily.

This has weakened the demand for actuation systems, thereby hindering the aircraft actuators market in the country. Additionally, the disruption in the supply chain business owing to the trade ban has also reflected adverse effects on aircraft actuators market in the country.

The Commercial Aircraft segment led the aircraft actuators market based on end user in 2019.The commercial aircraft segment represents civil aviation aircraft and general aviation aircraft.

The commercial aircraft segment holds the largest share in the market due to rising civil air traffic worldwide.A surge in international flights has pressurized the countries to increase the number of commercial aircraft.

The commercial industry comprises civil aviation and general aviation.Rising number of domestic flights in developing nations such as India and China owing to increase in number off air traffic passengers is creating the demand for narrow-body/small aircraft, which, in turn, is increasing the sale of actuators.

The actuation system in commercial aircraft is evolving by replacing the older conventional hydraulic systems with electric systems. These new systems are lighter in weight and they resolve the leaking and fire hazard issues. Increasing production of small passenger aircraft and business jets is one of the prominent factors driving the segment. For instance, in April 2018, AMETEK Aerospace & Defense business unit demonstrated new rudder trim actuator and ACL23A-4 Aileron systems on Pilatus PC-24 business jet. Similarly, in October 2020, Liebherr supplied two units of landing gear actuators for Boeing’s 777 and 777X aircraft, which is ultimately drives the aircraft actuators market.

The overall MEA aircraft actuators market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the MEA aircraft actuators market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA aircraft actuators market. Collins Aerospace; Raytheon Technologies Company; Eaton Corporation plc, Honeywell International Inc; Moog Inc.; Parker-Hannifin Corporation; TransDigm Group Incorporated; and Woodward, Inc are among a few players operating in the MEA aircraft actuators market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103207/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


