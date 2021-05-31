U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.85 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.44 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.25
    +0.93 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.60
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    28.08
    +0.07 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2207
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4182
    -0.0008 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6600
    -0.1400 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,149.32
    +1,089.98 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.20
    -34.22 (-3.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.08
    -289.33 (-0.99%)
     

Middle East & Africa Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Aircraft Type, Fit Type, and Application

ReportLinker
·5 min read

The aircraft wire & cable market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 37. 98 million in 2020 to US$ 50. 40 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4. 1% from 2021 to 2028. Fiber optics has the capability to transmit data for longer distances while being lightweight and less disruptive than copper.

New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa Aircraft Wire & Cable Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Aircraft Type, Fit Type, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075694/?utm_source=GNW
Fiber optics cable can carry more electronic signals and is free from short circuit arcing. As it has a huge bandwidth capability, it can send numerous different signals in one optical fiber with a low level of cross talk. The immense use of fiber optic technology in the aerospace & defense sector can be attributed to the rising commercial adoption of fiber optic cables and growth in platforms such as unmanned systems and space launch vehicles. For improved data transfer rates, aircraft OEMs are demanding for more lightweight design; thus, they are upgrading for optical data transfer using fiber to enhance their aircraft the internal communication systems. It is highly crucial that OEMs must install fiber optics by certified professionals. For instance, ETA offers certifications to meet the aerospace demand for installation and maintenance of fiber optics. The recent burgeoning commercial passengers have further boosted the demand for superior in-flight entertainment and luxury experience among the airline providers, which subsequently provide notable attractive business opportunities for the aircraft wires & cable market players and drive the market growth. Furthermore, the existing modification of conventional aircraft controls and display systems with fly-by-wire (FWB) systems and the popularity of glass cockpit-based solutions propel the market growth. Additionally, growing market for lightweight and durable aircraft wires and cables is among the other factors expected to fuel the demand for aircraft wire & cables in MEA.

Based on fit type, the retrofit segment led the MEA aircraft wire & cable market in 2020.The supplementary features or modifications that are added by the airlines after receiving the aircrafts are called as retrofit.

However, many of the inflight services and other aircrafts services providers are rapidly working toward making their products & services as a line-fit options at the manufacturing stage.Retrofit wire and cable facilitate instant and customized fit that helps improve the overall operability of aircraft.

The increased interest of aircraft manufacturers in the installation of durable and efficient cable is due to the improved reliability, lighting efficiency, longevity, and versatility along with power saving benefits that it offers.Commercial airlines have extensively adopted retrofitting efficient wire and cable to improve the overall safety and operability.

Retrofit market is expected to grow continuously over the periods owing to the rise in MRO activities and number of MRO service providers. The substantial growth in number of commercial, military, and general aviation aircraft MRO service is posing a significant growth path for MEA aircraft wire & cable market.
The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the MEA region.Among the MEA countries, Turkey, Iran, and South Africa have faced the highest COVID-19 cases.

Other major countries facing the economic impact of COVID-19 include Iraq, Israel, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.The MEA aircraft wire & cable market is majorly affected by the disruption in the supply chain.

Pertaining to the closure of borders of countries, the supply chain of several component has been disturbed.The demand for wires & cables for fast data transfer within a communication system in the aircraft has declined during the lockdown period.

This has resulted in a loss of business among the aircraft wire & cable market players offering their products to respective customers in the MEA. Several aircraft manufacturers in South Africa produce general aviation piston aircraft, which demands wires and cables. The widespread COVID–19 virus has led the manufacturers to suspend their operations or operate with a minimal workforce temporarily. This has weakened the demand for wires and cables, thereby hindering the aircraft wire & cable market in the country. Additionally, the disruption in the supply chain business due to the trade ban has also reflected adverse effects on the aircraft wire & cable market in the country.

The overall MEA aircraft wire & cable market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the MEA aircraft wire & cable market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA aircraft wire & cable market. AMETEK Inc.; Amphenol Corporation; Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company; Draka; HUBER+SUHNER; Nexans; TE Connectivity Ltd.; W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc. are among the key players operating in the MEA aircraft wire & cable market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075694/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


