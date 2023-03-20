U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market worth $36.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PR Newswire
·4 min read

CHICAGO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market size is estimated at USD 22.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 36.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as increasing number of cyber threats and attacks; and digital transformation initiatives are positively driving the growth of Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market. Furthermore, growth of eCommerce and digital payments along with stringent regulations and compliance requirements are also contributing to drive the market growth.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market"
436 - Tables
44 - Figures
385 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=190673806

By Component, Software segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023

Software solutions offered in the Middle East and Africa Market are comprehensive cybersecurity solutions designed to help organizations meet all legal, IT, operational, and risk-related requirements. Some companies offer dedicated cybersecurity solutions, such as Identity and Access Management (IAM), antivirus/antimalware, firewall, log management, SIEM, encryption and tokenization, compliance and policy management, and patch management. These solutions are specifically developed to cater to the specific needs of end users. These solutions are designed to help organizations gain real-time threat-related insights and safeguard the security posture against future instances of these attacks.

By Software, Log Management and SIEM to account for the largest share in 2023

Software tools such as Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and log management are utilized by IT organizations to keep track of their security status by analyzing log files, detecting and responding to any indications of compromise, and conducting investigations into potential network attacks. Log management involves the continuous collection, storage, processing, synthesis, and analysis of data from various programs and applications to optimize system performance, identify technical issues, manage resources effectively, enhance security, and ensure compliance. A log file is a record created by a computer that documents system activity, including messages, error reports, file requests, and transfers, which are typically predetermined by system administrators.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=190673806

By Region, Middle East is expected to account for the largest share in 2023

The Middle East is home to many countries with rapidly growing economies and advanced technological infrastructures, making it an attractive target for cybercriminals and state-sponsored hackers. The region faces a variety of cybersecurity threats, including hacking attempts, data breaches, malware attacks, and ransomware. These threats can come from both external and internal sources and can target a range of industries and organizations, including government agencies, financial institutions, and businesses of all sizes. To address these threats, many countries in the Middle East have developed cybersecurity strategies and initiatives, such as establishing national cybersecurity centers, developing legislation to combat cybercrime, and investing in cybersecurity education and training programs.

Major players operating in the Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market are IBM (US), Cisco (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point (Israel), Trend Micro (Japan), Fortinet (US), Norton LifeLock (US), Sophos (UK), Kaspersky (Russia) and Trellix (US) are some of the market players.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Customer Engagement Solutions Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Product Engineering Services Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Video as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Asset Performance Management Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com 
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mea-cybersecurity-market.asp 
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ 
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mea-cybersecurity.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/middle-east-and-africa-cybersecurity-market-worth-36-2-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301774833.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

