Middle East and Africa Electric Three Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type, Battery Capacity, By Battery Type, By Country, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2030

Middle East and Africa Electric Three Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier and Load Carrier), Battery Capacity (101Ah), By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Lithium Ion), By Country, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2030

Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market value in the year 2021 was USD15,748.91 thousand that is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.38% during the forecast period 2023-2030ss, to achieve the market value of USD50,808.07 thousand by 2030. The market is anticipated to grow with increasing demand for electric vehicles in the region. Surging demand for electric three-wheelers and rising concerns regarding degradation of the environment are expected to drive most of the shares in the Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market in the upcoming five years. Rising inclination toward emission-free transportation and increasing awareness of the benefits of public transportation also supports the growth of the Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market in the next five years.

The demand for electric vehicles is also growing due to the rising disposable income among the population.The economies in most of the GCC countries are driven by the oil exports and production in countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, etc.



The rising cost of oil and petroleum products influences the growing inclination of the common population toward electric vehicles.Growing fright movement and surging demand for more economical and ecological options for the transportation and freight movement also aid the growth of the Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market in the future five years.



Technological advancement and growing investment in the advancement of the vehicles are also majorly responsible for the growth of the Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market in the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market is segmented by vehicle type, battery capacity, battery type, country-wise analysis, and competitional landscape.Based on vehicle type, the market is distributed between passenger carriers and load carriers.



By battery capacity, the market is distinguished between less than 101Ah and more than 101Ah.Based on battery type, the market is distributed between lead acid and lithium acid.



The market is also analyzed among the countries in the Middle East and Africa region.The MEA region includes countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Algeria, Egypt, Oman, South Africa, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Turkey, and rest of the Middle East and Africa region.



Turkey is anticipated to hold the largest revenue share of the market and dominate the country-wise analysis of the market in the upcoming five years due to the growing automotive industry in the country. Rising adaptation to the technologically advanced automobiles and increasing investment in the advancement of the vehicles further support the growth of the Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market in the future five years.

Chongqing Zongshen Vehicle Co., Ltd (Zongshen Industrial Group Co. Ltd), Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd. (Mayuri), Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd., Jiangsu Jinpeng Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Yufeng Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd., Ningbo Dowedo International Trade Co., Ltd, Xianghe Qiangsheng Electric Tricycle Factory, Terra Motors Corporation, Piaggio Commercial SA (PTY) Ltd, Jiangsu East Yonsland Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd Company, among others are some of the market leaders in the region. Majority of the market shares and growth of the Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market are influenced by these companies.



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030



• To analyze the market size of Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market from 2022 to 2030 and growth rate until 2030.

• To classify and forecast Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market based on vehicle type, battery capacity, battery type, country-wise analysis, and competitional landscape.

• To identify dominant country or segment in the Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across Middle East & North Africa region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to electric three-wheeler

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



In this report, Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market have been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Middle East and Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Load Carrier

o Passenger Carrier

• Middle East and Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market, By Battery Capacity:

o <101Ah

o >101Ah

• Middle East and Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market, By Battery Type:

o Lead Acid

o Lithium Ion

• Middle East and Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market, By Country:

o Egypt

o Turkey

o Iran

o South Africa

o Israel

o Nigeria

o Saudi Arabia

o Algeria

o UAE

o Oman

o Iraq

o Rest of Middle East and Africa



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Middle East and Africa electric three-wheeler market.



