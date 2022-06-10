Middle East and Africa Electric Three Wheeler Market Report 2022-2030: Focus on Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Algeria, Egypt, Oman, South Africa, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Turkey

Company Logo

Middle Eastern and African Electric Three Wheeler Market

Middle Eastern and African Electric Three Wheeler Market

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Electric Three Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier and Load Carrier), Battery Capacity (<101Ah and >101Ah), By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Lithium Ion), By Country, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market value in the year 2021 was USD15,748.91 thousand that is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 14.38% during the forecast period 2023-2030, to achieve the market value of USD50,808.07 thousand by 2030

The market is anticipated to grow with increasing demand for electric vehicles in the region. Surging demand for electric three-wheelers and rising concerns regarding degradation of the environment are expected to drive most of the shares in the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market in the upcoming five years.

Rising inclination toward emission-free transportation and increasing awareness of the benefits of public transportation also supports the growth of the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market in the next five years.



The demand for electric vehicles is also growing due to the rising disposable income among the population. The economies in most of the GCC countries are driven by the oil exports and production in countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, etc.

The rising cost of oil and petroleum products influences the growing inclination of the common population toward electric vehicles. Growing fright movement and surging demand for more economical and ecological options for the transportation and freight movement also aid the growth of the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market in the future five years.

Technological advancement and growing investment in the advancement of the vehicles are also majorly responsible for the growth of the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market in the forecast period.



Based on vehicle type, the market is distributed between passenger carriers and load carriers. By battery capacity, the market is distinguished between less than 101Ah and more than 101Ah. Based on battery type, the market is distributed between lead acid and lithium acid. The market is also analyzed among the countries in the Middle East and Africa region.

Story continues

The MEA region includes countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Algeria, Egypt, Oman, South Africa, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Turkey, and rest of the Middle East and Africa region. Turkey is anticipated to hold the largest revenue share of the market and dominate the country-wise analysis of the market in the upcoming five years due to the growing automotive industry in the country.

Rising adaptation to the technologically advanced automobiles and increasing investment in the advancement of the vehicles further support the growth of the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market in the future five years.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the market size of the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market from 2022 to 2030 and growth rate until 2030.

To classify and forecast the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market based on vehicle type, battery capacity, battery type, country-wise analysis, and competitional landscape.

To identify dominant country or segment in the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market.

Chongqing Zongshen Vehicle Co., Ltd (Zongshen Industrial Group Co. Ltd)

Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd. (Mayuri)

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd.

Jiangsu Jinpeng Group Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Yufeng Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Dowedo International Trade Co., Ltd

Xianghe Qiangsheng Electric Tricycle Factory

Terra Motors Corporation

Piaggio Commercial SA (PTY) Ltd

Jiangsu East Yonsland Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Aided and Unaided Brand Recall

5.3. Brand Satisfaction Level



6. Middle East and Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Volume

6.1.2. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier and Load Carrier)

6.2.2. By Battery Capacity (< 101Ah and >101Ah)

6.2.3. By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Lithium Ion)

6.2.4. By Country

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.3. Market Map (By Vehicle Type, By Battery Capacity, By Battery Type, and By Country)



7. Egypt Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook



8. Turkey Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook



9. Iran Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook



10. South Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook



11. Israel Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook



12. Nigeria Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook



13. Saudi Arabia Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook



14. Algeria Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook



15. UAE Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook



16. Oman Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook



17. Iraq Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook



18. Market Dynamics

18.1. Drivers

18.2. Challenges



19. Market Trends and Developments



20. Product Benchmarking



21. Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/se15yg

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



