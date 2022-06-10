U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.75
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,243.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,312.75
    +37.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,850.80
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.62
    +0.11 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.80
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    -0.22 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0606
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.30
    +2.34 (+9.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2479
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8830
    -0.4950 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,963.27
    -525.62 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    648.10
    -7.38 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,398.15
    -78.06 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Middle East and Africa Electric Three Wheeler Market Report 2022-2030: Focus on Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Algeria, Egypt, Oman, South Africa, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Turkey

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Middle Eastern and African Electric Three Wheeler Market

Middle Eastern and African Electric Three Wheeler Market
Middle Eastern and African Electric Three Wheeler Market

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Electric Three Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier and Load Carrier), Battery Capacity (<101Ah and >101Ah), By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Lithium Ion), By Country, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market value in the year 2021 was USD15,748.91 thousand that is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 14.38% during the forecast period 2023-2030, to achieve the market value of USD50,808.07 thousand by 2030

The market is anticipated to grow with increasing demand for electric vehicles in the region. Surging demand for electric three-wheelers and rising concerns regarding degradation of the environment are expected to drive most of the shares in the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market in the upcoming five years.

Rising inclination toward emission-free transportation and increasing awareness of the benefits of public transportation also supports the growth of the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market in the next five years.

The demand for electric vehicles is also growing due to the rising disposable income among the population. The economies in most of the GCC countries are driven by the oil exports and production in countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, etc.

The rising cost of oil and petroleum products influences the growing inclination of the common population toward electric vehicles. Growing fright movement and surging demand for more economical and ecological options for the transportation and freight movement also aid the growth of the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market in the future five years.

Technological advancement and growing investment in the advancement of the vehicles are also majorly responsible for the growth of the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market in the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the market is distributed between passenger carriers and load carriers. By battery capacity, the market is distinguished between less than 101Ah and more than 101Ah. Based on battery type, the market is distributed between lead acid and lithium acid. The market is also analyzed among the countries in the Middle East and Africa region.

The MEA region includes countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Algeria, Egypt, Oman, South Africa, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Turkey, and rest of the Middle East and Africa region. Turkey is anticipated to hold the largest revenue share of the market and dominate the country-wise analysis of the market in the upcoming five years due to the growing automotive industry in the country.

Rising adaptation to the technologically advanced automobiles and increasing investment in the advancement of the vehicles further support the growth of the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market in the future five years.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the market size of the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market from 2022 to 2030 and growth rate until 2030.

  • To classify and forecast the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market based on vehicle type, battery capacity, battery type, country-wise analysis, and competitional landscape.

  • To identify dominant country or segment in the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Middle East and Africa Electric Three-wheeler Market.

  • Chongqing Zongshen Vehicle Co., Ltd (Zongshen Industrial Group Co. Ltd)

  • Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd. (Mayuri)

  • Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd.

  • Jiangsu Jinpeng Group Co., Ltd.

  • Jiangsu Yufeng Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Ningbo Dowedo International Trade Co., Ltd

  • Xianghe Qiangsheng Electric Tricycle Factory

  • Terra Motors Corporation

  • Piaggio Commercial SA (PTY) Ltd

  • Jiangsu East Yonsland Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market

5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5.2. Aided and Unaided Brand Recall
5.3. Brand Satisfaction Level

6. Middle East and Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Volume
6.1.2. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier and Load Carrier)
6.2.2. By Battery Capacity (< 101Ah and >101Ah)
6.2.3. By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Lithium Ion)
6.2.4. By Country
6.2.5. By Company (2021)
6.3. Market Map (By Vehicle Type, By Battery Capacity, By Battery Type, and By Country)

7. Egypt Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

8. Turkey Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

9. Iran Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

10. South Africa Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

11. Israel Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

12. Nigeria Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

13. Saudi Arabia Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

14. Algeria Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

15. UAE Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

16. Oman Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

17. Iraq Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook

18. Market Dynamics
18.1. Drivers
18.2. Challenges

19. Market Trends and Developments

20. Product Benchmarking

21. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/se15yg

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Saudis Cut Oil Flows to China While Meeting Most Asian Requests

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesSaudi Arabia will provide some Chinese buyers with less crude than they asked for next month, while fulfilling requests from many other customers in Asia after

  • Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald's to reopen in Russia

    The relaunch will begin on Russia Day, a patriotic holiday celebrating the country's independence, at the same flagship location in Moscow's Pushkin Square where McDonald's first opened in Russia in January 1990. In the early 1990s, as the Soviet Union crumbled, McDonald's came to embody a thawing of Cold War tensions and was a vehicle for millions of Russians to sample American food and culture. The brand's exit is now a powerful symbol of how Russia and the West are once again turning their backs on each other.

  • Walmart's Sam's Club Solves a Huge Problem (Costco Hasn't)

    The supply chain mess caused by the covid pandemic forced retailers to get much smarter about how they get items into their stores. Costco and Sam's Club both use their limited selection and buying power to get vendors to offer lower prices. Costco and Sam's Club can't control increased costs at the manufacturing level (although they have a lot of leverage in negotiating price) but they can continually revise their logistics to take costs out of the equation.

  • Putin says Russia will not mothball oil wells despite West's import ban

    The United States introduced its embargo on Russian imports in March just days after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine, while the European Union agreed last month in principle to gradually cut 90% of its oil imports from Russia by the end of this year. Putin said the West will not be able to completely stop using Russian energy resources over next few years.

  • Biden announces plan for 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to break down President Biden’s plan for 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030.

  • Oil prices fall as partial Shanghai lockdowns stoke demand worries

    Oil prices slipped on Friday but remained within touching distance of three-month highs as fears over new COVID-19 lockdown measures in Shanghai outweighed solid demand for fuels in the United States, the world's top consumer. Brent crude futures for August were down 33 cents, or 0.3%, at $122.74 a barrel at 0647 GMT, after dropping to as low as $121.60 earlier in the session and declining 0.4% on the previous day. "Oil has continued retreating in Asia, driven by China slowdown fears after widened COVID mass testing was announced for Shanghai this weekend," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said.

  • European Gas Jumps as Fire in US Compounds Russia Supply Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s natural gas prices jumped after a fire at a large export terminal in the US wiped out deliveries to a market that’s on high alert over tight Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdo

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • ‘I thought it was a sick joke’: They gave up other job offers to work for Coinbase, and are now unemployed

    Hao Jia and Chung Wook Ahn are among those who had their job offers rescinded after they agreed to join the cryptocurrency exchange company.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Though they have struggled over the last few months, these companies could surge once the negative sentiment abates.

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • Shenzhen wants to double semiconductor output by 2025 under new plan to boost tech industry

    China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen wants to double the value of its existing chip sector within three years as part of a broader push to improve the country's self-sufficiency in core technologies. Shenzhen, known as China's Silicon Valley, announced a plan to build "an influential cluster" for the semiconductor industry by 2025, including the development of leading national capabilities in manufacturing, packaging and testing of chips. By 2025, Shenzhen aims to develop a semiconductor indust

  • Oil Slips at End of Week as Traders Weigh China’s Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped at the end of the week -- trimming a seventh weekly gain -- as investors weighed China’s bumpy return from virus curbs.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesWest Texas Intermediate futur

  • 10 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best coal stocks to invest in. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the coal industry and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In. Energy produced from coal fulfils nearly one third of the global demand for power. Countries such […]

  • Tesla cancels three June online hiring events for China

    Tesla Inc has cancelled three online recruitment events for China scheduled this month, the latest development after Chief Executive Elon Musk threatened job cuts at the electric car maker, saying it was "overstaffed" in some areas. However, Musk had not commented specifically on staffing in China, which made more than half of the vehicles for the automaker globally and contributed a quarter of its revenue in 2021. Tesla did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Friday.

  • Intel tightens belt, freezes hiring at its biggest revenue-generating unit

    Intel Corp. has halted hiring at its PC desktop and laptop chip division, the biggest unit by sales at the semiconductor giant. The Santa Clara-based company announced the move in a memo that went out on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It said that some hiring may resume in the unit in as little as two weeks and all current job offers will be honored.

  • China to Send Squads to Coal Country to Ensure Price Controls

    (Bloomberg) -- Thermal coal in China has climbed above the government’s price caps imposed last month, prompting regulators to dispatch squads to major mining regions to ensure compliance.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as C

  • UK food supply 'vulnerable' after fertiliser factory closes permanently

    Britain's food supply is now "vulnerable" after spiralling energy bills prompted the permanent closure of one of only two major fertiliser plants, farmers have warned.

  • Supply chain outlook still ‘pretty severe,’ economist says

    The supply chain crunch will persist and place upward pressure on already high inflation, warned one economist at Citigroup.

  • Intel, Tesla, Apple: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.