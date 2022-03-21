U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.75
    -11.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,482.00
    -151.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,352.75
    -60.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.70
    -7.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.15
    +4.45 (+4.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.20
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.59
    -1.08 (-4.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3140
    -0.0035 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1900
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,304.99
    -495.31 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.94
    +29.07 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.30
    +43.57 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Middle East & Africa Hypochlorite Bleaches Market to Worth USD 0.34 Billion by (2021-2028) | Middle East & Africa Hypochlorite Bleaches Industry CAGR of 3.5%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in middle east & africa hypochlorite bleaches market are Tosoh Asia Pte. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Texas, U.S.), Olin Corporation (Missouri, U.S.), DUBI CHEM MARINE INTERNATIONAL (Fujairah, UAE), Fujairah Chemical (Fujairah, UAE), Union Chlorine L.L.C. (Abu Dhabi, UAE), Sharjah Chemicals (Sharjah, UAE), Al Ghaith Industries LLC (Abu Dhabi, UAE), Trice Chemicals (Ras Al Khaimah, UAE), NCP Chlorchem (Kempton Park, South Africa), Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited (Mumbai, India) and more players profiled.

pune, India, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Middle East & Africa hypochlorite bleaches market size was USD 0.25 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 0.26 billion in 2021 to USD 0.34 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Robust demand for bleaches from water purification sectors and rising environmental concerns are likely to fuel industry development. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Middle East & Africa Hypochlorite Bleaches Market, 2021-2028.

Hypochlorite bleaches are used to disinfect water and surfaces. The rising adoption of bleach from the water purification sector is expected to propel its demand. The rising awareness of effective sanitization and better products is expected to bolster the product demand. Further, substantial government investments in the research and development of better products and rising environmental concerns are expected to boost market development. These factors may propel the market progress in the coming years.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/middle-east-africa-hypochlorite-bleaches-market-106495

List of Key Players Profiled in the MEW Hypochlorite Bleaches Market Report:

  • Tosoh Asia Pte. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

  • Olin Corporation (Missouri, U.S.)

  • DUBI CHEM MARINE INTERNATIONAL (Fujairah, UAE)

  • Fujairah Chemical (Fujairah, UAE)

  • Union Chlorine L.L.C. (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

  • Sharjah Chemicals (Sharjah, UAE)

  • Al Ghaith Industries LLC (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

  • Trice Chemicals (Ras Al Khaimah, UAE)

  • NCP Chlorchem (Kempton Park, South Africa)

  • Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited (Mumbai, India)

COVID-19 Impact

Strong Demand for Cleaning Products and Disinfectants to Foster Industry Development

This market is expected to grow positively during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the strong demand for cleaning products and disinfectants. The sudden spike in COVID infections led to the adoption of disinfectants and cleaning products from hospitals, households, and water treatment plants, thereby fueling hypochlorite sales. Further, manufacturers' adoption of online retail may enable them to reach a wider audience and balance costs during the pandemic. These factors may propel market development during the pandemic.

Segments

Product, End-Use, and Country are Studied

By product

  • sodium hypochlorite

  • calcium hypochlorite

  • lithium hypochlorite

  • potassium hypochlorite

As per end-use

  • water purification

  • pulp & paper

  • textiles

  • pharmaceuticals

  • food, home & personal care

Country-wise it is categorized into GCC, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/middle-east-africa-hypochlorite-bleaches-market-106495

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints
Robust Demand for Bleach from Wastewater and Water Treatment Applications to Fuel Market Progress

Hypochlorite is extensively used in wastewater and water treatment plants due to its effectiveness and cleaning abilities. Its ability to kill several bacteria, viruses, and fungi is expected to increase its adoption from consumers. Increased spending capacity and rising awareness regarding infection spread may propel sales of hypochlorite bleaches. The rapid development of the water treatment and wastewater sectors in urban areas is expected to increase the product adoption. Furthermore, rising consumer demand for clean water from consumers may foster industry growth. These factors may propel the Middle East & Africa hypochlorite bleaches market growth.

However, strict environmental regulations for the use of bleaches are expected to hinder the market’s progress.

Country Insights

Robust Demand for Bleaches from Cleaning Products Industry to Boost Growth in GCC

GCC is projected to dominate the Middle East & Africa hypochlorite bleaches market share due to the rising demand for bleaches from the cleaning products industry. The market in GCC stood at USD 0.07 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising adoption of hypochlorite for household disinfectants may bolster its sales. These factors may boost the market growth.

In South Africa, the rising focus on the purification of water and wastewater treatment is expected to enhance the adoption of hypochlorite bleach. Furthermore, the emergence of advanced cleaning and water treatment technologies may bolster industry growth.

Competitive Landscape

Development of Innovative and Improved Cleaning Solutions to Boost Market Position

Prominent companies develop innovative and technologically advanced products that enhance cleaning to boost their market position. For example, Central Electro Chemical Research Institute’s researchers developed a zero-emission and lower cost solution to produce sodium hypochlorite on-site electrochemical production. This strategy may enable them to produce effective cleaning and boost bleach adoption. Further, heavy investments in the research and development of advanced cleaning technologies may help companies boost their annual revenues.

Industry Development

  • June 2021- Ukraine informed the World Trade Organization’s Committee about its launch of a safeguard investigation in sodium hypochlorite on May 27, 2021. The investigation shall assess if the increasing imports and exports shall affect the domestic sector.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/middle-east-africa-hypochlorite-bleaches-market-106495

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Industry Porters Analysis

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East & Africa Hypochlorite Bleaches Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

  • Middle East & Africa Hypochlorite Bleaches Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

  • Key Findings / Summary

  • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

    • By Product (Volume/Value)

      • Sodium Hypochlorite

      • Calcium Hypochlorite

      • Lithium Hypochlorite

      • Potassium Hypochlorite

    • By End-use Industry (Volume/Value)

      • Water Purification

      • Pulp & Paper

      • Textiles

      • Pharmaceuticals

      • Food

      • Home & Personal Care

      • Others

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/middle-east-africa-hypochlorite-bleaches-market-106495

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Sodium Hypochlorite Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Water Treatment, Paper Industry, Textile Industry, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Calcium Hypochlorite Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Powder, Pellet, Granular), By Application (Water Treatment, House Cleaners & Detergents, Agrochemicals, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • China Eastern Boeing 737 Crashes in Southern China

    A Boeing 737 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines carrying about 130 people has crashed in southern China.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split: Could Chipotle Be Next?

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it would be doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon's share price has risen over the years and surpassed $3,000 per share. Of course, many brokers offer customers the ability to buy fractional shares, but everyday retail investors still sometimes get dissuaded from buying stocks that are expensive nominally.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Four Market Days That Changed Everything

    Four big days transformed the stock market rally, but don't get too excited. Nvidia is among stocks flashing buy signals.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • Sorry, Investors, You Can’t Buy the Dip Anymore

    There are reasons you might be tempted to buy the dip, but investors can’t count on the Federal Reserve to help them out.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. E.W. Scripps Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway strikes $11.6 billion deal for reinsurer Alleghany Corp.

    Warren Buffett picked the industry he arguably knows best, insurance, for his first major deal in two years.

  • China Evergrande and Its Units Suspend Trading in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese real estate developer China Evergrande Group along with its other units suspended trading in Hong Kong Monday morning, according to exchange filings. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Perm

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • Oil Surges as Risk Grows of Russian Supply-Hit From Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged for a third day as the war in Ukraine neared the one-month mark with no conclusion in sight.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeBrent topped $111 a barrel, up 14% sin

  • Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

    A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.

  • It’s time to buy the best beaten-down stocks in tech and elsewhere, and this winning fund manager shows you how

    Chris Armbruster of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund says the "very best tech companies grow right through" interest rate increases.

  • Is Bionano Genomics a Buy?

    High-flying growth stocks like Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tend to be controversial among different crowds of investors. In my view, the biggest point in favor of investing in Bionano Genomics is that its business model will lead to a huge amount of recurring income over time, thereby leading to a virtuous cycle in which it can afford to funnel more and more money into developing new products. Bionano makes a genome-mapping instrument called the Saphyr, which is specialized in detecting major structural variations in chromosomes, such as large insertions or deletions and translocations.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, subdued start for European markets

    Caution has returned to European stock markets after the FTSE 100 index experienced its strongest week since November 2020. Today’s subdued start to the week came as oil prices rose on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.