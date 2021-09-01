U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

Middle East and Africa Patient Registry Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Software ; Database ; Type of Registry ; Mode of Delivery ; and Pricing Model

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The Middle East and Africa patient registry software market is expected to grow from US$ 52. 8 million in 2020 to US$ 112. 6 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11. 4% from 2020 to 2027.

New York, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Patient Registry Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Software ; Database ; Type of Registry ; Mode of Delivery ; and Pricing Model" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103230/?utm_source=GNW
The ongoing revolution of digital infrastructure in healthcare across the region is spurred by regulations enforced and investments provided by the government authorities. In addition, rising demand for data collection for analysis and increasing pressure on healthcare providers to reduce the cost of treatments and procedures are leading to the progress of healthcare digitalization in countries worldwide. The healthcare ecosystems in the Middle East and Africa are also thriving due to the adoption of modern health infrastructure. In December 2020, the collaboration of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Riayati and Pure Health announced its plan to launch National Unified Medical Record system in 2021. The new system will be connected to more than 3,000 private and public healthcare institutions in Dubai. It will enable experts to collect patient data for further data analysis. In addition, the UAE government stated that the new technology will offer an efficient solution for population health management along with world-class digital health infrastructure management for healthcare institutions. Therefore, the surging incorporation of digital tools in the healthcare structure drives the growth of the patient registry software market.
The Middle East and Africa patient registry software market is segmented on the bases of software, database, type of registry, mode of delivery, and pricing model.By software, the integrated software segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019.

The market growth for this segment is attributed to the abilities of integrated software to facilitate informed decision-making, confer appropriate scale-up, handle modern day software solutions, and manage application program interface. Moreover, integrated software solutions eliminate the need for purchasing separate hardware components as they can be integrated with the existing computer systems, which makes them more cost-effective and user-friendly.
Economic uncertainties and ongoing conflicts are worsening in this region.For instance, countries such as Syria, Libya, and Yemen are suffering violent conflict and cannot implement any public health measures.

Iran was in deep economic recession due to the US sanctions.Also, the major source of economic stabilization in Middle East countries is oil production and export.

However, the recent pandemic is causing turbulence to the economies of the region.A sudden drop in domestic and external demand for goods and products, especially crude oil, and halted production due to labor shortage, are the major impacts observed in the region.

Though, countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are focusing on the adoption of advanced patient data technologies, the patient registry software market in the rest of the countries is expected to witness considerable decline due to the lack of healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, tightened financial condition is also decreasing the economic activities in the region. Since the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the healthcare, social, and economic development of the region, which is likely to continue in 2021. Even after the impact of pandemic is mitigated or contained, there will be medium- or long-term consequences. With many healthcare institutions and laboratories under acute pressure, the market for patient registry software in Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a steady rate in the region during the forecast period.
The overall Middle East and Africa patient registry software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Middle East and Africa patient registry software market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Middle East and Africa patient registry software market. IQVIA Inc., Medstreaming, Open Text Corporation, LUMEDX, IBM Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, and Dacima Software Inc are among the players operating in the market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103230/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


