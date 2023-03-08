U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

Middle East & Africa Probiotic Supplements Market Report 2023: Rising Strategic Development Initiatives Bolster Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Middle Eastern & African Probiotic Supplements Market

Middle Eastern &amp; African Probiotic Supplements Market
Middle Eastern & African Probiotic Supplements Market

Dublin, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Probiotic Supplements Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East & Africa probiotic supplements market is expected to grow from US$ 271.77 million in 2022 to US$ 437.23 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Rising Strategic Development Initiatives are Driving the Middle East & Africa Probiotic Supplements Market

The probiotic supplements market is growing with an upward trend, and manufacturers are making significant investments in research & development, partnerships, and collaborations to launch innovative products to tap into emerging market opportunities. Jarrow Formula launched probiotic gummy supplements in three variations - probiotic duo gummies, probiotic and prebiotic gummies, and probiotic and immune gummies. They are pectin-based, non-GMO (genetically modified organism), gluten-free, and vegetarian. They contain no artificial flavors, sweeteners, colors, or preservatives that address various consumer requirements.

Such developments are expected to provide immense growth opportunities to the probiotic supplements market in the coming years. Consumers across the globe are getting familiar with probiotics and their potential benefits, leading to the introduction of innovative probiotic products in various delivery formats, including capsules, powders, liquids, and other forms.

For instance, in 2018, Activ Nutritional LLC launched Viactiv Digestive Health Soft Chews with its proprietary, heat-treated, and dried Lactobacillus LB Fermentate, expanding the iconic Viactiv supplement brand into the digestive health category. Further, the manufacturers are expanding their retail network in various countries to widen their customer base and boost revenues. Thus, rising strategic development initiatives is expected to significantly drive the Middle East & Africa probiotic supplements market .

Middle East & Africa Overview

The Middle East & Africa probiotic supplements market is segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. The Middle East & Africa is an emerging market in probiotic supplements due to rising health awareness, growing use of self-medication, developing distribution networks, and establishment of new manufacturing units.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, a study conducted in Oman has stated that 61.8% of over the counter (OTC) probiotic supplements consisted of multistrain probiotic microorganisms, while 32.1% consisted of dairy-based probiotic supplements. Furthermore, OTC probiotic supplements offer a variety of probiotic microorganisms and higher colony forming unit (CFU) per intake. All these factors are projected to boost the demand for probiotic supplements across the Middle East & Africa.

Middle East & Africa Probiotic Supplements Market Segmentation

The Middle East & Africa probiotic supplements market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, and country.

  • Based on product type, the Middle East & Africa probiotic supplements market is sub segmented into capsules and tablets, gummies, powder, and others. The capsules and tablets segment registered the largest market share in 2022.

  • Based on distribution channel, the Middle East & Africa probiotic supplements market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The specialty stores segment held a larger market share in 2022.

  • Based on country, the Middle East & Africa probiotic supplements market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. The Rest of Middle East & Africa dominated the market share in 2022.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

113

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$271.77 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$437.23 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.2%

Regions Covered

Africa, Middle East

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. MEA Probiotic Supplements Market Landscape

5. MEA Probiotic Supplements Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Probiotic Supplements Market - MEA Market Analysis

7. MEA Probiotic Supplements Market Analysis - By Product Type

8. MEA Probiotic Supplements Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9. MEA Probiotic Supplements Market - Country Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Company Profiles

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Bayer AG

  • BioGaia AB

  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

  • GNC Holdings, LLC

  • Nature's Bounty

  • Nestle S.A.

  • NOW Foods

  • SFI Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdzlsg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


