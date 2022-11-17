Middle East & Africa Pump Market to Record Over USD 11 Billion by 2028 - Arizton
CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Middle East & Africa pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2022-2028.
The growth of the Middle East & Africa pump market is on a rising trajectory. Some of the key growth drivers of this market include the surging pace of urbanization, industrialization, new construction activities, and the rising number of water and wastewater treatment plants. Most industries are increasingly focusing on the development of new activities and pipeline projects due to the high demand for transferring oil and recycled water within industries. Increasing adoption of intelligent pumps is one of the latest trends that is gaining momentum in the market.
Intelligent pumps are one of the latest trends gaining momentum in the market. However, the emphasis on energy-efficient equipment and the growing awareness is persuading the usage of intelligent pumps. Intelligent pumps basically have the competence to regulate procedure variations in the pump systems and function only when all the conditions and circumstances are checked to be safe. With the pumps market growing gradually, energy efficiency or intelligence technology in pumps is what the customers are looking for. Presently, people are more concerned about the kilowatt and increasing the footprint of a pump market across MEA.
Agriculture in the Middle East & Africa region signifies approximately 13% of the region's GDP. The demand for food is increasing in the region, majorly owing to the growing population and rising incomes. Saudi Arabia is witnessing large demand from the agriculture sector due to the changing consumption patterns of consumers and growing awareness. Turkey's young and growing population provides opportunities for market growth and new product introductions. In comparison, the UAE is focusing on adopting smart farming policies to reduce water usage. The growth of the smart farming sector is, therefore, one of the drivers that will increase the demand for pumps in the countries.
Middle East & Africa Pump Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2022)
$8.4 Billion
Market Size (2028)
$11.9 Billion
CAGR (2023-2028)
Around 6%
Base year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Segmentation Analysis
Product, End-user, and Geography
Largest Market
Saudi Arabia
Major Markets to look for
Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Libya, and Rest of Middle East
Key Companies
Alfa Laval, Wilo, Xylem, The Weir Group, Torishima, Sulzer, SPX FLOW, KSB, Kirloskar Brothers, Franklin Electric, Flowserve, DESMI, CIRCOR, Baker Hughes, Arian Pumps, Masdaf, Norm Hydrophore Pump, Sempa, Sumak Pump, Vesta Pump, Vansan, Samsun Makina Sanayi, Sahinler Submersible Pump, PUMPPORT, Jetox Pumps, Ebara, SAM Engineering, Donnlee Pump Tech, Rapid Allweiler, and Prochem Pump Manufacturing
Page number
305
Market Dynamics
Depleting groundwater levels, growing agriculture sector, and a surge in infrastructure development projects
Vendors are actively investing in R&D to develop fundamental technology to establish competitiveness by enhancing core product technology in the Middle East & Africa pump market. In addition, vendors are also differentiating themselves by enhancing product development, focusing on after-sales business, and cutting costs through greater operational efficiency. In the pursuit of large capital projects, competitive drivers and competition vary depending on the industry and products involved. Industries experiencing slow growth generally tend to have a competitive environment more heavily influenced by price due to supply outweighing demand, and price competition tends to be more significant for original pump orders than aftermarket services.
Vendors Profiled in the Report
Company Profiles
Alfa Laval
Wilo
Xylem
The Weir Group
Torishima
Sulzer
SPX FLOW
KSB
Kirloskar Brothers
Franklin Electric
Flowserve
DESMI
CIRCOR
Baker Hughes
Arian Pumps
Masdaf
Norm Hydrophore Pump
Sempa
Sumak Pump
Vesta Pump
Vansan
Samsun Makina Sanayi
Sahinler Submersible Pump
PUMPPORT
Jetox Pumps
Ebara
SAM Engineering
Donnlee Pump Tech
Rapid Allweiler
Prochem Pump Manufacturing
In 2021, several areas of the MEA region experienced severe drought. Numerous reservoirs around Istanbul—the most populous city (15 million) in Turkey—have reached their lowest water storage levels in 15 years. The persistence of such dry conditions could severely affect crop production. The low precipitation level and the drop in the occupancy rates in dams in the country are attributable to several seasons of low rainfall. Similarly, Iran has been experiencing water shortages owing to years of mismanagement. In Isfahan, water has been abstracted through underground pipes away from farmlands toward industrial facilities in the desert province of Yazd and for drinking water to the holy city of Qom. The groundwater levels have declined from 10 to 100 cm/y in several regions, averaging 49 cm/y across the country owing to the average non-renewable water withdrawals of 5.4 km3/y. Therefore, all these factors have been propelling the demand for pumps across MEA.
Market Segmentation
Product
Centrifugal
Reciprocating
Rotary
End-user
Industrial
Agricultural
Commercial
Residential
Region
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segmentation
4.4.1 Market by Product
4.4.2 Market by End-User
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Demand Insights
7.2 Economic Outlook
7.2.1 Macroeconomic Developments
7.2.2 Economic Targets
7.2.3 Targets of Exports Master Plan
7.2.4 Sectoral Breakdown of Foreign Investments
7.3 Growth in Mergers & Acquisitions
7.4 Demand for Efficient & Advanced Pump Technology
7.5 Replacement Demand
7.6 Impact of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Construction Industry
8.2 Demand for Energy-Efficient Pumps
8.3 High Demand for Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants
8.4 Growing Potential for Pump Exports
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Depleting Groundwater Levels
9.2 Growing Agriculture Sector
9.3 Expansion in Infrastructure
10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
10.2 International Competition
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
11.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
13 Centrifugal Pumps
13.2 Single-Stage
13.3 multi-Stage
13.4 Submersible
13.5 Turbine
14 Reciprocating Pumps
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.1.1 Market Overview
14.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.2 Piston
14.3 Diaphragm
15 Rotary Pumps
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.1.1 Market Overview
15.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.2 Gear
15.3 Lobe
15.4 Peristaltic
15.5 Vane
16 End-User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
17 Industrial
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.1.1 Market Overview
17.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.2 Oil & Gas
17.3 Water & Wastewater
17.4 Food & Beverage
17.5 Chemical
17.6 Power
17.7 Mining
17.8 Pharmaceutical
17.9 Others
18 Agricultural
18.1 Market Overview
18.1.1 Market Size & Forecast
19 Commercial
19.1 Market Overview
19.1.1 Market Size & Forecast
20 Residential
20.1 Market Overview
20.1.1 Market Size & Forecast
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
22 Company Profiles
22.1 ALFA LAVAL
22.1.1 Business Overview
22.1.2 Product Offerings
22.2 WILO
22.3 XYLEM
22.4 THE WEIR GROUP
22.5 TORISHIMA
22.6 SULZER
22.7 SPX FLOW
22.8 KSB
22.9 KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS
22.10 FRANKLIN ELECTRIC
22.11 FLOWSERVE
22.12 DESMI
22.13 CIRCOR
22.14 BAKER HUGHES
22.15 ARIAN PUMPS
22.16 MASDAF
22.17 NORM HYDROPHORE PUMP
22.18 SEMPA
22.19 SUMAK PUMP
22.20 VESTA PUMP
22.21 VANSAN
22.22 SAMSUN MAKINA SANAYI
22.23 SAHINLER SUBMERSIBLE PUMP
22.24 PUMPPORT
22.25 JETOX PUMPS
23 Report Summary
23.1 Key Takeaways
23.2 Strategic Recommendations
24 Quantitative Summary
24.1 Product
24.1.1 Centrifugal Pumps
24.1.2 Reciprocating Pumps
24.1.3 Rotary Pumps
24.2 End-User
24.2.1 Industrial Sector
25 Appendix
25.1 Abbreviations
