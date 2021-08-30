The Middle East and Africa sequencing reagents market is expected to reach US$ 641. 62 million by 2028 from US$ 303. 83 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11. 3% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is attributed to some key driving factors such as increasing demand for third generation sequencing and personalized medicines is expected to boost the sequencing reagents market.

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Sequencing Reagents Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology, Application, Reagent Type, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103237/?utm_source=GNW

However, dearth of skilled professionals is expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast years.

Sequencing reagents are used during the process of sequencing.The use of these reagents highly depends on the desired result to be obtained.



They form an essential part of the sequencing reactions, which can be used across various other applications as well.Genomic sequencing technologies have revolutionized mutation detection of the genetic diseases in the past few years.



In recent years, the third-generation sequencing (TGS) has been gaining insight into more genetic diseases, owing to the single molecular and real time sequencing technology.One of these new technologies was developed by Pacific Biosciences and is called Single-Molecule Sequencing in Real Time (SMRT).



SMRT is very efficient, which means that fewer expensive chemicals must be used. It is also incredibly sensitive, enabling scientists to effectively ‘eavesdrop’ on DNA polymerase and observe it making a strand of DNA. A rise in the demand for third-generation sequencing (TGS) technologies is attributive to the lucrative growth rate of this segment. With the emergence of TGS, genome sequencing has become a faster and reliable method to study genomic variations. Also, personalized medicine offers the most promising approaches to tackle diseases, which have far eluded effective treatments or cures. Increasing adoption of personalized medicines for disease treatments using the patient’s genetic information is expected to aid in offering targeted treatment. This, in turn, is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the sequencing reagent market soon.

The COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge in the Middle East region.This challenge would be particularly frightening for the region’s fragile and conflict-torn states, such as Iraq and Israel, because it will result in reduced imports due to global trade disruptions, which will exacerbate shortages of medical supplies and other goods, resulting in significant price rise.



However, the sequencing reagents market in this pandemic is on rising as increasing use of sequencing reagents in the clinical studies of COVID-19.Diagnostic and treatments of COVID-19 needs a huge the clinical study for which sequencing reagents are important thus the demand of the reagents is increasing.



These factors had a potential impact on the Middle East and Africa sequencing reagents market.

The Middle East and Africa sequencing reagents market, by technology, is segmented into next generation sequencing, sanger sequencing, and third generation sequencing.The next generation sequencing segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



However, the sanger sequencing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa sequencing reagents market, by reagent type, is segmented into control kits, library kits, template kits, sequencing kits, and other reagent types.The sequencing kits held the largest share of the market in 2020.



However, the library kits segment is anticipated to register the CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa sequencing reagents market, by application, is segmented into agrigenomics and forensics, clinical investigation, oncology, reproductive health, and other applications.The oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



However, the clinical investigation segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the Middle East and Africa sequencing reagents market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users.The research institutes segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



Also, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

A few of the primary and secondary sources associated with this report on the Middle East and Africa sequencing reagents market are the King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center (KFSHRC), KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP) and Emirates Scientists Council (ESC).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103237/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



