Middle East, Africa South, Asia (MEASA) Plastics Markets, 2018-2021 & 2022-2028 - Increasing PP Demand Due to Growing Automotive and Packaging Markets in South Asia
This study presents an assessment of the plastics industry in MEASA in 2021 and evaluates its future prospects.
The current size of the plastics industry in the region is assessed by factors such as end-use sector growth, substitution potential, political, socioeconomic, regulatory, environmental, raw material trends, and technology adoption.
These factors are classified under drivers and restraints and are used in the forecast analysis. The market analysis also considers the role of digitalization, higher per capita income, demand for lightweighting, and the growth of fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical products.
Research Scope
The study is segmented by the following regions:
South Asia includes India, Bangladesh, and the Rest of South Asia (Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka)
Middle East includes Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and the Rest of the Middle East (Bahrain, Turkey, Israel, and Jordan)
Africa includes South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, and the Rest of Africa (51 countries).
It is further segmented by plastic types, such as linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET)) and by end-use applications (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, and Others).
The study provides unit shipment and revenue forecasts for each segment from 2018 to 2028. The study assesses volume in kilo tons (KT) and revenue in billion US dollars (USD). At the sub-segment level, the analysis focuses on the major regions and competitive environments. Competitive structure and market share data are given at the overall level.
The study also provides a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound average growth rate, wherein the base year is 2021, and the forecast period ends at 2028.
The study lists the key market participants and the critical competitive factors to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market.
The companies considered in this study include
Abu Dhabi Polymers Company (Borouge)
Advanced Petro Chemicals
Al Waha Petrochemicals
BPCL
Caramel Olefins
chem
Equate Petrochemical Company
Haldia Petrochemicals
HMEL
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)
Indorama Petrochemicals
Oman Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (ORPIC)
ONGC Petro Additions Limited
Oriental Petroleum Company (OPC)
Qatar Chemicals Company (Q-Chem)
Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO)
Reliance Industries
SABIC
Sadara (Dow/Saudi Aramco)
Safripol
SASOL
Saudi Ethylene and Polyethylene Company (SEPC)
Saudi Polyolefins
SIDPEC
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Plastics Industry in MEASA
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Primary Segmentation
Key Competitors
Value Chain
Key Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Price Forecast
Revenue, Volume, and Price Analysis
Volume Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast by Plastic
Volume Forecast by End-use Segment
Forecast Analysis
Import-Export Map
Competitive Environment
Regional Plastics Market Share by Top Competitors
Plastic Manufacturers Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, South Asia Plastics
South Asia Plastics - Segment Characteristics and Overview
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Price Forecast
Revenue, Volume, and Price Analysis
Volume Forecast by Country
Forecast Analysis by Country
Volume Forecast by Plastic
Volume Forecast by End-use Segment
Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle East Plastics
Middle East Plastics - Segment Characteristics and Overview
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Price Forecast
Revenue, Volume, and Price Analysis
Volume Forecast by Country
Forecast Analysis by Country
Volume Forecast by Plastic
Volume Forecast by End-use Segment
Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Africa Plastics
Africa Plastics - Segment Characteristics and Overview
Key Growth Metrics
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Price Forecast
Revenue, Volume, and Price Analysis
Volume Forecast by Country
Forecast Analysis by Country
Volume Forecast by Plastic
Volume Forecast by End-use Segment
Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Proliferation of China + 1 Strategy to Increase Demand for Plastics in South Asia and Africa
Growth Opportunity 2 - Growing Concern about Plastic Waste to Influence Material Innovation and Recycling
Growth Opportunity 3 - Increasing PP Demand Due to Growing Automotive and Packaging Markets in South Asia
7. Next Steps
