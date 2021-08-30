U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

Middle East and Africa Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Solvent Base, Application

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The Middle East & Africa special boiling point solvents market is expected to grow from US$ 95. 65 million in 2019 to US$ 116. 09 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2. 5% 2019-2027. Middle East countries are significantly getting involved in various Middle East & Africa events, which is leading to infrastructural development and strengthening of the economy.

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Special Boiling Point Solvents Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Solvent Base, Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103240/?utm_source=GNW
Important events planned in the Middle East & African countries in the coming years include the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar; 2019 World Athletics Championships, Qatar; 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Qatar; 2019 AFC Asia Cup, UAE; and 2020 Expo, Dubai. Commercial buildings, infrastructure, industrial, and offices are other constructions that have found enhanced focus by the GCC in the recent past and are considered to be one of the biggest end-user industries of special boiling point solvents in the Middle East. Special boiling point solvents finds their largest applications in the paints and coatings industry, where they are used to dissolve other compounds such as pigments, binders, and additives. Moreover, the adhesives industry accounts for the maximum consumption of special boiling point solvents in the Middle East & Africa. These factors are propelling the demand for special boiling point solvents in the Middle East & Africa.

In case of COVID-19, the Middle East & Africa, especially South Africa, witnessed an unprecedented rise in number of coronavirus cases, which led to the discontinuation of solvent manufacturing activities.Other chemical & materials manufacturing has subsequently impacted the demand for special boiling point solvents during the early months of 2020.

Moreover, decline in the overall manufacturing activities has led to discontinuation of solvents manufacturing projects, thereby reducing the demand for special boiling point solvents.Similar trend was witnessed in other Middle East & African countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

However, the countries are likely to overcome this drop in demand with the economic activities regaining their pace, especially in the beginning of 2021.

Based on application, the paints & coatings segment led the Middle East & Africa special boiling point solvents market in 2019.Special boiling point solvents are used in paint and coating formulations to dissolve other compounds such as pigments, binders, and additives.

These solvents evaporate when the paint is applied to the surface, allowing the resin and pigment to form a film of paint on the surface and dry quickly.These solvents are essential for coating formulations since they control the viscosity of the paints and have a substantial effect on the film quality, which is mainly dependent on the evaporation rate of the solvents during the drying period.

Solvent-borne paints, also known as oil-based paints, may contain a variety of solvent combinations, including aliphatic, aromatic, alcohol, ketone, and white spirit.These include organic solvents such as petroleum distillates, esters, and glycol ethers.

Solvent-borne coatings are less susceptible to environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity, during the curing phase compared to water-based coatings. This is one of the reasons for the increasing preference for solvent-based coatings.

The overall Middle East & Africa special boiling point solvents market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Middle East & Africa special boiling point solvents market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.

The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Middle East & Africa special boiling point solvents market. Major companies operating in the market include Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Total SA, Brenntag Holding GmbH, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Gulf Chemicals, and Industrial Oils Co., KH Chemicals, and The MGT Petroil group.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103240/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

