U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,323.74
    -21.98 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,093.70
    -220.97 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,399.01
    -34.82 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.53
    -32.83 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.81
    -1.12 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.60
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.23 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0056 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    -0.0056 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2900
    -0.1820 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,167.83
    +4,130.18 (+8.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.09
    +49.99 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.20
    -81.90 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Middle East to Become an Important Location for Data Center Investments - Arizton

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market in the Middle East and African region is growing YoY due to the increasing number of internet users, big data, and IoT. The production of renewable energy in the Middle East is picking up and is expected to grow in the coming years. COVID-19 has been a strong market enabler for several digitization initiatives in the region. The government has given opportunities to vendors to digitally transform their countries and have thereby developed long-term goals. The government in various regions are using cloud-based platforms to establish new public-private partnerships. For instance, the UAE Ministry of Infrastructure upgraded its IT infrastructure to support smart government initiatives.

Arizton Logo
Arizton Logo

Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these current trends in the industry. Arizton has a dedicated vertical that focuses on data center knowledge base across geographies. These market research reports cover a detailed analysis of the COVID-19-induced supply chain disruptions, innovations in technology, equipment financing, economic impact, and a detailed study of the competitive landscape.

Check out our portfolio

Saudi Arabia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

The Saudi Arabia data center market is expected to reach USD 1180 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.85% during the period 2020-2026.

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is becoming one of the important locations across Middle East for data center investments. Riyadh hosts major ICT companies and has a leading startup ecosystem and is a major city for data center investments. Riyadh witnessed investments of over USD 55 million through data center facilities opened and underdeveloped from Jan 2020 to June 2021. In 2021, ACWA Power, a Saudi Arabia based energy company announced the opening of the 300 MW Sakaka IPP PV project, a utility-scale solar renewable energy project in the country.

The increased production and consumption of renewable energy can be utilized for data center purposes. ACWA Power signed a 25-year long power purchase agreement for the 1.5GW Sudair photovoltaic (PV) solar project in Saudi Arabia. Also, the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) was initiated under King Salman Renewable Energy Initiative to maximize renewable energy and is expected to receive an investment of USD 20 billion for renewable energy generation for the next 10 years and will fuel data center demand in the country.

Read more now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/saudi-arabia-data-center-market-investment-analysis

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

The UAE data center market is expected to reach USD 1,015 million in 2026 growing with a CAGR of 7.99% during the period 2020-2026. The UAE is one of the largest data center markets in Middle East and Africa region. Over the past 5-6 years there has been a significant growth in the market with an increase in the investment on data centers. In 2020, the total investment in the UAE market was around USD 640 million. Dubai is one of the most preferred locations for data centers in the UAE, followed by Abu Dhabi. In 2020, in Dubai, data center facilities that opened and the ones under development witnessed investments of around USD 43 million. Equinix is investing over USD 60 million for a new data center facility in Dubai (DX3 phase 1), with a rack capacity of 900 units and an IT load power capacity of 7 MW, which is expected to be operational by Q1 2022.

The adoption of cloud by companies because of COVID-19 is also driving data center demand. For instance, Dubai Airports currently uses Microsoft's Azure cloud service for Wi-Fi services. Also in 2018, SAP launched its first data center in the UAE from which it provides cloud-based services to local companies.

Read more now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/united-arab-emirates-data-center-market

Subscribe to our data center knowledge base profile to gain real-time insights and competitive advantage

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers innovative research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/middle-east-to-become-an-important-location-for-data-center-investments--arizton-301394172.html

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Take a Pass on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals for Now

    During Tuesday's Mad Money "Lightning Round", one caller asked Jim Cramer about a company by the name of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals : "I like companies like this," he responded. Let's check out the chart of this biopharmaceutical company that is using gene science. In this daily bar chart of LXRX, below, we can see that prices made a rapid run-up in late 2020 and then declined from February to July/August.

  • Lithium Jumps Again as Miners Can’t Keep Up With Battery Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices extended their yearlong rally as surging demand spurs a shortfall of the key battery material.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPrices have more than doubled in the past year, according to a Benchmark Min

  • Natural Gas Rises Even Higher as Oil Prices Ease

    Prices of Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, eased 0.2% to $82.4 a barrel after shooting past the $80-a-barrel mark Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate was down 0.3% to $78.6 a barrel. This contrasted with another major spike of the benchmark Dutch natural-gas price, whose price was up 16% to around €135 ($156) per megawatt-hour (MWh.) after reaching more than 160 per MWh in early trading.

  • Natural gas market soars to record heights

    European and UK gas prices surged Wednesday to record peaks, energised by fears of runaway demand in the upcoming northern hemisphere winter.

  • Exxon exodus turns floating 'cube' into Internet meme

    Exxon Mobil's trophy U.S. campus is becoming an Internet meme. The visually stunning complex, sometimes compared to Apple's ring and Alphabet's Googleplex campuses, opened in 2014 as Exxon stood atop of the global oil market. The cube has become the emblem for a wrenching staff exodus and Exxon's financial fall.

  • Despite Exodus of Empty Containers, US Exports Are Hitting New Highs

    "Our largest export commodity continues to be air" is a frequent saying of Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. That's certainly true at his port, where exports are containerized. Far more empty boxes leave than full ones, so they can be reloaded quickly in Asia. But look at the big picture and U.S. exports are actually rising — and on track for a record year. It's just that more exports are being loaded aboard tankers and dry cargo vessels as opposed to container ships. T

  • Oil Declines With Equities as Surging Energy Prices Risk Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as risks to global growth from surging prices of energy commodities forced equities lower, while an industry report pointed to higher U.S. crude stockpiles. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansFutures in New York

  • Container Crisis Gets So Bad Coca-Cola Switches to Bulk Freight

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping stuff in containers has gotten so out of hand that Coca-Cola Co. is switching its cargoes to vessels that are normally only used by industrial commodity traders to help keep its business running.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeIn normal times, the company transports materials around the world in the same 20 f

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The stock market has been in a bit of a slump lately, and growth stocks have been the main driver of the declines. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been the worst performer of the three major indices (by far), and some excellent growth stocks have fallen by 10%, 20%, or more from their recent highs. The company's U.S. user base actually declined year over year, as more people than expected disengaged from the platform due to the economic reopening.

  • Crude Oil Bulls Set Sights On $100 A Barrel

    Prices have risen by more than 25% over the past seven weeks, almost uninterrupted. Other energy products like Gas and coal have gained much more momentum than oil, and the price of oil may continue to rise in the near future.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 Right Now

    Keith Noonan (Activision Blizzard): No matter what happens in the world, it's a safe bet that people will retain their appetite for entertainment. Within that category, few companies are better positioned than Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard has an incredible collection of video game properties and development studios, and there's a good chance that it will be able to continue releasing new hits that power strong sales and earnings growth.

  • Should I convert my traditional IRA to a Roth IRA?

    You may have heard about Roth IRA conversions but aren’t sure if they are right for you. Timing and income tax bracket are important to consider. Roth IRAs are retirement accounts that hold money on which you already have paid taxes—they are after-tax accounts.

  • For Some, COVID-19 Means an Early Retirement

    COVID-19 has impacted Americans in many different ways. And while some workers say that the pandemic has caused them to delay retirement, a study from Northwestern Mutual shows that younger people want to retire earlier. If you are planning to retire … Continue reading → The post For Some, COVID-19 Means an Early Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Unions Allege Norfolk Southern Job Cuts Saddled Engineers With Other Duties

    Two rail unions are alleging that Norfolk Southern has trimmed its workforce so deeply as a result of precision scheduled railroading (PSR) that it is now forcing some locomotive engineers to perform duties as conductors and brakemen. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD) have filed lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of

  • India is also staring at an energy crisis

    After China resorted to power rationing last month, Indian authorities may have to adopt similar limits if dwindling coal stores at power plants trigger a power crisis here in the coming months. Coal-fired power plants had stockpiles of coal for an average of four days as on Oct. 4, far short of federal guidelines recommending supplies of at least two weeks, according to the latest data by the Central Electricity Authority. Out of 108 plants, 16 power stations have reported fuel outages and 45 have stock for just a couple of days.

  • NIH Chief Francis Collins to resign, AstraZeneca seeks COVID treatment authorization

    Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance panel to break down the latest COVID news, including AstraZeneca’s push to receive FDA authorization for a new COVID treatment and the head of the NIH Francis Collins set to resign by the end of the year.

  • UK petrol prices to hit all time high by Christmas, warns RAC

    The average price of a litre of both petrol and diesel rose in September to make a tank around £12 more expensive than a year ago.

  • European markets tumble on inflation fears and soaring oil and gas prices

    US crude reached its highest level since 2014, extending its recent rally due to tight supplies, rising demand, and soaring gas prices.

  • OPEC Is Lifting Oil and Gas Again. 5 Stocks to Play the Rising Prices.

    Oil and gas prices shot to new highs after OPEC stuck to its plan to gradually resume production. Pioneer Natural Resources, Diamondback, Devon Energy, Equinor, and Gazprom still look attractive.