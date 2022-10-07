U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,752.00
    -4.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,973.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,513.00
    -28.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.70
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.49
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.80
    -2.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.77
    +0.11 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.52
    +1.97 (+6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1161
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9600
    -0.1080 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,917.95
    -293.94 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.50
    -9.63 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,996.91
    -0.36 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Middle East Conveyor Belts Market to Surpass US$ 325.45 Bn by 2032 Owing to Rising Use of Heat Resistant Conveyor Belts Specifically for Industrial Users | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·6 min read

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / The global middle east conveyor belt market is predicted to surge at a healthy CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market was valued at US$ 199.40 bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 207.57 bn in 2022. The global market is anticipated to generate total revenue of US$ 325.45 bn by 2032. The growth in the market is attributed to the surge in infrastructural activities, combined with the adoption of advanced technologies and several other factors to drive the Middle East conveyor belt market during the forecast years.

Owing to the rapid infrastructural activities, which have resulted in a rise in the number of construction sites in the Middle East, combined with the rising adoption of robotic process automation and material handling equipment in the region and makes it one of the vital industrial products. This is expected to showcase a positive outlook on the Middle East conveyor belt market.

Conveyor belts are considered to be one of the most crucial materials handling equipment divisions. Besides that, due to the surging development across industries in the Middle East, conveyor belts are certainly the most sought-after industrial belts in the region. According to the historical analysis, the Middle East conveyor belt market exhibited a CAGR of 4.1%. In addition to that, the conveyor parts market is at present undergoing massive technological advancements. The credit goes to IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and the inception of 5G, and the market is undergoing huge technological upgradation. These developments would certainly raise the bar for the Middle East conveyor belt market future trends.

Download Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-eu-1412

Key Takeaways

  • According to the FMI analysis, if the market had surged on the basis of the potential that it holds, then the main strategy consists of mergers and strategic collaborations. For instance, Acme, one of the leading firms that offer warehouse automation solutions based in Dubai has announced that it has started laying special emphasis on developing the fabrication and manufacturing capabilities of the conveyor belts to assuage the rising demand-supply gap.

  • In addition to that, Dubai has recently introduced Robotics and Automation Program in order to make its economy even stronger. This move comes into action when Dubai is taking all strides to bolster its economy. This move is anticipated to offer200,000 robotic technologies to increase efficacy in the areas of services, logistics, supply chain management, etc. keeping in the mind the development of the industrial sector.

  • It has been predicted that the conveyor belt market in the Middle East is all set for growth to the end of time owing to the steps taken by Acme and the launching of the Robotics and Automation Program. The reason for the surge is that the authorities and the key players are working in tandem to deliver top-notch conveyor belt solutions.

  • Another crucial manufacturer has recently launched a new range of plied synthetic PVC-covered belts for elevators. These were manufactured specifically on the grounds of innovation and optimization, and these are specifically designed to meet the challenges faced by the food bulk industry. The advantages offered by this solution include low maintenance cost, wear-resistant, and high holding capacity.

  • The 5G autonomous mobile robot is implemented in the manufacturing of the covered belts and the conveyor belts, the process would certainly speed up, and because of the combination of automation and 5G technology, human interference would be very less in the manufacturing of these belts. Ultimately, the production capacity would increase by at least 2 times.

Competitive Landscape

The key market players in the Middle East conveyor belt market are focusing on heavy investigation in Research and Development to identify products that can be used in the manufacturing of conveyor belts. In addition to that, the prominent manufacturers are also massively indulging in meaningful mergers, which would be profitable for the business in the long run.

Key Companies Profiled in the Middle East Conveyor Belts Market are Al Kuwaiti Industrial Solutions, Arabian Universal, Bridgestone Corporation, ContiTech AG (Continental AG), Derby Conveyor Belts Industry and Trade Inc., FaBa Commercial Services, Fenner Dunlop Conveyor Belting, Kale Conveyor, Phoenix Conveyor Belts Systems GmbH, Schieffer Magam Industries Ltd., Semperit AG Holding, Ziligen A.S.

Have a conversation with Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-eu-1412

Future Market Insights, Inc., Friday, October 7, 2022, Press release picture
Conveyor Belts

More Insights into the Middle East Conveyor Belts Market

The global North American conveyor belt market is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 4.5%. The growth is attributed to the development activities which incorporate the construction of manufacturing facilities, airports, shopping centers, etc. currently driving the North American conveyor belt market.

Key Segments in the Middle East Conveyor Belts Market

By Product Type:

  • Metal-reinforced Rubber Conveyor Belts

  • Fabric-reinforced Rubber Conveyor Belts

  • Plastic Conveyor Belts

By Cover Type:

  • Conductive Conveyor Belt

  • Abrasion-resistant Conveyor

  • Heat- & Flame- resistant Conveyor

  • Oil-resistant Conveyor Belt

By Weight:

  • Lightweight

  • Medium-weight

  • Heavyweight

By Application:

  • Mining

  • Food Production Industry

  • Commercial

  • Construction Industry

  • Electricity Generating Stations

  • Automotive Industry

  • Chemical & Fertilisers

  • Packaging Industry

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/middle-east-industry-conveyor-belt-market

Government Initiatives and Strategic Collaborations are the Way Ahead for the Middle East Conveyor Belts Market. North America Conveyor Belts Market is predicted to surge at a healthy CAGR of 4.5% during 2022 -2032. Europe Conveyor Belts Market valued at US$ 2 bn in 2022

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Middle East Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Get TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-eu-1412

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Conveyors and Belt Loaders Market Size: Conveyors And Belt Loaders Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast, 2017 to 2027.

Conveyor System Market Share: Conveyor system market worth will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2021 and 2031.

Extrusion Equipment Market Demand: Extrusion equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, an account of increasing.

Urea Strippers Market Analysis:The urea strippers market is expected to grow at a rate of 2.4% from 2022 to 2032, reaching USD 9912.32 million by 2032.

Barcode Printers Market Trends: Barcode printer market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719452/Middle-East-Conveyor-Belts-Market-to-Surpass-US-32545-Bn-by-2032-Owing-to-Rising-Use-of-Heat-Resistant-Conveyor-Belts-Specifically-for-Industrial-Users-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Demand Drop as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Trump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.After years of record capital spending, ch

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners From Micron's $100 Billion Investment In New York

    The chip industry is in the early stages of a cyclical downturn right now, and Micron itself announced a big hit to its revenue and profits is upcoming. New York state, where Micron plans on spending up to $100 billion over the next two decades on a new megafab. It's huge news for Micron, New York, and the whole semiconductor industry, which is still grappling with fallout from the pandemic and a shaky supply chain that is highly reliant on overseas fabs.

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • Commodities Roared Into New Quarter. Now Comes the Hard Bit

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities have opened the fourth quarter in some style, with prices set for the best weekly showing since March after OPEC+ agreed to chop oil supply. The coming week brings a host of signals on the outlook over the rest of the year and into 2023 before earnings season hits full flood. Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Si

  • Tyson Foods moves corporate jobs to Arkansas in latest blow to Chicago

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc is joining other corporate heavyweights in moving jobs out of Illinois. The biggest U.S. meat company by sales said on Wednesday it will relocate all corporate employees from offices in Chicago and suburban Downers Grove, along with those in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. It is the latest shakeup for Tyson, which has about 1,000 corporate employees in the Chicago-area and South Dakota offices.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • OPEC+ Output Cut Sends A Clear Message To The Market

    OPEC’s decision to lower output quota hay have a serious impact on crude supply this fall, providing further upward support for crude prices this winter

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Top REITs for October 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Oil Poised for Biggest Weekly Rally Since March on OPEC+ Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly gain since early March as OPEC+ put the market on course for further tightening ahead of winter.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Trump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.W

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2022.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Surges On Update For Strong Q3

    Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock surged Wednesday after it signaled natural gas prices would support already strong third-quarter expectations. Despite steep growth estimates, the energy giant projects it will not match its record profits from Q2 as oil prices have retreated along with refining and chemical segment profits. Exxon reported its operating profit could come in at around $11 billion in...

  • OPEC+ Oil Cut Adds to Troubles Faced by Refiners and Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest cut to OPEC+ supply since the pandemic has added another element of uncertainty for oil traders weighing the outlook for Chinese demand and a potential energy-supply squeeze during winter.Most Read from BloombergMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Trump Says U