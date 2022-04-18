U.S. markets open in 6 hours 7 minutes

Middle East Cybersecurity Market worth $44.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO , April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Middle East Cybersecurity Market with COVID-19 Analysis, by Component (Solutions and Services), Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, Database Security), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Middle East Cybersecurity Market size is projected to grow from USD 20.3 billion in 2022 to USD 44.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

The increased sophistication of cyberattacks across heavy industries to result in financial and reputational losses, stringent government regulations, and cyberattacks due to the proliferation of digitalization are anticipated to be the major market drivers. The need to adopt necessary steps in advance for securing the overall security posture and technological advancements in cloud and IoT has bolstered potential use cases across verticals.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Middle East Cybersecurity Market"
252 – Tables
39 – Figures
282 – Pages

Ask for Report Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121119697

The network security segment to play a key role in the Middle East Cybersecurity Market

The network security segment is estimated to have the largest market size during the forecast period. With the growth of COVID-19-related adaption in remote working practices, the network of enterprises in the Middle East has been jeopardized. Organizations are adopting measures to combat the situation and are collaborating with security vendors to manage the situation effectively. Increasing vulnerability on the network in the energy and utilities, BFSI, and IT and ITeS industry verticals are triggering the growth of the Middle East Cybersecurity Market.

The healthcare vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Middle East Cybersecurity Market

The healthcare industry vertical is expected to contribute the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027 in the Middle East Cybersecurity Market due to the technological proliferation of healthcare applications and increased instances of data thefts in the sector. The government and defense sector is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027 in the Middle East Cybersecurity Market, due to increasing instances of cyberattacks on the government sector and the government-regulated oil and gas companies. The demand for cybersecurity solutions is rising, as the adoption of these solutions provides advanced protection from cyber threats without affecting the operational efficiency.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is expected to contribute the largest market share, whereas Israel is projected to grow at the highest rate

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the Middle East Cybersecurity Market from 2022 to 2027, due to the need to safeguard enterprises in various industrial verticals such as BFSI, energy and utilities, government and defense, healthcare, IT and ITeS and others from advanced threats. Israel offers potential growth opportunities in the Middle East Cybersecurity Market, as there is a wide presence of SMEs that are turning towards cybersecurity solutions to efficiently safeguard their business endpoints, network, application, and cloud environment.

Speak to Research Expert: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=121119697

Market Players:

The market players profiled in this report include IBM (US), Cisco (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point (Israel), Trend Micro (Japan), Fortinet (US), NortonLifeLock (US), Sophos (UK), Kaspersky (Russia), Trellix (US), DTS Solution (UAE), RAS Infotech (UAE), spiderSilk (UAE), CYBERSEC CONSULTING (UAE), AHAD (UAE), CodeGreen (UAE), LogRhythm (US), Malwarebytes (US), Safe Decision (KSA), Security Matterz (KSA), Infratech (KSA), Cato Networks (Israel), Help AG (UAE), Cysiv (Egypt), and CyberGate (UAE). These players offer cybersecurity solutions and services to cater to the demands and needs of customers. Major growth strategies adopted by these players include partnerships, collaborations and agreements, and new product launches/product enhancements.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Threat Intelligence Market with COVID-19 Analysis, by Component (Solutions, Services), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT and ITeS, Retail, and Healthcare and Life Sciences) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Cybersecurity Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), Software (IAM, Encryption, APT, Firewall), Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/middle-east-cyber-security-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/middle-east-cyber-security.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/middle-east-cybersecurity-market-worth-44-7-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301526941.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

