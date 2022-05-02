U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Middle East Data Center Market Forecast to 2027: Rapid Growth Due to Increased Investment in IoT, Big Data Analytics, and AI Combined with the Deployment of 5G Technology

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Data Center Market: Market Forecast By Types,By Infrastructure Types,By Applications,By Countries And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East Data Center Market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2027

The market is likely to experience rapid growth in the forecast period on account of increased investment in IoT, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence combined with the deployment of 5G technology by enterprises across the Middle Eastern region.

Further, cloud services are being embraced by businesses in a variety of industries, including banking, financial services, insurance, IT & telecommunications, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and manufacturing, which is boosting the data center market.

Adoption of these technologies would lead to an increase in data volume and network bandwidth requirements, thereby resulting in the growing demand for the data center market in the forecast period.

Middle East Data Center Market experienced significant growth in the year 2020 on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in increased access to internet-related services assisted by countrywide lockdowns and limitations.

During the pandemic, IoT-enabled devices were widely used for monitoring and surveillance, particularly in the healthcare sector. Government agencies have also aided in the expansion of cloud-based services throughout the Middle East. In Kuwait, the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) collaborated with Zain to launch Shlonik, an application that tracks citizens who have returned to the country.

Furthermore, initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030, Qatar Vision 2030, Bahrain 2030, Kuwait Vision 2035, Oman Vision 2040, UAE Vision 2021, Abu Dhabi vision 2030, Digital Oman 2030 strategy, Saudi Arabia's Cloud-First Policy, and e-Health strategy, Qatar's Smart Kids Scholastic Academy educational platform, Qatar National Health Strategy (2018-2022) and Qatar National E-Health & Data Program, Kuwait's First Virtual Clinic, Bahrain's Digital Government Strategy 2022 among others would lead to rapid urbanization and digital transformation of the respective countries, thereby giving a tremendous boost to corporate, education, healthcare, government and other sectors, which would further boost the deployment and growth of Data Center Market in Middle East region in upcoming years.

Market Analysis by Type

Cloud data centers dominated the Middle East data center market revenues in 2020 on account of government initiatives such as the Cloud First Policy by Bahrain and Saudi Arabia which encourages public sector migration from traditional data centers to cloud-based models.

Similarly, Oman has partnered with Oracle's cloud solutions to migrate 120 government entities to an integrated Government Cloud (G-Cloud) platform. Additionally, the demand for cloud-based services increased in the year 2020, due to pandemic related lockdown restrictions resulting in the closure of office establishments, schools, hotels, and other organizations due to which, the cloud data center market has experienced substantial growth as it offers more secure and robust IT infrastructures.

Market Analysis by Infrastructure

Within infrastructure types, tier I, Tier II, and Tier III data centers gained a cumulative market share of around 70% in the overall market revenues in 2020, where, tier III data centers acquired the largest revenue share in 2020 overall Middle East Data Center Market Growth and the same trend is expected to continue in the future on account of its preference by the businesses owing to its lower annual downtime of 1.6 hours compared to annual downtime of tier I and II with 28.8 and 22 hours, respectively.

Thus, the chances of financial losses caused by maintenance and disruptions in tier III facilities are less compared to tier I and tier II. Additionally, the majority of upcoming projects in the region are tier III certified. For instance, upcoming data centers by Etisalat and Meeza in UAE and Qatar respectively, are expected to be Tier III certified.

Market Analysis by Geography

Based on countries, UAE and Saudi Arabia Data Center Market acquired the maximum revenue share in 2020 on account of the wide adoption of 5G technology across the countries and increased usage of cloud, social media, and video conferencing services due to the lockdown imposed by the country.

Additionally, UAE offered free satellite broadband services for students in areas lacking connectivity and free home internet connection for families who have no home internet connection and the country launched Innovation Strategy 2019-2021 which includes virtual visits, mHealth, and remote patient monitoring (RPM), which would augment the market of digital healthcare, which in turn would help the country to maintain its dominance in the Middle East region over the coming years as well.

Key Highlights of the Report

  • Middle East Data Center Market Overview

  • Middle East Data Center Market Outlook

  • Middle East Data Center Market Forecast

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Middle East Data Center Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2027F

  • Historical Data and Forecast of Revenues, By Types, Infrastructure Type, Applications, and Countries for the Period 2017-2027F

  • Market Drivers and Restraints

  • Middle East Data Center Market Trends and Industry Life Cycle

  • Porter's Five Force Analysis

  • Market Opportunity Assessment

  • Middle East Data Center Market Share, By Company

  • Competitive Benchmarking

  • Company Profiles

  • Key Strategic Recommendations

  • Market Scope and Segmentation

Company Profiles

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Equinix Inc.

  • Etisalat

  • Injazat Data System LLC

  • Mobile Telecommunications

  • Oman Data Park.

  • Data mount

  • Saudi Telecom Company

  • Detecon Al Saudia Co.

  • Ooredoo Q.P.S.C

  • Meeza

  • Al Nabaa

  • Masaratcom

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Types:

  • Enterprise Data Center

  • Managed Data Center

  • Cloud Data Center

  • Colocation Data Center

By Infrastructure Types:

  • Tier I

  • Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

By Applications:

  • BFSI

  • Telecom & IT

  • Government

  • Healthcare

  • Others (Hospitality, Retail)

By Countries:

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Oman

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Bahrain

  • Qatar

  • Kuwait

  • Iraq

  • Rest of Middle East (Lebanon, Egypt, Iran, Yemen)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhxg3o

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


