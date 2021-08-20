U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

Middle East Facility Management Services Market Forecast to 2025: Key Players Include BESIX Group, Mace Group and Emrill Services

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facility Management Services Market in Middle East 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the facility management services market in Middle East and it is poised to grow by $ 25.83 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

The report on the facility management services market in Middle East provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current middle east market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid growth in commercial construction, shift from oil-dependent economy, and growing emphasis on sustainability.

The facility management services market in the Middle East analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.

The facility management services market in the Middle East is segmented as below:

By Service

  • Soft service

  • Hard service

By Geographical Landscape

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Qatar

  • Bahrain

  • Rest of Middle East

This study identifies the growing prominence of technology in facility management as one of the prime reasons driving the facility management services market in the Middle East growth during the next few years. Also, waste management as a key service in facility management and rapid increase in equipment leasing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on facility management services market in the Middle East covers the following areas:

  • Facility management services market sizing in the Middle East

  • Facility management services market forecast in the Middle East

  • Facility management services market industry analysis in the Middle Eas

The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the facility management services market in Middle East: BESIX Group SA/NV, EFS Facilities Services Group, Ejadah Asset Management Group, Emrill Services LLC, Farnek Services LLC, Initial Saudi Arabia Ltd., Kharafi National for Infrastructure Projects Developments Construction and Services S.A.E., Mace Group, Mitie Group Plc., and Serco Group Plc.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing prominence of technology in facility management.`

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rapid growth in commercial construction.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Service

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • BESIX Group SA/NV

  • EFS Facilities Services Group

  • Ejadah Asset Management Group

  • Emrill Services LLC

  • Farnek Services LLC

  • Initial Saudi Arabia Ltd.

  • Kharafi National for Infrastructure Projects Developments Construction and Services S.A.E.

  • Mace Group

  • Mitie Group Plc.

  • Serco Group Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfhhop

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


