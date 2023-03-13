Middle East Facility Management Services Market to grow by USD 34.05 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing adoption of technology to be a key trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The facility management services market in the Middle East size is estimated to grow by USD 34.05 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.85% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of technology in facility management to improve efficiency is a major trend in the market during the forecast period. Various vendors in the region adopt technologies like AI, IoT, BIM, and CAFM to enhance overall planning, maintenance, and operational effectiveness in their offerings. Hence, rapid technological advances like these are expected to boost the growth of the facility management services market in the Middle East during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Middle East Facility Management Services Market 2023-2027

Facility Management Services Market in the Middle East – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rapid growth in commercial construction activities in the region has been a significant driver for the Middle East facility management services market growth.

The steady implementation of construction projects like Vision 2030 in key countries of the region is driving commercial construction activities, thereby increasing the demand for facility management services.

Sectors like transport, hospitality, entertainment, religious tourism, real estate, and healthcare have been witnessing rapid construction of commercial infrastructure since 2022.

Additionally, the increased construction activities in Saudi Arabia to host the high-profile Expo 2020 event have also boosted the growth of commercial infrastructure in the region.

Therefore, the growth in commercial construction activities is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The growing labor shortage in both skilled and unskilled labor segments is a key challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

A majority of the overall workforce in the Middle East is the expatriate population. The imposition of regulations and taxes by several countries in the region to encourage native employment may create a labor shortage during the forecast period.

The expatriate population is expected to pay a monthly fee for each of their sponsored dependents. Additionally, Saudi Arabia introduced an ex-pat levy in 2017, which is to be paid by the private sector companies in the country.

These methods are designed to encourage native employment but could lead to a labor shortage in the latter part of the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Facility Management Services Market in the Middle East - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service (hard service and soft service) and type (outsourced and in-house).

Outsourcing is a major segment of the facility management services market in the Middle East. The outsourcing of cleaning activities segment is driven by the growing demand for high-quality and efficient cleaning services in commercial, residential, and industrial facilities.

Another popular segment to experience increased outsourcing is security services. This is due to the businesses and individuals in the region seeking reliable and professional solutions for their asset security needs.

Maintenance services are heavily outsourced by large commercial and industrial facilities in the Middle East region. The expertise and resources of professional maintenance companies benefit businesses through cost reduction and improved overall efficiency.

The demand for facility management services continues to grow in the region and consequentially drives growth for the outsourcing segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global facility management services market in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia has witnessed rapid growth in construction activities over the past two years.

This is due to the rapid construction activities in the country under the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative launched in 2017.

The facility management services market is small in the nation compared to the rapidly growing building infrastructure.

This is expected to change after the completion of large-scale projects like Riyadh Metro.

What are the key data covered in this Middle East Facility Management Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the facility management services market in the Middle East between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the facility management services market in the Middle East and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the facility management services market across the Middle East.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the facility management services market vendors in the Middle East.

Facility Management Services Market in the Middle East Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.07 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Al Asmakh Facilities Management, Al Mulla Group, Al Tamyoz, Alghanim International, EMCOR Group Inc., Emrill Services LLC, Etisalat Facilities Management LLC, Farnek, G4S Ltd., Galfar Al Misnad, Gems industrial services W.L.L, Imdaad LLC, Khidmah Sole Proprietorship LLC, MRC, Muheel services for Maintenance and Operations LLC, ONE Facilities Management, Sbgom, Transguard Group, United Facilities Management, and Veolia Environnement SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Soft service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hard service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

UAE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Qatar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bahrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of Middle East - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BESIX Group SA/NV

EFS Facilities Services Group

Ejadah Asset Management Group

Emrill Services LLC

Farnek Services LLC

Initial Saudi Arabia Ltd.

Kharafi National for Infrastructure Projects Developments Construction and Services S.A.E.

Mace Group

Mitie Group Plc.

Serco Group Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

