U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,863.00
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,850.00
    -68.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,896.00
    +55.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,776.90
    -11.30 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.27
    -1.41 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.80
    +22.60 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    20.90
    +0.39 (+1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    +0.0027 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.44
    +4.83 (+21.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2062
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5110
    -1.4510 (-1.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,022.54
    +1,473.71 (+7.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.87
    +48.04 (+10.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.56
    -165.79 (-2.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    -311.01 (-1.11%)
     

Middle East Facility Management Services Market to grow by USD 34.05 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing adoption of technology to be a key trend in the market - Technavio

·8 min read

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The facility management services market in the Middle East size is estimated to grow by USD 34.05 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.85% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of technology in facility management to improve efficiency is a major trend in the market during the forecast period. Various vendors in the region adopt technologies like AI, IoT, BIM, and CAFM to enhance overall planning, maintenance, and operational effectiveness in their offerings. Hence, rapid technological advances like these are expected to boost the growth of the facility management services market in the Middle East during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Middle East Facility Management Services Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Middle East Facility Management Services Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to
2027) - Request a sample report

Facility Management Services Market in the Middle East – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The rapid growth in commercial construction activities in the region has been a significant driver for the Middle East facility management services market growth.

  • The steady implementation of construction projects like Vision 2030 in key countries of the region is driving commercial construction activities, thereby increasing the demand for facility management services.

  • Sectors like transport, hospitality, entertainment, religious tourism, real estate, and healthcare have been witnessing rapid construction of commercial infrastructure since 2022.

  • Additionally, the increased construction activities in Saudi Arabia to host the high-profile Expo 2020 event have also boosted the growth of commercial infrastructure in the region.

  • Therefore, the growth in commercial construction activities is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The growing labor shortage in both skilled and unskilled labor segments is a key challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • A majority of the overall workforce in the Middle East is the expatriate population. The imposition of regulations and taxes by several countries in the region to encourage native employment may create a labor shortage during the forecast period.

  • The expatriate population is expected to pay a monthly fee for each of their sponsored dependents. Additionally, Saudi Arabia introduced an ex-pat levy in 2017, which is to be paid by the private sector companies in the country.

  • These methods are designed to encourage native employment but could lead to a labor shortage in the latter part of the forecast period.

To know more about other drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021),
and Forecast (2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Facility Management Services Market in the Middle East - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on service (hard service and soft service) and type (outsourced and in-house).

  • Outsourcing is a major segment of the facility management services market in the Middle East. The outsourcing of cleaning activities segment is driven by the growing demand for high-quality and efficient cleaning services in commercial, residential, and industrial facilities.

  • Another popular segment to experience increased outsourcing is security services. This is due to the businesses and individuals in the region seeking reliable and professional solutions for their asset security needs.

  • Maintenance services are heavily outsourced by large commercial and industrial facilities in the Middle East region. The expertise and resources of professional maintenance companies benefit businesses through cost reduction and improved overall efficiency.

  • The demand for facility management services continues to grow in the region and consequentially drives growth for the outsourcing segment.

Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global facility management services market in the Middle East.

  • Saudi Arabia has witnessed rapid growth in construction activities over the past two years.

  • This is due to the rapid construction activities in the country under the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative launched in 2017.

  • The facility management services market is small in the nation compared to the rapidly growing building infrastructure.

  • This is expected to change after the completion of large-scale projects like Riyadh Metro.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments, historic (2017 to 2021) and
forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Download a Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this Middle East Facility Management Services Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the facility management services market in the Middle East between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the facility management services market in the Middle East and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the facility management services market across the Middle East.

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the facility management services market vendors in the Middle East.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

According to the research report, the facility management services market in India will witness a growth of 11.14% at a CAGR of 14% which is expected to increase by USD 13.43 billion for the forecast period 2021 to 2026. One of the key factors driving growth in the facility management services market in India is the rising levels of outsourcing in building management.

The facility management services market in North America has the potential to grow by USD 122.97 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.12%. Rising construction activities in both residential and non-residential sectors will result in an increased demand for facility management services in North America.

Facility Management Services Market in the Middle East Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.85%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 34.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

10.07

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Al Asmakh Facilities Management, Al Mulla Group, Al Tamyoz, Alghanim International, EMCOR Group Inc., Emrill Services LLC, Etisalat Facilities Management LLC, Farnek, G4S Ltd., Galfar Al Misnad, Gems industrial services W.L.L, Imdaad LLC, Khidmah Sole Proprietorship LLC, MRC, Muheel services for Maintenance and Operations LLC, ONE Facilities Management, Sbgom, Transguard Group, United Facilities Management, and Veolia Environnement SA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • Soft service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hard service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • UAE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Qatar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Bahrain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rest of Middle East - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BESIX Group SA/NV

  • EFS Facilities Services Group

  • Ejadah Asset Management Group

  • Emrill Services LLC

  • Farnek Services LLC

  • Initial Saudi Arabia Ltd.

  • Kharafi National for Infrastructure Projects Developments Construction and Services S.A.E.

  • Mace Group

  • Mitie Group Plc.

  • Serco Group Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Middle East Facility Management Services Market 2023-2027
Middle East Facility Management Services Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/middle-east-facility-management-services-market-to-grow-by-usd-34-05-billion-from-2022-to-2027--growing-adoption-of-technology-to-be-a-key-trend-in-the-market---technavio-301769045.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • SVB Collapse: "Big Short" Burry Accuses Regulators of Rewarding "Greed"

    U.S. regulators unveiled an emergency plan on Sunday, to avoid contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse — everything you need to know right now: Morning Brief

    Get up to speed on the second largest bank failure in the U.S.

  • First Republic Gets Additional Funding From Fed, JPMorgan

    The fresh funding gives the bank, which was under pressure following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week, $70 billion in unused liquidity.

  • SVB Bonds the US Says Will Be ‘Wiped Out’ Gain in Rare Session

    (Bloomberg) -- As US government officials pledged to fully protect all depositors of the failed Silicon Valley Bank, they had a specific message for investors in the bonds and shares of the bank’s holding company.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesBonds Surge, US Futures E

  • Credit Suisse shares fall to new record low after collapse of SVB and Signature Bank

    Credit Suisse shares on Monday reached a new record low, falling as much as 9% as investors continued to hammer away at the stock of the Swiss banking giant after the collapse of banks in the U.S.

  • Credit Suisse shares reach new record low

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse shares hit a new record low in morning trading on Switzerland's stock exchange. Bank shares in Europe and Asia plunged on Monday as the collapse of startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank continued to batter markets, while U.S. large banks failed to hold onto a brief premarket rally after authorities moved to stem the contagion. The bank's shares tumbled over 12% and were trading at 2.20 Swiss francs ($2.41) per share, down from a previous low of 2.41 francs hit on Friday.

  • Gundlach, Ackman Weigh Fed’s US Bank Rescue Impact on Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the government rescue of its depositors are ripping through market bets on everything from the economy to the US interest-rate outlook. Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesBonds Surge, US Futures Erase Gains on SVB Fallo

  • Silicon Valley Bank exec was Lehman Brothers CFO prior to 2008 collapse

    Prior to the Lehman Brothers collapse, Joseph Gentile was its CFO until 2007 when he left and became Silicon Valley Bank's Chief Administrative Officer.

  • Signature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- The sudden closure of New York’s Signature Bank by state regulators Sunday underscored the urgency of extraordinary US efforts to backstop the nation’s banking system and quell mounting concerns among customers about the safety of their deposits.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From

  • Elon Musk May Buy Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    Tesla's CEO says he's open to the idea of Twitter acquiring the Californian bank that was shut down on March 10 by regulators.

  • Goldman Scraps March Rate Hike Call as Traders Unwind Fed Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than a week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a re-acceleration in the pace of interest-rate hikes, traders slammed it shut again amid the sudden eruption of financial strains at US regional banks.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of

  • Fill 'er up: This Texas gas station went viral over job postings offering up to $225K a year (plus benefits and vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • US Regional Banks Remain Under Pressure as First Republic Sinks

    (Bloomberg) -- The overnight action by American regulators to steady the financial system was set to boost US stocks on Monday, but some pockets of the market signaled that fallout from the incident is far from over.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesUS Plans Emergency Mea

  • Signature Bank Closure Deals Another Blow to Crypto Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The closure of Signature Bank, a lender that counted a number of crypto companies as customers, marks another major setback for digital assets as the industry becomes ever more cut off from the banking system.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesBonds Surge, U

  • SVB Collapse: U.S. Regulators Pull Out a Bazooka to Avert Disaster

    U.S. regulators say that all Silicon Valley bank depositors will get their money back and announced the shutdown of another bank in 48 hours.

  • Sanofi to buy Provention Bio in deal worth $2.9 billion

    French pharmaceutical group Sanofi said Monday that it will buy Provention Bio, Inc., a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases, for $25 per share in cash, in a deal with an equity value of $2.9 billion. The deal will allow Sanofi to add to its portfolio, TZIELD, which was approved in the U.S. last year as the first disease-modifying treatment for the delay of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D). Provention announced late last year a deal with Sanofi to co-promote the treatment in the U.S..

  • Exxon Mobil vs. Chevron: Comparing 2 Oil Giant, Dividend Aristocrats

    Let's analyze the two supermajors on the basis of asset quality, future growth prospects, valuation and dividend safety/attractiveness.

  • How SVB Was Doomed By a Bad Bet on Mortgage Securities and the Fed’s Rate Hikes

    Silicon Valley Bank stumbled due to a mismatch of assets and liabilities, a mistake reminiscent of the thrift crisis of the 1970s.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Mark Cuban says Fed should 'immediately' take this action

    Mark Cuban raised questions about how regulators had allowed Silicon Valley Bank to end up in such a vulnerable position, and demanded that the Federal Reserve take immediate action.