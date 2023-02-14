Middle East Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Developments Report 2022

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East - Fixed Broadband Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.

Middle Eastern countries expand fixed broadband infrastructure though national broadband plans

The Middle East presents a complex region for developing telecoms infrastructure. Many countries have financial resources from oil and gas to fund upgrades and expansions to networks, providing the region with one of the more sophisticated telecom sectors globally. Lacking such resources, Israel has instead relied on its technological prowess.

Other countries, notably Iraq, Syria, and Yemen have been deeply affected by war and civil unrest, which have destroyed equipment and eroded the ability of telcos to offer reliable services. These conditions have also dissuaded investors from committing funds to these markets.

The various measures imposed during the pandemic to restrict travel, and to limit social mingling in environments such as workplaces and schools, have resulted in a dramatic growth in voice and data traffic. While telecom networks have largely coped with the additional traffic demands placed on them, these demands have also encouraged telcos and governments alike to step up their investment in fibre-based broadband, and in 5G.

State support is notable in long-term national broadband plans which have been put in place acros the region, and which in general terms aim to create an overall knowledge-based transformation of economies, in turn benefitting societies and business processes.

Notable examples of such schemes include those in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain (all with Vision 2030 programs), which are promoting e-government, e-health, e-commerce, and e-banking systems. Oman is building fibre-based networks as part of a strategy to 2040, hoping to connect all premises to a gigabit network. It is matched by Qatar, which has one of the most mature fixed broadband markets in the Middle East, due to its extensive fixed broadband network (the QNBN) based on GigaNet fibre which already covers more than 90% of premises.

Story continues

Supporting all of these developments are the numerous existing and planned submarine and terrestrial cables which criss-cross the region. The Middle East is particularly well placed to tap into cable systems running between the Far East and Europe, with numerous landing points in the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman.

Key Topics Covered:

Regional Middle East Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Regional overview

The Middle East and NBN plans

Submarine cables

Fixed broadband statistics

Satellite broadband

Bahrain

Market analysis

National telecom network

International infrastructure

Iran

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Overview of the national telecom network

National Internet Network (NIN)

International infrastructure

Iraq

Market analysis

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Overview of the national telecom network

Historical overview

International infrastructure

Israel

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

National telecom network

International infrastructure

Jordan

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Other fixed broadband services

National telecom network

International infrastructure

Kuwait

Introduction and statistical overview

Overview of the national telecom network

National networks

International infrastructure

Lebanon

Market analysis

Fixed broadband statistics

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

National telecom network

International infrastructure

Oman

Broadband statistics

Fibre-to-the-Premises networks

Other fixed broadband services

Overview of the national telecom network

National broadband strategy (NBS)

International infrastructure

Qatar

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) networks

Wireless Broadband

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Saudi Arabia

Market overview

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Integrated Telecom Company (ITC)

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure (satellite, submarine)

Syria

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

National telecom network

International infrastructure

Turkey

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Wireless broadband

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

United Arab Emirates

Introduction and statistical overview

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Yemen

Market overview

Broadband statistics

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zaoh1h-east?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



