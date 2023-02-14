Middle East Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Developments Report 2022
Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East - Fixed Broadband Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.
Middle Eastern countries expand fixed broadband infrastructure though national broadband plans
The Middle East presents a complex region for developing telecoms infrastructure. Many countries have financial resources from oil and gas to fund upgrades and expansions to networks, providing the region with one of the more sophisticated telecom sectors globally. Lacking such resources, Israel has instead relied on its technological prowess.
Other countries, notably Iraq, Syria, and Yemen have been deeply affected by war and civil unrest, which have destroyed equipment and eroded the ability of telcos to offer reliable services. These conditions have also dissuaded investors from committing funds to these markets.
The various measures imposed during the pandemic to restrict travel, and to limit social mingling in environments such as workplaces and schools, have resulted in a dramatic growth in voice and data traffic. While telecom networks have largely coped with the additional traffic demands placed on them, these demands have also encouraged telcos and governments alike to step up their investment in fibre-based broadband, and in 5G.
State support is notable in long-term national broadband plans which have been put in place acros the region, and which in general terms aim to create an overall knowledge-based transformation of economies, in turn benefitting societies and business processes.
Notable examples of such schemes include those in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain (all with Vision 2030 programs), which are promoting e-government, e-health, e-commerce, and e-banking systems. Oman is building fibre-based networks as part of a strategy to 2040, hoping to connect all premises to a gigabit network. It is matched by Qatar, which has one of the most mature fixed broadband markets in the Middle East, due to its extensive fixed broadband network (the QNBN) based on GigaNet fibre which already covers more than 90% of premises.
Supporting all of these developments are the numerous existing and planned submarine and terrestrial cables which criss-cross the region. The Middle East is particularly well placed to tap into cable systems running between the Far East and Europe, with numerous landing points in the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman.
Key Topics Covered:
Regional Middle East Market Comparison
Market characteristics
Market Leaders
Market Challengers
Market Emergents
TMI versus GDP
Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
Fixed and mobile broadband penetration
Regional overview
The Middle East and NBN plans
Submarine cables
Fixed broadband statistics
Satellite broadband
Bahrain
Market analysis
National telecom network
International infrastructure
Iran
Market analysis
Broadband statistics
Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
Overview of the national telecom network
National Internet Network (NIN)
International infrastructure
Iraq
Market analysis
Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
Other fixed broadband services
Overview of the national telecom network
Historical overview
International infrastructure
Israel
Market analysis
Broadband statistics
Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
Other fixed broadband services
National telecom network
International infrastructure
Jordan
Market analysis
Broadband statistics
Other fixed broadband services
National telecom network
International infrastructure
Kuwait
Introduction and statistical overview
Overview of the national telecom network
National networks
International infrastructure
Lebanon
Market analysis
Fixed broadband statistics
Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
National telecom network
International infrastructure
Oman
Broadband statistics
Fibre-to-the-Premises networks
Other fixed broadband services
Overview of the national telecom network
National broadband strategy (NBS)
International infrastructure
Qatar
Market analysis
Broadband statistics
Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) networks
Wireless Broadband
Overview of the national telecom network
International infrastructure
Saudi Arabia
Market overview
Fixed-line broadband technologies
Integrated Telecom Company (ITC)
Overview of the national telecom network
International infrastructure (satellite, submarine)
Syria
Market analysis
Broadband statistics
National telecom network
International infrastructure
Turkey
Market analysis
Broadband statistics
Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
Wireless broadband
Overview of the national telecom network
International infrastructure
United Arab Emirates
Introduction and statistical overview
Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
Other fixed broadband services
Overview of the national telecom network
International infrastructure
Yemen
Market overview
Broadband statistics
Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
Overview of the national telecom network
International infrastructure
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zaoh1h-east?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900