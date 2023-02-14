U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,160.00
    +12.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,337.00
    +69.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,584.00
    +43.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,950.40
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.17
    -0.97 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.20
    +8.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0763
    +0.0037 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.42
    -0.11 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    +0.0073 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1210
    -0.2870 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,874.61
    +200.62 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    497.67
    -0.82 (-0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,974.86
    +27.26 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Middle East Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Developments Report 2022

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East - Fixed Broadband Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.

Middle Eastern countries expand fixed broadband infrastructure though national broadband plans

The Middle East presents a complex region for developing telecoms infrastructure. Many countries have financial resources from oil and gas to fund upgrades and expansions to networks, providing the region with one of the more sophisticated telecom sectors globally. Lacking such resources, Israel has instead relied on its technological prowess.

Other countries, notably Iraq, Syria, and Yemen have been deeply affected by war and civil unrest, which have destroyed equipment and eroded the ability of telcos to offer reliable services. These conditions have also dissuaded investors from committing funds to these markets.

The various measures imposed during the pandemic to restrict travel, and to limit social mingling in environments such as workplaces and schools, have resulted in a dramatic growth in voice and data traffic. While telecom networks have largely coped with the additional traffic demands placed on them, these demands have also encouraged telcos and governments alike to step up their investment in fibre-based broadband, and in 5G.

State support is notable in long-term national broadband plans which have been put in place acros the region, and which in general terms aim to create an overall knowledge-based transformation of economies, in turn benefitting societies and business processes.

Notable examples of such schemes include those in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain (all with Vision 2030 programs), which are promoting e-government, e-health, e-commerce, and e-banking systems. Oman is building fibre-based networks as part of a strategy to 2040, hoping to connect all premises to a gigabit network. It is matched by Qatar, which has one of the most mature fixed broadband markets in the Middle East, due to its extensive fixed broadband network (the QNBN) based on GigaNet fibre which already covers more than 90% of premises.

Supporting all of these developments are the numerous existing and planned submarine and terrestrial cables which criss-cross the region. The Middle East is particularly well placed to tap into cable systems running between the Far East and Europe, with numerous landing points in the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman.

Key Topics Covered:

Regional Middle East Market Comparison

  • Market characteristics

  • Market Leaders

  • Market Challengers

  • Market Emergents

  • TMI versus GDP

  • Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

  • Fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Regional overview

  • The Middle East and NBN plans

  • Submarine cables

  • Fixed broadband statistics

  • Satellite broadband

Bahrain

  • Market analysis

  • National telecom network

  • International infrastructure

Iran

  • Market analysis

  • Broadband statistics

  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

  • Overview of the national telecom network

  • National Internet Network (NIN)

  • International infrastructure

Iraq

  • Market analysis

  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

  • Other fixed broadband services

  • Overview of the national telecom network

  • Historical overview

  • International infrastructure

Israel

  • Market analysis

  • Broadband statistics

  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

  • Other fixed broadband services

  • National telecom network

  • International infrastructure

Jordan

  • Market analysis

  • Broadband statistics

  • Other fixed broadband services

  • National telecom network

  • International infrastructure

Kuwait

  • Introduction and statistical overview

  • Overview of the national telecom network

  • National networks

  • International infrastructure

Lebanon

  • Market analysis

  • Fixed broadband statistics

  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

  • National telecom network

  • International infrastructure

Oman

  • Broadband statistics

  • Fibre-to-the-Premises networks

  • Other fixed broadband services

  • Overview of the national telecom network

  • National broadband strategy (NBS)

  • International infrastructure

Qatar

  • Market analysis

  • Broadband statistics

  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) networks

  • Wireless Broadband

  • Overview of the national telecom network

  • International infrastructure

Saudi Arabia

  • Market overview

  • Fixed-line broadband technologies

  • Integrated Telecom Company (ITC)

  • Overview of the national telecom network

  • International infrastructure (satellite, submarine)

Syria

  • Market analysis

  • Broadband statistics

  • National telecom network

  • International infrastructure

Turkey

  • Market analysis

  • Broadband statistics

  • Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

  • Wireless broadband

  • Overview of the national telecom network

  • International infrastructure

United Arab Emirates

  • Introduction and statistical overview

  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

  • Other fixed broadband services

  • Overview of the national telecom network

  • International infrastructure

Yemen

  • Market overview

  • Broadband statistics

  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

  • Overview of the national telecom network

  • International infrastructure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zaoh1h-east?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • I’m retired with about $1 million invested. Paying my adviser 1% would cost me $10K a year — no thanks. I’d rather pay someone hourly for help a couple times a year. Is this reasonable?

    While the 1% of assets under management fee has become the norm in the financial industry, it’s a) not always in the best interest of clients, and b) plenty of advisers will charge you in ways that may make more sense for you. Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one?

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • Oil Falls After U.S. Releases Barrels From Strategic Reserve

    Inflation data on Tuesday could influence views on interest rates, which has implications for oil prices.

  • Gas Traders on Edge as Texas Export Plant Gets Closer to Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas traders and buyers around the world are watching to see when a crucial US exporter of the fuel will fully recover from a June explosion. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?Freeport LNG on the Te

  • Nokia, Kyndryl extend partnership for private 5G factory networks

    Nokia and Kyndryl have extended their partnership for three years after clocking up more than 100 customers for automating factories using 5G wireless networks, following their first tie-up a year earlier. Big technology firms have been partnering with telecom gear makers such as Nokia to sell private 5G networks to customers, mostly in the manufacturing business, but only a few companies have been able to get any traction in the business that is expected to grow by billions of dollars every year. "We grew the business significantly last year with the number of customers and number of networks," Chris Johnson, head of Nokia's enterprise business, told Reuters.

  • Walmart Makes a Surprising Pricing Move Customers Will Love (Costco May Not)

    The discount retailer has done something you're going to like (that Costco and Dollar General may not be thrilled with).

  • Ford Chair: CEO Farley has "full court press" to fix problems

    Ford Motor Co Chair Bill Ford said Monday the automaker's Chief Executive, Jim Farley, has a "full court press" on to fix operational problems that caused fourth quarter results to fall short of the company's targets. "We probably had so much focus on the future that perhaps we took our eye off the ball a little bit on the present," Ford said, speaking with reporters on the sidelines of an event to announce plans to build a battery factory in Michigan. "Jim's got a full court press on it, and we're already starting to see results," Ford said.

  • Why it's gone horribly wrong for Google

    Last week Google invited the world to marvel at how clever its latest artificial intelligence (AI) software is, but it all went horribly wrong.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • IBM Sues Former Top Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsUS Fighters Down More Objects

  • SAP is laying off 224 Bay Area employees

    Two weeks after the company announced it would be laying off 2.5% of its workforce, it unveiled just how many it would cut in the Bay Area.

  • 'Correcting an injustice': How one company's lies killed thousands of Ohio rubber workers

    Following decades of deceit, justice is being served after a major rubber industry supplier lied about carcinogens in its product.

  • Credit Suisse Says Rogue Staffer Took Personnel, Salary Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG warned part of its workforce that a former employee copied and took some of their personal data years ago, including descriptions of their compensation.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tensi

  • Wells Fargo to close one of three Coon Rapids branches

    Wells Fargo & Co. will close one of its three Coon Rapids branches and consolidate it with a nearby branch. Following the closure, customers can served by the bank's Coon Rapids Riverdale branch at 3200 West Main St., Suite 100, about 2.5 miles away, which offers the same services, the bank said. Wells Fargo has 107 branches in the Twin Cities metro area.

  • Apple is trying to avoid a possible EU fine of $39 billion

    Executives from Apple will meet with EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday (Feb 14) in a closed-door meeting to discuss the market dominance of Apple Pay, the iOS mobile wallet feature, according to Reuters.

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • Exxon tells U.S. labor board refinery lockout did not target union

    A 10-month lockout of union workers at an Exxon Mobil refinery was undertaken to save costs and improve profits at the Beaumont, Texas, facility, and not to eliminate union representation, an Exxon Mobil official told an administrative judge on Monday. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) last year called for the company to compensate the facility's roughly 650 workers for wage losses during what it called an "unlawful" 10-month lockout. An Exxon spokesperson called the complaint "an attempt to overturn decades of labor law and Supreme Court precedent," and said Exxon expects to prevail.

  • Amazon CEO doubles down on grocery store business - FT

    Jassy blamed a lack of normalcy during the pandemic for a series of stumbles and said the company was ready to "go big" on bricks-and-mortar stores, the report added. Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The company has paused expansion of its Fresh supermarkets and cashier-less convenience stores until it finds the right recipe for success, Jassy said, in a rare appearance on the company's quarterly results call earlier this month.

  • Tech leaders from Google search boss Prabhakar Raghavan to Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak warn that ChatGPT-like A.I. bots can make ‘horrible mistakes’—and we may not notice

    ChatGPT-like bots are all the rage now. But tech leaders warn that they can respond with errors.