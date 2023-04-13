Middle East Industrial Automation Market Report, 2022-2023 & 2028: Growing Adaptation of Technology and Increasing Penetration of Robotics in the Manufacturing Sector Bodes Well for the Market
Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Industrial Automation Market | Trends, Value, Revenue, Outlook, Forecast, Size, Analysis, Growth, Industry, Share, Segmentation & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Products, By Technologies, By Applications, By Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Middle East Industrial Automation Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% respectively during 2022-2028
Middle East Industrial Automation Market is expected to show substantial growth in the coming years owing to growing adaptation of technology and increasing penetration of robotics in the manufacturing sector.
Moreover, the implementation of industrial revolution in the above countries is acting as a major growth driver for augmenting demand for Middle East Industrial Automation Market as it has given impetus to the application of robotics in several industries such as automotive, consumer goods & services, food and beverages coupled with growing small and medium size manufacturing units in the region.
However, lack of skilled labour and region's heavy reliance on external factor are the major constraints for the market that hinders the industry.
With growing penetration of robots among all industries owing to fourth industrial revolution and continuous government efforts to increase export revenues by offering various tax incentives and rebates for manufacturers, the demand for automation would increase significantly in the coming years.
Progressive growth expected in manufacturing sector revenues and its contribution in GDP of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Qatar, and Kuwait is driving the demand for industrial robots. Saudi Arabia being the largest economy and oil exporter in middle east is more tend to adopt advancement in automation and technology on the back of offshore incremental projects.
Middle East Industrial Automation Industry is in the initial growing stage and is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years owing to the adaptation of automation in manufacturing and power sector on the back of diversification of economy.
Market by Product
PLC captured the highest market revenue share in the overall market owing to their wide applicability in almost all manufacturing units where high precision techniques and accuracy is required. The construction of new manufacturing facilities in SEZs will result in augmenting demand for automation products in the upcoming years.
Market by Verticals
Oil and Gas sector in Qatar accounted for the highest revenue in Industrial Automation market on the back of upcoming gas expansion projects to increase gas output.
Key Highlights of the Report
Middle East Industrial Automation Market Overview
Middle East Industrial Automation Market Outlook
Middle East Industrial Automation Market Forecast
Historical Data and Forecast of Middle East Industrial Automation Market Revenues, for the Period 2018-2028F
Historical Data and Forecast of Middle East Industrial Automation Market Revenues, By Product, for the Period 2018-2028F
Historical Data and Forecast of Middle East Industrial Automation Market Revenues, By Verticals, for the Period 2018-2028F
Market Drivers and Restraints
Middle East Industrial Automation Market Trends
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Market Opportunity Assessment
Middle East Industrial Automation Market Revenue Ranking, By Companies, 2021
Competitive Benchmarking
Company Profiles
Key Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
Schneider Electric
ABB Group
Siemens Ltd.
Rockwell Automation Inc
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Phoenix Contact
Keyence
SICK
LS Electric
Pepperl+Fuchs SE
Market Scope and Segmentation
By Product
Machine Vision
Robotics
PLC
By Verticals
Food and beverages
Life sciences and Pharma
Oil and Gas
Automotive
Consumer Goods and services
Others (Textile, Semiconductor & Electronics, Furniture, Transportation and Infrastructure, Paper & Pulp, Metal)
By Countries
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Kuwait
Egypt
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbzbcy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900