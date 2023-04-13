Middle East Industrial Automation Market Report, 2022-2023 & 2028: Growing Adaptation of Technology and Increasing Penetration of Robotics in the Manufacturing Sector Bodes Well for the Market

Company Logo

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Industrial Automation Market | Trends, Value, Revenue, Outlook, Forecast, Size, Analysis, Growth, Industry, Share, Segmentation & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Products, By Technologies, By Applications, By Countries and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East Industrial Automation Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% respectively during 2022-2028

Middle East Industrial Automation Market is expected to show substantial growth in the coming years owing to growing adaptation of technology and increasing penetration of robotics in the manufacturing sector.

Moreover, the implementation of industrial revolution in the above countries is acting as a major growth driver for augmenting demand for Middle East Industrial Automation Market as it has given impetus to the application of robotics in several industries such as automotive, consumer goods & services, food and beverages coupled with growing small and medium size manufacturing units in the region.

However, lack of skilled labour and region's heavy reliance on external factor are the major constraints for the market that hinders the industry.

With growing penetration of robots among all industries owing to fourth industrial revolution and continuous government efforts to increase export revenues by offering various tax incentives and rebates for manufacturers, the demand for automation would increase significantly in the coming years.

Progressive growth expected in manufacturing sector revenues and its contribution in GDP of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Qatar, and Kuwait is driving the demand for industrial robots. Saudi Arabia being the largest economy and oil exporter in middle east is more tend to adopt advancement in automation and technology on the back of offshore incremental projects.

Middle East Industrial Automation Industry is in the initial growing stage and is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years owing to the adaptation of automation in manufacturing and power sector on the back of diversification of economy.

Market by Product

PLC captured the highest market revenue share in the overall market owing to their wide applicability in almost all manufacturing units where high precision techniques and accuracy is required. The construction of new manufacturing facilities in SEZs will result in augmenting demand for automation products in the upcoming years.

Market by Verticals

Oil and Gas sector in Qatar accounted for the highest revenue in Industrial Automation market on the back of upcoming gas expansion projects to increase gas output.

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Product

Machine Vision

Robotics

PLC

By Verticals

Food and beverages

Life sciences and Pharma

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Consumer Goods and services

Others (Textile, Semiconductor & Electronics, Furniture, Transportation and Infrastructure, Paper & Pulp, Metal)

By Countries

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Egypt

