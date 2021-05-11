U.S. markets closed

Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market Report 2021: Market Value Size and Forecast 2016-2026 - Producers Must Focus on improving the Supply Chain Process

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Product Type, End User, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market was USD 19.2 billion by value and 38.8 million tonnes by volume in the year 2020.

Strong governmental expenditures, buoyed by high energy prices will continue to spur construction-led steel demand for the region. In addition, with all eyes on the Middle East, it has great potential to develop their manufacturing industry which will pull the demand in subsequent years.

GCC Steel producers must focus on improving the supply chain process and reduce operation costs besides improving customer service in order to be efficient producers and overcome the market challenges which includes the global protectionism, surge of raw material prices, sluggish demand and drop in selling prices. Moreover, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is making major efforts towards non-oil diversification and manufacturing sector growth.

The construction industry in the GCC has suffered much in 2020 with economic shocks of COVID-19 and tumbling oil prices that left demand for construction materials such as rebar weaker for most of the year.

Companies including Qatar Steel, Emirates Steel, SABIC Steel, and Bahrain Steel are reinforcing their competitive advantage in steel business and focusing on securing new growth engines driven by innovative technologies including IoT, AI, and big data, which has been forecasted to infuse a robust growth in the Long and Flat Steel market during the coming years.

Additionally, rapidly rising population would lead to growth in infrastructure development, with special emphasis on public services, transportation and housing in urban centers which will further facilitate the market growth. Further, escalating investment in various construction and infrastructure projects with steel manufacturers focusing on improving their production capacity, will drive substantial growth in the market in future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Long and Flat Steel Products Market: Product Overview

4. Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market: An Analysis
4.1 Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market by value (USD Million): Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
4.2 Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market by volume (Thousand Tonnes): Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East Long & Flat Steel Products
4.4 Middle East Long Steel Products Market - By Value, Volume
4.4.1 Middle East Long Steel Products Market, By Product Type, By Value
4.4.2 Middle East Long Steel Products Market, By Product Type, By Volume
4.4.3 Middle East Long Steel Products Market, By End User, By Value
4.4.4 Middle East Long Steel Products Market, By End User, By Volume
4.5 Middle East Flat Steel Products Market - By Value, Volume
4.5.1 Middle East Flat Steel Products Market, By Product Type, By Value
4.5.2 Middle East Flat Steel Products Market, By Product Type, By Volume
4.5.3 Middle East Flat Steel Products Market, By End User, By Value
4.5.4 Middle East Flat Steel Products Market, By End User, By Volume
4.6 Middle East Economic & Industrial Outlook
4.7 Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market: Prominent Companies
4.8 Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market: Country Analysis
4.9 Market Opportunity Chart of Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
4.10 Competitive Scenario of Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market - By Country (2020 & 2026)

5. Saudi Arabia Long and Flat Steel Products Market: An Analysis

6. U.A.E Long and Flat Steel Products Market: An Analysis

7. Qatar Long and Flat Steel Products Market: An Analysis

8. Kuwait Long and Flat Steel Products Market: An Analysis

9. Iran Long and Flat Steel Products Market: An Analysis

10. Oman Long and Flat Steel Products Market: An Analysis

11. Bahrain Long and Flat Steel Products Market: An Analysis

12. Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market Dynamics
12.1 Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market Drivers
12.2 Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market Restraints
12.3 Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market Trends

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 SWOT Analysis - Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market
13.2 Porter Five Force Analysis - Middle East Long and Flat Steel Products Market

14. Raw Material Pricing Analysis

15. Raw Material Supplier Landscape

16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

  • Al Ghurair Iron & Steel L.L.C.

  • Al-lttefaq Steel Products Company

  • Emirates Steel Company LLC

  • Mobarakeh Steel Company

  • Qatar Steel

  • Rajhi Steel

  • SABIC Hadeed

  • United Steel Industrial Company (KWT Steel)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80efvg

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


  • Biden picks ex-Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel as US ambassador to Japan

    Selection ends months of speculation over whether Obama’s first chief of staff would be nominated to an administration role The former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel. Photograph: Kiichiro Sato/AP Joe Biden has picked the former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel to be his ambassador to Japan. The selection ends months of speculation over whether Barack Obama’s first chief of staff, a former congressman and longtime Democratic operative, would be nominated to an administration role. In the first days of the Biden presidency Emanuel, 61, was mentioned as a possible secretary of transportation. Biden ended up picking Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who ran strongly in the Democratic presidential primary. Some progressives view Emanuel as a major antagonist within the party. He is often criticized among liberals, for example, for his handling of a shooting of an African American teenager during his time in Chicago. Emanuel served two terms as mayor but opted not to run a third time, in the face of a potentially brutal campaign. His selection as ambassador was first reported by the Financial Times. The Guardian confirmed it on Tuesday. The selection, which will be officially announced later this month, is one of a number of appointments Biden plans to make in full ambassadorial roles. There has been grumbling among Democratic donors that the president has not followed in a longstanding tradition of appointing major donors to plush diplomatic posts. Biden has reportedly eyed major American political figures for diplomatic jobs. In April, for example, Axios reported that he plans to pick Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Republican senator and presidential nominee John McCain, to be ambassador to the United Nations World Food Programme. Biden reportedly plans to nominate Ken Salazar, a former cabinet secretary and senator from Colorado, as ambassador to Mexico.

  • UPDATE 3-L Brands plans to spin off Victoria's Secret, not sell

    L Brands Inc said on Tuesday it plans to spin off its Victoria's Secret business into a standalone company, capping a year of weighing strategic options for the brand including a sale. The Columbus, Ohio-based company held talks with multiple interested buyers while reviewing its lingerie line, but concluded that a spin-off would offer more value to its shareholders than a sale. Victoria's Secret went under review after a failed attempt to sell a majority stake to buyout firm Sycamore in 2020, when the brand had to close shops and furlough staff to cope with the COVID-19 crisis.

  • Victoria's Secret to be spun off a year after sale collapsed

    A year after an agreement to sell Victoria’s Secret fell apart as the pandemic emptied malls nationwide, the chain will be spun off by its owner to become a separate company. L Brands, based in Columbus, Ohio, has been shopping the struggling chain elsewhere since the collapse of that deal and said it had held talks with a number of potential buyers, but it appears it could not come to an agreement on price. Victoria's Secret was to be sold to Sycamore Partners last year for about $525 million, but the private equity firm sued to get out of the deal citing the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Six Arrested For Burglary Attempt at Vietnamese Buddhist Temple in Arkansas

    A home in northwest Arkansas, which also serves as a Vietnamese Buddhist temple, was broken into by a group of burglars. Suspects arrested: Five women and a man were arrested after forcibly entering the Chùa Đức Viên Temple in the 10000 block of Lakeside Drive in Rogers on April 20, KATV reported. Four of the female suspects visiting the temple asked for prayers in an attempt to distract the victim on April 18 but were unsuccessful.

  • Oatly Sees Valuation Possibly Over $10 Billion as U.S. IPO Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oatly Group AB expects to raise as much as $1.65 billion for itself and its investors in an initial public offering, potentially giving the maker of plant-based food and drink products a total valuation of over $10 billion.The Malmo, Sweden-based company is offering 64.7 million American depositary shares and expects an IPO price of $15 to $17 per ADS, with net proceeds to the company of $976.6 million at the middle of that range, according an amended filing Tuesday. The document adds details to Oatly’s original IPO filing last month.Scottish asset-management firm Baillie Gifford has indicated interest in buying as much as $500 million of the ADSs in the offering, Oatly said.Oatly was started by brothers Rickard and Bjorn Oste. Using technology based on research from Sweden’s Lund University, the company turns fiber-rich oats into liquid food.Oat milk, which was essentially nonexistent in the U.S. before Oatly’s entrance, saw a 151% jump in sales in dollar terms at retail outlets during the 52-week period ended March 13, according to NielsenIQ. The plant-based dairy category as a whole rose 20% during the same period. By sales, oat milk is the second-most popular option after almond milk.In July, Oatly secured $200 million in new capital from investors led by Blackstone Group Inc. The group also included celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z, as well as Starbucks Corp. founder Howard Schultz. The company was valued at about $2 billion in the round.Oatly said Tuesday that it would use $188.3 million of the IPO proceeds to repay a “sustainability linked loan” agreement with a host of European banks, $10.8 million for a portion of its bridge financing, and the rest for working capital to fund growth.Oatly Chief Executive Officer Toni Petersson’s stake in the company would be worth $137.7 million at the $16 midpoint of the IPO range, according to the filing, and Chief Financial Officer Christian Hanke’s shares would be valued at $13.4 million.Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG are leading the offering. Oatly plans to list its shares on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OTLY.(Updates with executives’ stakes in eighth paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected a reference to Baillie Gifford’s investment status.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Canada Kicks Off Its First U.S. Dollar Bond Sale Since Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada plans to sell bonds in the U.S. dollar market for the first time since the start of the pandemic as the North American country’s vaccination campaign gradually gains pace amid a third wave of the virus.The North American country plans to sell five-year bonds in the first benchmark-sized transaction in the currency since January 2020, Bloomberg data show. The bonds, which are expected to be priced Tuesday, are being marketed at around 8 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, according to people familiar with the matter.Canada’s economy is expected to grow 6.1% this year, up from a 5.4% decline in 2020, according to analysts’ consensus compiled by Bloomberg. The survey sees the U.S. economy, Canada’s largest trade and investment partner, expanding by 6.3% in 2021 after a 3.5% contraction in 2020. Even as the economy recovers, Canada’s jobs market hit a snag in April as a third wave of lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions led to job losses.While Canada’s vaccination campaign has more than doubled in the last month to over one-third of the population with a first dose, just around 3% are fully vaccinated.Canada’s bond deal is also the first transaction in the U.S. dollar currency since Fitch Ratings downgraded it to its second highest investment-grade level, citing higher public debt ratios. BMO Capital Markets, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Scotiabank and TD Securities are arranging the deal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Strikes Again. These Investors Are Looking Past It.

    (Bloomberg) -- The specter of inflation is driving some investors out of pricier parts of the stock market, yet many fund managers remain confident that this is merely a bump in the road and equities can overcome the turbulence.Tuesday’s drop is now the third time since mid-April that the Stoxx Europe 600 Index has fallen more than 1.4% in a day, as market players fret over price increases and the prospect of higher interest rates that could dent the appeal of technology and growth stocks. In each of the two previous dips, investors quickly stepped in to buy, betting the economic boom would continue fueling the bull run in equities.“The end of the bull market will come with the next recession,” said Martin Moeller, co-head of Swiss and global equities at Union Bancaire Privee in Geneva. “I think we are still quite some time away from that.”With stocks near all-time highs, nobody would be surprised to see this correction go a bit longer and deeper. The rationale behind the ongoing optimism is that inflation might only peak for a brief period and that the jump is due to technical reasons following the unusual events of the Covid-19 lockdowns. In this view, there’s no fundamental change to the longer-term outlook of subdued wages and prices.“If we are right with our assumption that the inflation numbers will peak soon, we should not be too worried,” said Moeller. “There may be some spectacular anecdotes about expensive flight tickets, restaurant menus, etc., but this is all noise that will go away, when the supply reacts again.”The bearish take is that inflationary pressures could be worsened by a labor shortage in the U.S., and that the stock market is already so highly valued that there’s no room for error.For now, though, bulls are sticking with the view that a market decline that lasts longer than just one or two days might be healthy, giving investors a cheaper entry point and the time to digest upcoming inflation data.Here’s what other investors have to say on inflation prospects:Jean Boivin, head, BlackRock Investment Institute“Markets are pricing in a liftoff from near-zero policy rates as early as next year, even though the Fed through its new framework has committed to stay behind the curve on inflation. We caution against extrapolating too much from strong near-term activity data amid a powerful restart. We see a high bar for the Fed to change its policy stance and believe this may be underappreciated by markets.”Oliver Scharping, portfolio manager, Bantleon“There is some real pain under the surface currently, but the backdrop for equity risk assets remains actually very good. Our way to cope is being overweight in equity alternatives such as merger arbitrage and CTAs and focus on idiosyncratic ideas rather than broader sectors.”Stuart Clark, portfolio manager, Quilter Investors“While markets continue to fret about the looming spike in inflation, they are forgetting to look through the noisy data and better understand the drivers of this inflation. Inflation was always going to jump on a year-on-year basis given the situation we found ourselves in last year, as well as the deflationary environment we have experienced over the last decade. But given how markets have responded, they appear worried about this inflation sticking around for some time and forcing central banks to respond sooner than they would like with rate rises.”Patrick Linden, managing director for Germany, Clartan Associes“Some see the recent stock market dynamics as overheating with little room for more gains from the current levels or even expect a short-term correction, which is plausible. Good stock picks based on both the intrinsic company quality and valuation is more important than ever. With this in mind, we are still fully invested in equities with a mixed positioning between growth and value.”Uwe Maderer, head of fixed income, LBBW Asset and Wealth Management“We see U.S. inflation likely accelerating further, around 4% year over year in May, and will remain stronger than 3% until early 2022 if the oil price tracks its future curve. This all will add to the discussion that the disinflationary period for three decades is over and put pressure on central banks to counteract this trend. I do think a stagflationary period from 2022 onwards looks quite likely with PMIs peaking, the rise in input costs will slow the recovery and the transition to green energy will also limit potential growth going forward.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Value Investing Is a Winner From Tech Wreck on Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- A fast and furious rotation into value shares is sweeping Wall Street while long-time market favorites -- technology shares -- are extending their decline.Across the world, shares tied to economic growth are outperforming as the commodity rally helps push bond-market inflation bets toward a 15-year high.A strategy that bets on U.S. equities that look undervalued and against expensive ones is rising again on Tuesday after posting its biggest rally in two months on Monday. The Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 2% at the open, compared with a 1.1% drop for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.“Renewed value leadership at the factor level and the broader risk-on rebound suggest the economic cycle is continuing rather than peaking,” Evercore ISI strategists led by Dennis Debusschere wrote in a note.The Russell 1000 Value Index has jumped more than 1.3% this month while the Nasdaq has lost money. It’s all shaking up the world of exchange-traded funds, where assets in value ETFs have firmly overtaken those of funds tracking the growth investing style, according to smart-beta data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.All this means quant investors who stuck with value during its historic pounding in the pandemic are getting their mojo back, while traders crowding into speculative tech-heavy corners of the market including Cathie Wood’s ARK funds are on the back foot.It’s a comeback long in the making. Value shares -- or those with low prices relative to some fundamental indicator like earnings -- are typically more dependent on the business cycle than tech stars like Tesla Inc. They have been persistent laggards in recent years, especially when last year’s lockdowns drove investors further into stay-at-home names like Zoom Video Communications Inc.But while most value revivals have proved fleeting in the post-crisis bull years, a slew of analysts now say the stars are aligned for this one to last.Higher inflation expectations have tended to favor value, since it typically comes with faster economic growth and higher bond yields, hurting tech stocks whose long-term prospects now have to be discounted at higher rates.Over the past month, the energy, materials and financial sectors have led the S&P 500. Tech has been the worst performer.Even former skeptics predict this rotation has further to go. Sanford C. Bernstein strategists, who once joked about value managers having no clients, said in a note on Friday “there is plenty of ammunition left.”“Value stocks remain the most uncrowded part of the market,” the team wrote in a note. “In the longer run, this rotation is but a blip in the persistent underperformance of value versus growth.”Because of value’s historic drawdown last year, its recent recovery has only narrowed its discount slightly, with the spread still at double the 10-year average and triple the 20-year. At Barclays Plc, strategists led by Emmanuel Cau noted value sectors like mining and financials might even be getting relatively cheaper, since their earnings -- the denominator of those multiples -- are rising faster than prices.At Versor Investments, which is among the quant funds that predicted a value comeback, founders Deepak Gurnani and Ludger Hentschel pointed out that after the dot-com bubble burst, the strategy posted strong performance between 2000 and 2004.“The positive value returns in 2021, so far, have done little to shrink the extreme value spreads created by the previous negative returns,” they wrote in a report.Meanwhile, the market shift means that investors in momentum -- an allocation style that buys recent top performers -- have been putting more money into value, after bidding up tech names in recent years. The semi-annual rebalancing of the $14 billion iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (ticker MTUM), for instance, is expected to see a big rotation into cyclical and riskier names this month.At least one large cohort of money managers has yet to join the rally. Bank of America Corp. noted last week that the value rotation has yet to exert much influence on the returns posted by active funds. That suggests these investors may be braced for pain if instead they chased the likes of Big Tech and renewable energy at the market top.“Portfolios are still majorly composed of long duration growth assets and hence would be prone to losses if macro/inflation dynamics continue to improve,” strategists at Barclays wrote. “Cheap, economically sensitive, and an inflation hedge, value seems like the natural place to position a portfolio.”(Updates prices for U.S. market open)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Occidental Petroleum loss narrows as chemicals, oil exports gain

    Occidental Petroleum Corp on Monday surpassed Wall Street expectations by reporting a smaller first-quarter loss than a year ago, boosted by earnings from chemicals and oil exports. The company benefited from a rebound in oil prices, up about 23% during the first quarter, as fuel demand recovered after being decimated last year by lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19. The oil and gas producer reported an adjusted loss of $136 million, or 15 cents per share, for the March quarter, compared with a loss of $467 million, or 52 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2020.

  • Ginkgo Agrees to $17.5 Billion Merger With Harry Sloan SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Ginkgo Bioworks Inc., which calls itself an “organism design” company, has agreed to go public in a $17.5 billion merger with a blank-check firm backed by former Hollywood executive Harry Sloan.The Boston-based company, which uses technology to program cells for a potentially wide variety of uses, will combine with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., according to a regulatory statement Tuesday that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report.The transaction includes a $775 million private placement led by Baillie Gifford, Putnam Investments and Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Counterpoint Global arm. Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC, Bain Capital’s public equity arm, Bill Gates’s Cascade Investment LLC and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. are also participating in the fundraising, the statement shows.The deal values Ginkgo at $15 billion, before adding the proceeds raised by the special purpose acquisition company and other investors, according to the statement. The SPAC raised $1.73 billion including so-called greenshoe shares in an initial public offering in February.Soaring Eagle fell as much as 1.7% on Tuesday. Its units closed down 0.5% to $10.26 each in New York, giving the company a market value of about $2.1 billion.Programmable BiologyThe underlying principle of Ginkgo’s business is that biology is programmable in a way analogous to computers -- just using the four basic chemical building blocks of DNA sequencing instead of zeros and ones. The company can design mammal, bacteria and yeast cells to serve specific purposes.“The magic of biology is that cells run on digital code similar to a computer, except that instead of 0s and 1s it’s As, Ts, Cs, and Gs,” Jason Kelly, co-founder and chief executive officer of Ginkgo, said in a statement. “Ginkgo’s platform makes it easier to program this code, and we are making this platform available to organizations working to solve our most pressing problems.During the past year, Ginkgo repurposed its technology to read and modify living cells to help address the shortfall of diagnostic testing.Arie Belldegrun, who started Kite Pharma Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc., is co-sponsoring the merger with Soaring Eagle and had bought equity in the SPAC and participated in the private placement. Belldegrun and Sloan, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s former chairman, will join Ginkgo’s board as part of the agreement.‘Greatest’ Opportunity“We live in an era of evolution in biology and in life science,” Belldegrun, who was trained as an oncologist, said in an interview. “I believe that the greatest future opportunity of synthetic biology is in the area of biotech -- drug development and drug manufacturing.”Ginkgo was founded by a group of Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate students and then-professor Tom Knight. Led by Kelly, its investors have included funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price, Viking Global Investors and General Atlantic.“If you find a company like Ginkgo, which we call a category of one -- meaning it’s not only the leader in the field but it created the field itself -- those companies make great sense as a SPAC,” Sloan said in an interview.(Updates with closing share price in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sachs director reportedly quits after striking it rich in Dogecoin

    Exec departs after a 14-year career.

  • Cathie Wood’s Misery Mounts as ARKK Assets Dip Below $20 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s miserable month continued on Tuesday, as her flagship exchange-traded fund extended declines and its assets dropped below $20 billion to the lowest since January.The Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) slid 1% as of 9:47 a.m. in New York. Caught in a broad tech selloff, the product has fallen for nine of the past 10 sessions, a retreat that accelerated on Monday in the biggest slide in about seven weeks.Tesla Inc., the fund’s biggest holding, was down 3.5% on Tuesday. Teladoc Inc., also heavily weighted in the ETF, dropped less than 1%.The stock rotation out of expensive-looking tech names is proving tough for Wood and her firm, Ark Investment Management, with investors pulling more than $500 million from the main fund in May so far.Big bets on the likes of Tesla and Bitcoin lured billions to Ark’s products, but more recently investors have been souring on the kind of pricey shares the money manager favors in companies with often unproven technologies. Other speculative corners of the market have also suffered, with an ETF tracking special-purpose acquisition companies slumping 20% this year.Read more: Rout Lands on Nasdaq Where Shorts Are Massing, Bulls Getting OutWith ARKK down some 34% from its February peak, options activity paints an increasingly gloomy picture. The number of bearish put contracts outstanding has jumped to a record. Short interest remains near an all-time high, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.(Updates price moves throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chipotle minimum wage hike to $15 deals 'psychological' blow to restaurant industry: top analyst

    Chipotle just dropped the hammer on its rivals by lifting its hourly minimum wage to $15 an hour.

  • Carlyle to Tie CEO Pay, Worker Bonuses to Diversity Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. is the latest company to tie compensation of its chief executive officer to the firm’s performance on certain diversity and inclusion goals as corporate America tries to make good on promises to boost underrepresented talent.Kewsong Lee’s pay, which totaled $16.4 million last year, will be measured against a “comprehensive set of metrics” including the hiring and development of an inclusive culture, as well as meeting the company’s target of having 30% of board seats of its portfolio companies filled by diverse candidates by 2023, according to Kara Helander, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Carlyle. Year-end performance bonuses will be contingent on meeting individual diversity objectives, per a firm spokesperson.“Reviewing our progress in each of our groups around DEI has been part of our rhythm for the last few years,” Helander said in an interview. “What we’re doing now is we’re making it a more explicit part of our compensation across the board.”Read more: Carlyle inks $4.1 billion credit line linked to board diversityThe Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd’s murder put pressure on corporate America to release workforce data and boost the ranks of women and people of color. Companies including Wells Fargo & Co., Starbucks Corp., and McDonald’s Corp. have recently rolled out plans to tie executive compensation to diversity targets.Carlyle is also launching an incentive program that will reward employees who have stood out in their contributions to progressing diversity. Award recipients, who will be nominated by their peers and chosen by group heads, will either receive a grant of restricted stock units or cash.The firm declined to specify how much money will be tied to the compensation programs.More than half of Carlyle’s $260 billion in assets under management is managed by women, according to its website. In 2020, 63% of the firm’s hires in the U.S. were women or ethnic minorities.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Gird for Fallout as Indian States Lock Themselves Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are bracing for market fallout as state after state locks itself down in India to contain the spread of the coronavirus as infections and deaths surge.More than two thirds of states are shut if assessed by their contribution to national output, analysts at Jefferies calculated last week. Tamil Nadu, which houses foreign manufacturers including BMW and Dell, will also close from Monday, while Delhi extended its lockdown for another week. The measures come as pressure builds on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose strict nationwide curbs as he did last year.All of that is forcing a reassessment among investors who had hoped that less-severe curbs would soften the blow to economic growth. Earlier in May, India’s central bank assured markets that it expects the dent in aggregate demand to be moderate in comparison with a year ago, with “containment measures being localized and targeted.”The news of strict lockdowns in several states may hurt sentiment ahead, Ajit Mishra, vice president for research at Religare Broking Ltd., wrote in a report. Investors will be watching key macroeconomic data including inflation and factory output this week as well as the vaccine drive, he said.Vaccine shortages have complicated efforts to tame the outbreak, leaving investors assessing Modi’s next moves and guessing how long states will have to remain shut. Amid the uncertainty, foreign investors pulled $1.9 billion from India’s stocks and debt in April, the biggest outflow in a year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“While India has refrained from a national lockdown thus far given its huge economic costs, the scales are tipping fast towards humanitarian benefits of curbing mass transmission, as new infections continue to rise with no peak in sight,” said Chang Wei Liang, an analyst at DBS Bank. “Even without a lockdown, mobility data for Indian cities are already showing that less and less people are moving out of their homes. This implies a natural brake to retail spending and business investment, until mass viral transmission ceases.”Here’s how the crisis is impacting markets:Sovereign BondsRecent interventions from the Reserve Bank of India have kept yields on 10-year sovereign bonds in check. But, the lockdowns could make it hard to keep borrowing costs low for much longerAny revenue shortfall would stoke fears of a further rise in government borrowings, already near records, adding upward pressure on yieldsEarlier this month, the central bank announced the second tranche of its Government Securities Acquisition Programme -- India’s version of quantitative easing -- under which it will buy 350 billion rupees ($4.8 billion) of sovereign bonds on May 20. Read about more steps that the RBI can take hereThe lockdowns risk higher prices for everything from essential drugs to cars, due to the disruption of supply chains. Consumer-price inflation was already on course to test the upper limit of the RBI’s 2%-6% target, and recent gains in wholesale prices signal more pressure. If those strains build, the RBI may struggle to sell bonds to investors at current yieldsRupeeRelative progress fighting the pandemic has been an important factor in global currency markets. India and South Africa present a case study in that among the so-called Fragile Five emerging-markets: Turkey, Brazil, South Africa, India and IndonesiaIndia’s rupee is down about 0.5% against the dollar this quarter even after a recent rebound, while South Africa’s rand has gained 5.1%. Read more about the rupee outlookIndia is facing the world’s worst outbreak, contributing to half of the fresh infections in the world, while South Africa has seen new cases fall about 90% from a recent peak in January. India reported 669 infections per 100,000 people over the past month, about 10 times that of South Africa, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data compiled by Johns Hopkins UniversityThe rupee has slipped down the rankings relative to Asian peers after leading the pack in the first quarter. Any national lockdown could deal a further blowStocksThe absence so far of any such measure has provided some relief to equities. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose about 0.7% Monday for a fourth straight day of gains in Mumbai. Even as the nationwide virus case numbers have worsened, Mumbai has shown a decline recentlyJefferies forecasts India’s economy will grow 10.2% in the year through March 2022, down 3 percentage points from its initial outlook. The figure already must be taken with a grain of salt given the contraction in the year-ago period. Any slowdown could weigh on corporate earningsAnalysts have started to cut price targets for stocks of some of the biggest banks and automobile giants“Markets will correct if the government announces a nationwide lockdown,” said Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer at Axis Securities Ltd. “However, the critical factor will be the duration. The longer any lockdown is, the greater will be the correction.”Corporate BondsGoldman Sachs turned neutral on Indian credits last month, expecting limited room for outperformanceCiting headwinds due to lockdowns, research firm CreditSights also changed its recommendation last month on local companies including Indian Oil Corp. and Reliance Industries Ltd. to underperformDBS Bank warned that the market is getting complacent after India’s dollar bonds showed some signs of recovery after a sell-off in the first half of AprilInvestors may be too optimistic given the likelihood of a more persistent impact from the pandemic fallout on the finances of companies and households, it said(Updates the stocks section with Sensex levels)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech stocks get pounded — here are a few simple reasons why

    A tech stock rout has swept through Wall Street this week. Here's why.

  • U.S. job openings soar to record 8.1 million, but businesses can’t find enough workers

    Businesses have a record 8.1 million jobs to fill. The problem, they say, is getting enough people to fill them.

  • My boyfriend’s brother gave me $6,000 to buy a house 12 years ago. It rose 128% in value. How much should I give him back?

    ‘I bought the house for $125,000 and it is now worth approximately $285,000, with a total owed of $185,000.’

  • Investor Legal & General backs activist in Exxon proxy battle

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Britain's biggest asset manager, Legal & General, on Tuesday said it will vote for an activist hedge fund's board slate at Exxon Mobil's shareholder meeting later this month, fueling a pitched fight over the oil major's future. Top U.S. oil producer Exxon is battling hedge fund Engine No. 1 over four seats on its 12-member board and the direction of the company. The fund has criticized Exxon's poor returns, spending on fossil fuels and lack of clear plans for the energy transition.