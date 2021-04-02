Middle East Mobile Network Operators and MVNOs Market Report 2020: Many Mobile Operators have Formed Partnerships in Order to Develop and Progress 5G Readiness
Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East - Mobile Network Operators and MVNOs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides valuable information, analyses and statistics into the mobile operators in markets of the Middle East and includes the countries of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Mobile operators across the Middle East have faced extraordinary challenges in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting on most facets of mobile services and operations. The operators have had to quickly meet the increased demand for online communication and Internet services, stemming from citizens working and studying remotely, along with supporting service providers offering tele-health and e-education solutions.
In Saudi Arabia, for example, mobile operators have demonstrated a keen sense of social responsibility during the pandemic by launching various initiatives to support society in terms of education, enterprise, and healthcare. Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Royal Philips (a healthcare solution provider) worked together to develop and implement solutions based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) which allow doctors to treat and diagnose patients remotely.
Many of the operators have observed a change in consumer behaviour during the pandemic, with Du from the United Arab Emirates, for example, experiencing a decline in mobile revenues which was partly attributed to a shift by consumers towards pre-paid mobile phones rather than fixed contracts, in order to manage personal budgets throughout the crisis. Revenues from roaming services have also been impacted upon with less travel and movement by citizens.
Despite the acute disruption to the Telcos usual business operations; a number of the operators have continued to work on their original strategic plans for 2020 and while progress towards 5G may have slowed, it is still a key priority for many of the operators across the Middle East.
Recent developments:
Some operators experienced a decline in roaming revenue due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The virus outbreak has led to an increased demand for tele-health and e-education services and collaboration with mobile operators to deliver such services.
Many mobile operators in the Middle East have formed partnerships in order to develop and progress 5G readiness.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Mobile operators and COVID-19
2 Country impact of COVID-19
2.1 Bahrain
2.2 Iran
2.3 Iraq
2.4 Israel
2.5 Jordan
2.6 Kuwait
2.7 Lebanon
2.8 Oman
2.9 Qatar
2.10 Saudi Arabia
2.11 Syria
2.12 Turkey
2.13 United Arab Emirates
2.14 Yemen
3 Regional mobile overview
3.1 Middle East country summary
4 Regional mobile statistics
4.1 Middle East mobile subscriber growth
4.2 Middle East mobile data and smartphone growth
4.3 Middle East major operators and subscribers
5 Bahrain
5.1 Market analysis
5.2 Mobile network developments
5.3 Subscriber registration
5.4 Roaming tariff reduction
5.5 Mobile Termination Rates (MTR)
5.6 OTT providers
5.7 Spectrum developments
5.8 Major mobile operators
6 Iran
6.1 Market analysis
6.2 Mobile network developments
6.3 Major mobile operators
7 Iraq
7.1 Market analysis
7.2 Mobile regulatory issues
7.3 Major mobile operators
8 Israel
8.1 Market analysis
8.2 Operator statistics
8.3 Mobile network developments
8.4 Major mobile operators
8.5 MVNOs
9 Jordan
9.1 Market analysis
9.2 Mobile regulatory issues
9.3 Major mobile operators
10 Kuwait
10.1 Market analysis
10.2 Operator statistics
10.3 Mobile regulatory issues
10.4 Major mobile operators
11 Lebanon
11.1 Market overview
11.2 Operator statistics
11.3 Mobile regulatory issues
11.4 Major mobile operators
12 Oman
12.1 Mobile market analysis
12.2 Operator statistics
12.3 Mobile regulatory issues
12.4 Major mobile operators
13 Qatar
13.1 Market overview
13.2 Operator statistics
13.3 Mobile regulatory issues
13.4 Major mobile operators
14 Saudi Arabia
14.1 Market overview
14.2 Market analysis
14.3 Operator statistics
14.4 Mobile network developments
14.5 Major mobile operators
15 Syria
15.1 Market analysis
15.2 Mobile network developments
15.3 Major mobile operators
16 Turkey
16.1 Market analysis
16.2 Mobile network developments
16.3 Major mobile operators
17 United Arab Emirates
17.1 Market analysis
17.2 Major mobile operators
18 Yemen
18.1 Historical overview
18.2 Market overview
18.3 Regulatory issues
18.4 Major mobile operators
19 Glossary of abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
Mobile Telecommunications Co (MTC)/Zain
Ooredoo Kuwait (previously National Mobile Telecommunication Co (NMT)/Wataniya Telecom)
Kuwait Telecom Company (KTC)/Viva
Batelco
Zain Bahrain
Viva Bahrain
Telecommunication Company of Iran (TCI)
Mobile Communications Iran (MCI)
MTN Irancell
Tamin Telecom (Rightel)
Mobile Telecommunications Company of Isfahan (MTCE)
Telecommunication Kish Company (TKC)
Iraqi Telephone and Postal Company (ITPC)
Asiacell
Zain Iraq
Korek Telecom
Regional Telecom
Cellcom
Orange (Partner)
Pelephone (Bezeq)
HOT Mobile
Golan Telecom
Rami Levy
Jordan Telecom Group/Orange
Zain Jordan
Batelco/Umniah
Saudi Telecom Company (STC)/Bravo
Integrated Telecom Company (ITC)/Bayn Consortium
GO Telecom/Etihad Atheeb
Mobily/Ettihad Etisalat/Bayanat Al-Oula
Zain KSA
Lebara KSA/Etihad Jawraa
Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa (Virgin Mobile MEA)
Axiom Telecom
VIVA
Etisalat
du
Jordan Telecom Group/Orange
Zain Jordan
Batelco/Umniah
MTC Touch
Alfa Telecom
Ooredoo Qatar
Vodafone Qatar
OmanTel
Ooredoo Oman
FRiENDi
Majan Telecom (Renna)
Samatel
Syrian Telecommunication Establishment (STE)
MTN Syria
Syriatel
Turkcell
Vodafone Turkey
Avea
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4e6pb9
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900