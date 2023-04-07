Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Lighting Fixtures Market Analysis Report 2023-2025 with Sales and Market Shares for 60 of the Leading Companies
DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in The Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report, now in its eighth edition, provides historical data and trend on production, international trade and market size of the lighting fixtures industry in the MENA region highlighting the two main market segments for lighting fixtures, residential lighting and professional lighting, indoor and outdoor. Economic and market forecast up to 2025 by country are also provided.
Lighting Demand is broken down by segment (consumer/residential lighting; architectural/commercial lighting; industrial lighting; outdoor lighting), by product (floor and table lamps; wall and ceiling lighting, suspensions and chandeliers; downlights and spotlights; linear and flexible strips; high and low bays; LED panels) and application (hospitality, office, retail, industrial plants, healthcare, residential outdoor, urban landscape, area lighting).
The report shows the aggregate figures and the outlook of the area, including the activity trend and the competitive situation. The second part contains the analysis by single country.
The competitive system analyses the main companies present in the region, with data on sales and market shares and short company profiles.
Regional Analysis
Activity trend 2016-2021 and preliminary 2022; forecast 2023-2025
Lighting fixtures exports and imports, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin
Exports and imports of lamps (total and LED based)
Distribution system, highlighting the main contractors, interior designers and architects involved in the lighting business, the main specialist importers and distributors of lighting fixtures and the major building projects in the pipeline
Competition analysis of the leading companies present in the country, with data on sales and market shares and short company profiles
Main country economic indicators.
The geographical coverage of the report includes:
Gulf Countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates.
Middle East: Jordan, Lebanon
North Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia
Key Topics Covered:
MENA: THE LIGHTING FIXTURES SCENARIO
Basic data, activity trend and forecasts
Production, International trade and consumption, 2016-2022 and market forecasts 2023-2025
Real growth of GDP and inflation by country, 2016-2022 data and forecasts 2023-2025
Distribution
Estimated breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel in a sample of companies
Competition
Total lighting sales in MENA and market shares for a sample of 60 leading companies
Lighting sales and market shares for a sample of 60 leading companies in the MENA region by market segment: residential, commercial, industrial and outdoor lighting
Breakdown of lighting fixtures consumption by product and by destination: sector estimates and data for a sample of companies
LED lighting incidence on total, 2015-2022 estimated data and forecasts 2023-2025
FOCUS ON MENA COUNTRIES
For each of the 12 countries considered:
Basic data, activity trend and forecasts
Production, International trade and consumption, 2016- 2022 and market forecasts 2023-2025
Real growth of GDP and inflation, 2016-2022 data and forecasts 2023-2025
International trade
Exports and imports of lighting fixtures and components by country and by geographical area, 2016-2021
Exports and imports of lamps, 2016-2021
Distribution system and Competition analysis
Estimated lighting sales and market shares for the leading companies present in the country
Economy and demand potential
Economic indicators, population trend, construction and building activity
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
3 Brothers
ABB
AEC Illuminazione
Al Babtain
Al Dhow
Al Mulla
Al Nasser
Al Sabah
Al-Raed
Arak
Asfour Crystal
Decolight
Eglo
EL Araby
El Nassera
Fonroche Lighting
Gulf Lights
Kandil
Lamalif
Ledvance
Lighting Stores
Musco Sports Lighting
National Lighting
Noor Ala Noor
Nouran Technolight
Omega Pole Factory
Opple Lighting
Pelsan Aydinlatma
Schreder
Signify
Yankon
Zumtobel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/miv87p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/middle-east-and-north-africa-mena-lighting-fixtures-market-analysis-report-2023-2025-with-sales-and-market-shares-for-60-of-the-leading-companies-301792419.html
SOURCE Research and Markets