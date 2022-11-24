U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.96
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    +9.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.16 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0409
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2114
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4570
    -1.1160 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,588.15
    +116.25 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.72
    +5.14 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Middle East and North Africa Oil and Gas Upstream Development Trends and Forecast by Project Type, Countries, Terrain and Companies 2022-2026

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary In the Middle East North Africa (MENA), during the outlook period 2022-2026, a total of 52 crude and natural gas projects are expected to start operations. Among these, 26 represent the number of planned projects with identified development plans and 26 represent the number of early-stage announced projects that are undergoing conceptual studies and are yet to be approved for development (pre-FID).

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and North Africa Oil and Gas Upstream Development Trends and Forecast by Project Type, Countries, Terrain and Companies 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365209/?utm_source=GNW


In 2026, active, planned, and announced projects in the MENA are expected to contribute about 31.6 million barrels per day (mmbd) to global crude and condensate production and about 87.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to gas production.

Scope
- MENA oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2022-2026
- MENA new projects capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, field terrain and facility type for 2022-2026
- Major projects count by key countries, field terrain, and facility type
- Details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects in the region

Reasons to Buy
- Understand MENA oil and gas production outlook during the period 2022-2026
- Keep abreast of key upcoming production projects in the MENA during the outlook period
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong oil and gas production data
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the MENA upstream sector
- Assess your competitor’s planned oil and gas production projects in the region
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06365209/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon, Target, Walmart and more— here are 100+ of the best Black Friday deals to shop now

    Black Friday 2022 is here and we're tracking the best early Black Friday sales you can shop at Amazon, Walmart, Solo Stove, Wayfair and Pottery Barn.

  • Ten takeaways from Wisconsin’s heartbreaking loss to Kansas

    The Badgers fall in heartbreaking fashion

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Google looks to shed 10,000 ‘poor performing’ workers: report

    Google has avoided the bloodletting of much of its Big Tech brethren, but a slumping ad market and macroeconomic conditions give it no other choice but to tighten its belt.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceutical when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs. Trading volume in TEVA looks like it has increased since May.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • How Apple’s iPhone workshop descended into rioting

    Hundreds of workers have rioted at Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China, smashing equipment and clashing with hazmat-clad police over pay and living conditions.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year, energy companies raked in big profits, allowing those in the sector to pay down debt and reward shareholders with fat dividends. Although energy stocks are up significantly, supply-related events could push oil prices even higher. Additionally, further European sanctions on Russian oil will go into effect on Dec. 5, and the U.S. and other G7 members are looking to put a price cap on Russian oil -- all of which could disrupt supplies.

  • ‘Chip War’ Author Says U.S. Is Underestimating Taiwan Risk

    Policy makers need to better understand the importance of Taiwan's role in the health of the global economy, says Chip War author Chris Miller.

  • California Governor Accused of Playing Politics on Gasoline Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Refiner PBF Energy Inc. has rejected a request from California energy regulators to testify at a hearing next week on gasoline price spikes, citing Governor Gavin Newsom’s “politicization of this issue” and failure to heed a year of warnings about the state’s fuel supply. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakA

  • Fidelity sticks with bitcoin 401(k) offerings despite crypto turmoil — but why?

    The company that runs America’s biggest 401(k) platform is sticking with its plans to offer bitcoin in retirement plans. This is despite the $2 trillion collapse in the cryptocurrency market in just over a year, during which time bitcoin has lost as much as 80% of its value — and many of its competitors have lost 100%. This is also despite the exploding dumpster fire of crypto giant FTX, which has collapsed in spectacular fashion along with the reputation of its well-connected, media favorite founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Sue Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

    Women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse are saying the banks facilitated his alleged sex-trafficking operation and ignored red flags about their wealthy client.

  • I got laid off by a big tech company. What’s my next career move?

    Tech companies are facing strong headwinds. More than 59,000 people in the industry have been laid off so far this year, according to data compiled for MarketWatch earlier this month by Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

  • TikTok Exposes a Major Roth IRA Mistake You May Be Making

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla's next gigafactory could be in South Korea

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss reports that Tesla's next gigafactory in Asia will be in South Korea.

  • Apple iPhone Factory in China Offers $1,400 Payments to Quell Worker Unrest

    Apple said it was working to resolve worker complaints at the world’s biggest iPhone factory in China, run by Foxconn, after police were filmed beating protesting employees this week.

  • Google, HP, Amazon, Cisco, Roku, Meta, Twitter, Intel: Here are the companies in the layoffs spotlight.

    From Salesforce and Beyond Meat to Snap, Lyft, and Robinhood, big names across a number of sectors have announced major layoffs in October and November

  • Curaleaf eliminating positions as it steps up cost-cutting measures

    Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings Inc. is eliminating "several positions" as it follows through on cost-control plans it shared with analysts recently. The company did not provide a specific number of job cuts. "Every responsible business is making tough choices right now, and as the cannabis industry evolves and faces unique challenges, we know there will continue to be ups and downs," a company spokesperson told MarketWatch in a statement. "Curaleaf has made the difficult decision to eliminat

  • Bahamas Securities Regulator Blasts 'Inaccurate' Accusations Made by FTX

    The Securities Commission of The Bahamas said FTX "misrepresented" the regulator's move to secure the embattled exchange's assets against hacks in bankruptcy court filings in the U.S.