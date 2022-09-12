U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

Middle East and North Africa SVOD Market Report 2022-2027 - Netflix will Continue to Lead the Market

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and North Africa SVOD Forecasts 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

There will be 21.52 million paying SVOD subscriptions [TV episodes and movies only] across 13 Arabic countries by 2027, up from 9.49 million in 2021.

Simon Murray, the Principal Analyst, said: "Netflix will continue to lead the market, although Disney+ has provided a strong challenge since June. We assume that Netflix and Disney+ will add hybrid ad-supported tiers in a pan-Arabic platform from 2024."

Despite its fast growth, Disney+ will remain behind StarzPlay (3.47 million subscribers by 2027) and Shahid VIP (3.77 million subscribers by 2027).

OSN lost some momentum after Disney+ withdrew its content and started as a standalone platform, However, OSN will retain exclusive rights to HBO Max and Paramount+ content. OSN will have 1.60 million paying SVOD subscribers by 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in August 2022, this 100-page PDF and excel report comes in two parts:

  • Insight: Detailed country analysis for 20 countries in a 54-page PDF document.

  • A 46-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 20 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Prime Video

  • Amediateka

  • Apple TV+

  • beIN Connect

  • blu

  • Cellcom TV

  • Disney+

  • HBO

  • Ivi

  • Megogo

  • Netflix

  • OSN

  • Paramount+

  • Partner

  • Shahid VIP

  • StarzPlay

  • STC TV

  • Sting TV

  • Tivibu

  • Turkcell

  • Vodafone TV

  • Yes+

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8ukrl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/middle-east-and-north-africa-svod-market-report-2022-2027---netflix-will-continue-to-lead-the-market-301621972.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

