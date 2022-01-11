U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,660.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,939.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,596.00
    -12.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.30
    -3.70 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.03
    +0.80 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.50
    +10.70 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.78
    +1.02 (+5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2610
    +0.0530 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,053.35
    +251.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.36
    -54.87 (-5.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.10
    +20.85 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES LEBANON'S KAMAL MOUZAWAK AS THE WINNER OF THE FOODICS ICON AWARD

·2 min read

First edition of MENA's 50 Best Restaurants honours Mouzawak for his contributions to culinary and social development in Lebanon and beyond

LONDON, Jan.11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamal Mouzawak, founder of Beirut's first farmers' market and regarded as Lebanon's most prominent food activist, has been named the winner of the Foodics Icon Award as part of MENA's 50 Best Restaurants awards. Mouzawak will be presented with the award at the inaugural edition of MENA's 50 Best Restaurants, taking place in Abu Dhabi on 7th February 2022. In presenting this accolade, the 50 Best organisation honours outstanding figures in the food sector in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Winner of the first Middle East &amp; North Africa&#x002019;s Foodics Icon Award: Kamal Mouzawak, founder of Beirut&#x002019;s first farmers&#x002019; market Souk El Tayeb and regarded as Lebanon&#x002019;s most prominent food activist
Winner of the first Middle East & North Africa’s Foodics Icon Award: Kamal Mouzawak, founder of Beirut’s first farmers’ market Souk El Tayeb and regarded as Lebanon’s most prominent food activist

As part of Mouzawak's vision to promote small-scale farmers, producers and sustainable agriculture, he founded Beirut's first farmers' market, Souk El Tayeb, to celebrate and preserve foods and traditions that unite communities in Lebanon. The souk spawned Mouzawak's first restaurant, Tawlet, where each day a different female cook sets the menu with dishes from her respective region, introducing patrons to the diversity of Lebanese food traditions through home cuisine. Since Tawlet Beirut opened in 2009, Mouzawak has launched five more restaurants, providing employment opportunities for women across the country. Mouzawak is also recognised as a culinary activist for his advocacy of sustainable and humane food production systems.

William Drew, Director of Content for 50 Best, comments: "Kamal Mouzawak's contribution to elevating the slow food movement in Lebanon as well as preserving the culture of sustainable agriculture through Souk El Tayeb and his Tawlet concept is truly inspirational. The impact he has had on food communities through his vision of preserving Lebanon's rich culinary heritage and identity makes him a most worthy recipient of this award."

Over the past eighteen years, Souk El Tayeb has evolved from a weekly farmers' market into a food movement, adding educational programmes in local schools and food festivals. Matbakh El Kell, an initiative that began as an emergency kitchen in response to the catastrophic explosion in Beirut to serve meals to food-insecure families across the city, is Mouzawak's most recent venture. The success of one of Souk El Tayeb's concepts, the farmers' exchange programme, which connects Lebanon's farmers with international investor networks, is now enabling Mouzawak to expand the project.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721320/50_Best_MENA.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707530/50_Best_MENA_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/50 Best)
(PRNewsfoto/50 Best)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/middle-east--north-africas-50-best-restaurants-announces-lebanons-kamal-mouzawak-as-the-winner-of-the-foodics-icon-award-301457537.html

SOURCE 50 Best

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Strikes Battery-Metal Deal in Push to Ensure Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. agreed to purchase nickel supplies from miner Talon Metals Corp. as an expected surge in demand spurs automakers to secure access to battery metals and other electric-car parts.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Find

  • Rolls-Royce CEO talks Spectre electric vehicle, chip supply, new clients

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Pras Subramanian to discuss the car brand's highest-ever annual sales results despite a chip shortage, the average age of a Rolls-Royce owner, and production of its new EV model, the Spectre.

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Fastly Is Still Searching for a Bottom on the Charts

    Fastly, Inc. was a soaring stock until it was not. The company provides real-time content delivery network services. In this daily bar chart of FSLY, below, we can see that prices turned lower from February around $120.

  • $100 Oil? Bets Are Rolling In Again.

    In fact, traders are making bets again that U.S. oil prices will rise above $100. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, the U.S. benchmark, were down 0.2% on Monday to $78.72 per barrel. “We have yet to encounter a market bear this year, whether on the commodity side, equity investor or with corporate clients,” wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Tran in a note on Sunday.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • Oil prices rise on renewed risk appetite, tight OPEC supply

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, with investors regaining some risk appetite as they await clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on potential interest rate rises and as some oil producers continued to struggle to beef up output. Brent crude futures gained 60 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.47 a barrel at 0740 GMT, after dropping 1% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 68 cents, or 0.9%, to $78.91 a barrel, after falling 0.8% on Monday.

  • New COVID-19 vaccine that covers Omicron ‘will be ready in March,’ Pfizer CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine that will include protection against Omicron, vaccine production, and the outlook for an Omicron-specific booster.

  • Top Tech Stocks for January 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Why Gores Guggenheim Stalled Out With a 13% Drop in December

    The electric-vehicle (EV) market got overheated in 2021, but it cooled considerably as the year wore on, which explains why Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ: GGPI), a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) expected to merge with Swedish EV maker Polestar Automotive in the first half of this year, saw its stock fall 13.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While the proposed $20 billion reverse merger between Polestar and Gores Guggenheim should be an enticing driver for investors, the EV maker is caught up in the automotive industry's chip shortage problem, and Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath is expecting the supply chain issues to drag out well into the year. While the chip shortage affects all car manufacturers, from rival EV companies such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to old-line car makers such as Ford (NYSE: F), Polestar has been counting on its new Polestar 2 vehicle to put it on the map with car buyers, because it will be a relatively affordable vehicle at $45,900.

  • Explainer-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle

    For more than a year, Amazon.com Inc and India's Future Group have been locked in a complex legal stand-off that has stalled Future's $3.4 billion sale of assets to the U.S. firm's rival Reliance Industries - with no end in sight. Here's what the dispute, seen as key to deciding who gets an upper hand in one of the world's fastest-growing retail markets, is all about. In 2019, Amazon and Future, number two player in India behind market leader Reliance, became business partners when the U.S. company invested $200 million in a gift voucher unit of the Indian group.

  • China’s Blue-Sky Plan for Olympics Is Stifling Fertilizer Output

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s urea plants are getting caught up in Beijing’s drive to ensure blue skies for the Winter Olympics, which includes ordering factory shutdowns to curb air pollution.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infect

  • Volkswagen aims to double electric car sales in China this year after missing targets

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG said it would likely double sales of its ID battery electric vehicles in China this year and aims to do even better but the automaker could be hamstrung by a shortage of semiconductors. The ID series, which Volkswagen produces at its Chinese joint ventures with SAIC Motor and FAW Group, is the backbone of its EV ambitions in China, the world's largest auto market. The German automaker sold 70,625 of its ID electric vehicles in China last year, missing its goal of selling 80,000 to 100,000 cars, with production also affected by regional COVID-19 outbreaks in addition to chip-related issues.

  • Commercial Metals Company building a micro mill

    Commercial Metals Company is building a micro mill to serve the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-Western markets. The planned mill will help Commercial Metals Company expand its footprint and increase its scale in the Eastern regions of the country. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) aims to have the facility be one of the most environmentally friendly steelmaking plants in the world.

  • Workers Sick With Omicron Add to Manufacturing Woes. ‘The Hope Was That 2022 Would Get Better.’

    A coronavirus surge is hitting factory workforces just as they struggle with supply-chain issues and rising costs. “You have to be pretty creative in these times.”

  • Strong demand revs Rolls-Royce car sales to a record high in 2021

    LONDON (Reuters) -Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce, a unit of Germany's BMW, said on Monday its sales soared 49% to a record high in 2021 despite the global coronavirus pandemic, as demand worldwide for luxury vehicles surged. In an online presentation, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said the carmaker sold 5,586 vehicles to customers in more than 50 countries, the largest number in its 117-year history despite all the volatility wrought by the pandemic. "In the luxury sector as a whole, the struggle was not so much focused on attempting to find customers, but rather producing enough product to satisfy huge customer demand," Müller-Ötvös said.

  • COVID-19 and existing care are ‘bringing hospitals to the brink’: Emergency medicine physician

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician &&nbsp;Bulletin.com writer of Insider Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the supply and staffing strains hospitals are experiencing, Omicron and reported variant-hybrids, and President Biden's vaccine mandate.

  • Why Alphabet Soared by 65.3% in 2021

    The Nasdaq Composite index gained 22.2% last year by comparison, so Alphabet's stock surge was nearly triple the magnitude of the rise of the technology-heavy index. Alphabet is the parent company of Google, one of the most used internet search engines in the world. Alphabet also owns video-sharing site YouTube and operates a cloud service called Google Cloud.

  • Oil Boom In South America Boosts FPSO Demand

    Floating production, storage and offloading vessels continue to be in high demand this year, with demand in South America being one of the primary drivers for this market