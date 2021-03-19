Middle East Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects
Summary The Middle East is expected to witness 615 projects to commence operations during the period 2021-2025. Out of these, upstream projects would be 77, midstream would be 143, refinery at 83 and petrochemical would the highest with 312 projects respectively.
New York, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037436/?utm_source=GNW
Scope
- Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in the Middle East with start years up to 2025
- Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level
- Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in the Middle East, wherever available
- Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced projects in the Middle East across the oil and gas value chain
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Middle East oil and gas industry
- Facilitate decision making based on strong oil and gas projects data
- Assess key projects data of your competitors and peers
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037436/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001