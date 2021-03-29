U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.00
    -11.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,832.00
    -122.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,962.25
    -4.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.90
    -10.60 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.44
    +0.47 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.40
    -6.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.22 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.09
    +0.28 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,937.05
    +1,791.04 (+3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,159.09
    +105.29 (+9.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.56
    -4.03 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,384.52
    +207.82 (+0.71%)
     

Middle East Oil and Gas Projects Outlook 2021-2025: 615 Projects by Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2025 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East is expected to witness 615 projects to commence operations during the period 2021-2025. Out of these, upstream projects would be 77, midstream would be 143, refinery at 83 and petrochemical would the highest with 312 projects respectively.

Scope

  • Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in the Middle East with start years up to 2025

  • Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level

  • Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in the Middle East, wherever available

  • Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

  • Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced projects in the Middle East across the oil and gas value chain

  • Identify growth segments and opportunities in the Middle East oil and gas industry

  • Facilitate decision making based on strong oil and gas projects data

  • Assess key projects data of your competitors and peers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 What is this Report About?
1.2 Market Definition

2. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Middle East
2.1 Oil and Gas Projects in Middle East, Overview of Projects Data
2.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Middle East, Projects by Sector
2.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Middle East, Projects by Type
2.4 Oil and Gas Projects in Middle East, Projects by Stage
2.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Middle East, Projects by Key Countries

3. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Iran
3.1 Oil and Gas Projects in Iran, Overview of Projects Data
3.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Iran, Projects by Sector
3.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Iran, Projects by Type
3.4 Oil and Gas Projects in Iran, Projects by Stage
3.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Iran, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details

4. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Saudi Arabia
4.1 Oil and Gas Projects in Saudi Arabia, Overview of Projects Data
4.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Saudi Arabia, Projects by Sector
4.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Saudi Arabia, Projects by Type
4.4 Oil & Gas Projects in Saudi Arabia, Projects by Stage
4.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Saudi Arabia, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details

5. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in United Arab Emirates
5.1 Oil and Gas Projects in United Arab Emirates, Overview of Projects Data
5.2 Oil and Gas Projects in United Arab Emirates, Projects by Sector
5.3 Oil and Gas Projects in United Arab Emirates, Projects by Type
5.4 Oil & Gas Projects in United Arab Emirates, Projects by Stage
5.5 Oil and Gas Projects in United Arab Emirates, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details

6. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Iraq

7. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Oman

8. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Turkey

9. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Qatar

10. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Israel

11. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Bahrain

12. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Jordan

13. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Kuwait

14. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Lebanon

15. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Yemen

16. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Kuwait-Saudi Arabia Partitioned Neutral Zone

17. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4nnrj4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • /R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 29, 2021/

    OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2021 /CNW/ -Note: All times localOttawa, Ontario Private meetings.The Prime Minister will participate in a United Nations Meeting of Heads of State and Government on the International Debt Architecture and Liquidity.

  • Mozambique conflict: What's behind the unrest?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: Stimulus checks and COVID optimism raise Biden’s approval rating to highest level yet

    When Joe Biden took office, he bet voters would judge his presidency on one thing and one thing only: how well he handled the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout. Now, with vaccination accelerating, optimism rising and another round of relief checks arriving in the mail, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that a clear and growing majority of Americans approve of Biden’s policies and leadership, providing the president with momentum that could bolster his next major legislative push on infrastructure and climate change — if mounting challenges at the border with Mexico don’t get in his way. The survey of 1,606 U.S. adults, which was conducted from March 22 to 25, found that Biden’s approval rating on COVID-19 has climbed five percentage points (from 51 percent to 56 percent) over the last two weeks. Likewise, a near-identical majority of Americans (55 percent) now say they support the administration’s recently-passed COVID relief package — up from 52 percent in February — while just a quarter (25 percent) say they oppose it. As a result, Biden’s job-approval rating has increased by three points (from 50 percent to 53 percent) since mid-February and by eight points (from 45 percent) since his inauguration.

  • New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: Americans give Biden mixed reviews on immigration and the border

    A majority of Americans disapprove of President Biden’s handling of immigration issues, and believe that, overall, the situation along the U.S.-Mexico border has gotten worse since Biden took office, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

  • Deliveroo narrows price range ahead of London market debut

    Food delivery group Deliveroo has narrowed the price range on its initial public offering, ensuring its order books were fully covered for what will be London's biggest IPO in a decade. The London-based company, founded by boss William Shu in 2013, could be valued at up to 7.85 billion pounds ($10.85 billion) in its stock market debut on March 31. The listing is set to be London's biggest IPO since Glencore in May 2011 and also the biggest tech float on the London Stock Exchange, dwarfing The Hut Group last year.

  • Sizzling Asia Value Rally Has Fund Managers Hunting for Gems

    (Bloomberg) -- There are superlatives aplenty for the fierce comeback of Asia’s value stocks this quarter: They’re set to trounce growth peers by the most in two decades. Finance shares bested all other sectors. Last year’s abandoned market, Singapore, is now an investor darling.Even as some pockets no longer look cheap, value-focused investors say money can still be made from these economically sensitive stocks. T Rowe Price has turned to Chinese airports and travel portals. Fidelity International prefers China’s old economy sector leaders. Finance stocks were frequently mentioned, too.Asia value stocks have outperformed their growth counterparts by more than seven percentage points this quarter. That’s the most since the dotcom bubble burst. Vaccine rollouts, a spike in U.S. Treasury yields and economic recovery expectations spurred a rally in 2020’s losers, sending stocks like Japanese banks and Macau casinos back to their pre-pandemic levels.“We agree a lot of the ‘reopening’ stocks have bounced very hard, but there are some pockets of opportunity that continue to be attractive,” said Ernest Yeung, a portfolio manager at T Rowe Price. His Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund beat 97% of peers this year.Opening BetsYeung said opening up China’s borders earlier than expected will benefit the country’s airports and online travel portals. He sees opportunities in Southeast Asia and thinks valuations of financials in emerging markets are relatively attractive.A prolonged rotation into value stocks requires a positive earnings cycle and higher expectations for inflation, said Jing Ning, a portfolio manager for Fidelity’s China Focus Fund. “There are some signs these shifts are taking hold.”Ning’s fund, which beat 94% of peers this year, is overweight financials, energy and materials among sectors. She favors Baidu Inc., a value turnaround play, and “national champions in old economy sectors.”Pictet Asset Management’s co-head of emerging equities Avo Ora, who likes selected Chinese materials, Korean financials and Asia’s industrials shares, said it’s “very possible” for the value rally to continue as the valuation disconnect between growth and value stocks remains large.For example, a MSCI index of Asian financial shares trades at 10.5 times profit for the next 12 months, compared with 19 times for technology shares. While the gap has has narrowed, it’s still wider than its average in the past decade.Cautious ToneThat said, Ora said focusing on cyclical sectors will be a short-term move with growth stocks resuming their lead once the rally runs its course.History has shown value stocks’ spikes tend to be short-lived: Last year, the cohort surged in March, then fizzled. They jumped in May, then went splat. The rise in November held longer, but also faced a reversal in January.One thing’s for sure, a faster economic recovery will support value stocks. Next week, Bank of Japan’s Tankan survey for the first quarter and China’s official manufacturing PMI for March may give investors an opportunity to gauge the health of the region’s economic recovery.“The global rotation from growth to value should be only halfway done,” said Kelly Chung, a fund manager at Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd. “We expect the long-end of the curve would climb further.”(Updated the first chart and index performance in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia’s Markets Hold Firm Against Stress-Test of Block Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Monday, another test for Asian markets successfully negotiated.For a second straight week, the region’s traders faced a potential drag from weekend news. And they pulled through the equity block-trade drama with little sign of panic, just as they had weathered a plunge in the Turkish lira the week before.Asia’s Monday mornings have long been a source of concern for traders because of the potentially toxic mix of negative surprises and thin trading conditions. The resilience may demonstrate some success in regulators’ efforts to crisis-proof the global financial system. Yet, the increasing frequency of market tremors may also show that risks are starting to build.“Even though the futures are down this evening, they’re still way up from where they were midday on Friday,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. in the U.S., said early in the Asian trading day. “So the reaction so far is quite muted. However, there is a record amount of leverage in the system and a lot of crowded trades out there. Therefore, if more of that leverage needs to be unwound, things could get a bit ugly.”Shares in Nomura Holdings Inc. did plunge 16% Monday, as some of the world’s biggest banks tallied their exposure to wrong-way bets by Archegos Capital Management. That followed an extraordinary $20 billion wave of block trades, which rattled investors Friday.But the MSCI Asia Pacific Index of stocks eked out a gain of 0.2%, and currency markets likewise proved resilient for much of the Asian trading session.And after that show of strength, there may be some who are watching for bargains.“Any time you have a liquidation it will lead to an overall phenomenal buying opportunity,” said Kay Van-Petersen, global market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets Pte in Singapore. “The question is, just when is that the case.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If you haven't gotten the third stimulus check yet, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus money, according to House Democrats.

  • Bond Investor Revolt Brews Over Bogus Green Debt Flooding Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In a booming global bond market, there are few segments that are growing quite like the money-minting machine for green bonds. So eager are investors to buy up these notes that they’re willing to pay a premium -- and accept lower interest payments -- for the privilege.The risk is that in this mad rush they’re letting a feel-good label obscure the reality of their investments. At the forefront of concerns among a small but growing contingent of bond buyers is greenwashing: the possibility that governments and companies are exaggerating or misrepresenting their environmental credentials or sustainability bona fides to tap feverish demand, lower borrowing costs and boost their reputation.Any signs of deception could undercut efforts to marry making money with making progress in the fight against climate change and inequality at a critical time -- and derail one of Wall Street bankers’ fastest-growing cash cows. So even as sales of green bonds and the related universe of debt tied to broad concepts of improving the world notch record after record, a nascent investor rebellion is finding its voice.Fund manager Aberdeen Standard blacklisted Indonesia’s debt due to deforestation risks. NN Investment Partners dumped its holdings of Poland’s green bond, citing the country’s unclear climate policy. In the corporate market, Actiam passed on a bond to finance eco-conscious renovations at Amsterdam’s airport because plane travel is inherently polluting. And Toyota Motor Corp.’s sale to fund safety research was rejected by Impax Asset Management, which figured that was something carmakers do anyway.“What greenness you’re getting from those assets can really vary,” said Ashley Hamilton Claxton, head of responsible investment at Royal London Asset Management, which oversees about 148 billion pounds ($204 billion) of assets. “We want to put more money into green assets in the long term, but do it in a smart way.”It’s a quandary that’s drawing a fresh look from regulators too as the market tops $2 trillion. A new generation of environmentally conscious and socially aware consumers has already embraced clothes made with organic cotton, coffee harvested with fair-trade principles and carbon offsets that promise to wipe away the guilt over jetting off to the beach, even as critics see many of the efforts as ineffective. Investors with the same goals must now parse a whole rainbow of eco-friendly debt, from bonds that fund windfarms to those helping polluters transition to cleaner tech -- even if most simply see these bonds as “green.”A $2 Trillion Rainbow of Ethical Debt Sows Investor ConfusionThe European Union is working on a set of standards that will require more rigor and accountability from issuers, while the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has created a task force focused on rooting out misconduct in so-called ESG investing that considers environmental, social and governance issues.There’s certainly a lot to scrutinize. Offerings of green, social and sustainability debt make up more than one in five sales in Europe this year, up from just 7% at this point in 2020. Latin American borrowers have been even more aggressive -- they’re already 80% of the way toward 2020’s record $10.8 billion of ESG debt deals.Part of the increase in sales is due to borrowers rushing to issue debt before global interest rates increase any further. But a global explosion of fixed-income exchange-traded funds and mutual funds dedicated to meeting sustainable investing mandates has turbocharged the boom. Retail cash has flooded in, netting fees for portfolio managers, while also often making it cheaper to sell ESG debt instead of conventional bonds.Estimates for the so-called greenium vary, with Bloomberg Intelligence ESG analyst Simone Andrews finding only a “modest” advantage while Citigroup Inc. sees it as high as a quarter of a percentage point. For Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. that translated into paying the same to place 20-year sustainability bonds in February as for conventional debt of half that maturity.“There are more ESG mandated assets than there are ESG securities,” said Andrew Karp, head of investment grade capital markets at Bank of America Corp., who sees the torrent of demand supporting borrowers’ price advantage.But if borrowers are going to save money by offering green bonds, buyers increasingly want to be sure they’re getting what they pay for -- namely securities that make the world a better place.Ethical Debt Glossary: ESG, SLB, SLL, KPIs and More: QuickTakeIt’s a tall order. James Rich, a senior portfolio manager at Aegon Asset Management, estimates about a third of bonds designated as eco-conscious contain elements of greenwashing, up from as much as 20% a couple of years ago.When Indonesia sold $1.25 billion of debt in 2018, it was the largest green bond that was compliant with Islamic law. The move was widely lauded, allowing the country to pay less than its initial price guidance to the market.Yet there were red flags beneath the green surface. The Oslo-based Centre for International Climate and Environmental Research at the time noted a “possibility that some eligible green projects include an element of deforestation.” That was a warning sign that merited further investigation for Aberdeen Standard Investments, which excluded it from its ESG funds in the second half of last year.“We look for transparency above all,” said Kate McGrath, an ESG analyst at the firm, noting Indonesia didn’t provide investors with a specific list of projects it was seeking to fund.In Europe, Poland was penalized by NN Investment Partners, which said in September that it sold its green bonds partly because it’s the only EU country that has refused to sign on to the bloc’s 2050 climate neutrality goal at a national level.A spokesperson for Poland’s finance ministry said it wasn’t aware of any other investors selling its green debt because of similar concerns. Indonesia’s green bond issuance is carried out “very transparently” and was approved by a second-party reviewer, said Luky Alfirman, director general of budget financing and risk management at the finance ministry.Money manager Tony Trzcinka of Impax Asset Management passed on sustainability bonds from Toyota, whose Prius fueled the mass adoption of hybrid electric cars. The debt was marketed as “Woven Planet” notes. Using proceeds to make cars safer, while a noble goal, pushed the limits of what he considered deserving of a sustainability label.“It was an odd proposition,” Trzcinka said.Royal London’s Claxton says there are often cases in which a company she likes issues a green bond whose proceeds offer no added impact relative to regular debt, despite demanding a greenium. One example: Anglian Water Services Financing Plc.“It’s not necessarily greenwashing by Anglian, but we don’t accept just because it’s got the label that we have to buy it,” she said.A spokesperson for Anglian said even its non-green bonds benefit from its commitment to improving the environment. Here’s How to Tell Green Good Deeds From Greenwashing: QuickTakeFor other investors, the concern isn’t so much about the use of proceeds but the credentials of the issuer itself.Actiam’s Chris Brils was unpersuaded by green debt from Dutch airport operator Royal Schiphol Group, which includes Amsterdam’s airport, among Europe’s busiest hubs. The company wanted to “greenify” by measures such as improving the energy efficiency of its buildings.Trouble was, there was no plan to use the bond proceeds to tackle plane emissions amid terminal expansions. “So they will be responsible for more air traffic, not less,” the portfolio manager said.A Schiphol spokesman said the company financially supports initiatives for cleaner fuels and is aiming for a moderate and controlled expansion. Toyota’s press office said it was important to pursue “a safe mobility society.”This growing yet ultimately still niche investor skepticism may one day erode the greenium on debt seen to not offer a sufficient impact, but so far it’s hard to find solid evidence that the suspect bonds have been punished in the market. In the meantime, some of the world’s largest investors are going to unusual lengths to avoid being taken for a ride.Since 2019, Lombard Odier Investment Managers has hired three analysts with training in geospatial analysis, or interpreting large-scale satellite imagery. Taking their cue from charities and campaigners who have highlighted deforestation and other biodiversity threats in the past, Lombard Odier is developing proprietary models for assessing an issuer’s green credentials.“You don’t want to have greenwashers who are issuing nice green bonds with water biodiversity projects, but then they’re presiding over massive amounts of deforestation elsewhere,” said Christopher Kaminker, who leads Lombard Odier’s sustainable investment team. “We can now count trees from space. We know where deforestation is occurring. We’re engaging with issuers on the topic.”Even more diligence will be needed as the boom goes parabolic. The EU has announced issuance plans that would transform it into the biggest green debt issuer in the world, while the U.K. hopes to issue the first green gilt. Meanwhile, the U.S. could turn to the securities to fund a proposed $2 trillion infrastructure bill. Corporate issuers won’t be far behind.The many new flavors of eco-friendly debt could help investors differentiate between these offerings, if enough capital flows in and gold standards emerge. One nascent variant -- sustainability-linked bonds -- could hold issuers’ feet to the fire by penalizing borrowers that fall short of stated environmental targets, but others are shunning labels altogether.“On green bonds, we only think they have merit to ESG investors if the issuance leads to issuers actually changing their behavior,” said Mark Dowding, BlueBay Asset Management’s chief investment officer. “If this criteria isn’t fulfilled, the green issuance is just cashing in on a trend -- at best -- and could be subject to criticisms of greenwashing at worst.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rout in China Tech Shares Is a Buying Opportunity for Some

    (Bloomberg) -- The massive selloff in U.S.-listed shares of Chinese technology companies isn’t linked to their fundamentals and makes for a bigger buying opportunity, according to Citigroup Inc.The brokerage reiterated buy ratings on Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. following what it called an “unfortunate dislocation” of their share prices. Gary Dugan, chief executive officer at the Global CIO Office in Singapore, along with a few other fund managers echoed Citi’s views.“While we are not sure whether the huge volatility of share price movement of many technology stocks during the last few days could trigger more forced selling pressure or de-risk selling sentiment from other funds in the next few days, we do believe and are reassured that none of the sell-down is fundamental related,” Citi analysts including Alicia Yap wrote in a note.The comments come after Friday’s unprecedented selling in some U.S. stocks ranging from Chinese technology giants to American media conglomerates by the family office of former Tiger Management trader Bill Hwang. The firm, Archegos Capital Management, was forced by its banks to sell more than $20 billion worth of shares after some positions moved against Hwang, according to two people directly familiar with the transactions. The block trades come as Chinese tech shares were already reeling from higher U.S. Treasury yields and mounting regulatory pressure.READ: Tiger Cub Hwang’s Family Office Behind Friday Trade Frenzy Technical, Exaggerated“We would look at the selloff as technical and exaggerated and hence a long-term buying opportunity,” said Dugan of Global CIO Office.Tencent Music, whose ADRs slumped 37% in the last three sessions, announced a $1 billion share buyback on Monday. Baidu has approximately $2.78 billion outstanding share repurchase programs that it could use for buying back the shares, Citi analysts wrote in a note.“Baidu’s growth outlook remains promising,” they wrote. Citi’s price target of $364 on Baidu’s ADRs implies a potential upside of about 75% from Friday’s close.Baidu’s stock, which made its debut in Hong Kong last week, slid 5% on Monday, adding to its 5.6% loss from Friday. A measure of tech shares, which includes many Chinese giants, dropped 1.8% even as the benchmark Hang Seng Index ended little changed.READ: Credit Suisse, Nomura Face Losses as Banks Tally Archegos Damage“We bought some Baidu shares in Hong Kong last Friday,” said Paul Pong, managing director at Pegasus Fund Managers Ltd. “The valuation has turned very attractive. Shares have hit a near-term bottom since the drop has nothing to do with fundamentals. It has earnings growth and the momentum is not bad. It’s the best tech stock to hold if you want to get exposure to the concept of auto-driving.”Michael Foo, chief investment officer at HP Wealth Management, also sees a good buying opportunity in Chinese tech shares.“While there is still room for more downside as valuations contract, we are seeing good value in some of the higher quality blue chip tech stocks with strong free cash flows such as Tencent, Baidu, Alibaba and JD.com,” he said.READ: Down $732 Billion, Chinese Tech Stocks Are Still Far From Cheap(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I want to sell my home, but I can’t find anything to buy. Should I rent instead?

    'It would be nice to spend money, go on vacations and not have to work so much. But I also don’t want to be stuck in a rental paying as much as I was when I owned my house.'

  • Stock-market traders fixated on what ‘unprecedented’ Discovery, ViacomCBS selloff means for Wall Street

    Despite the upbeat note that the final full week in March delivered, strategists and market participants are concerned about a major block trade in the final minutes of Friday trading.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    What goes up must come down, as we all know. This fact of physics is the underlying worry of the stock market, that fuels our suspicions of bubbles. But investment firm Goldman Sachs doesn’t believe we should worry; the firm’s chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer gives several reasons to expect that the market’s current upward trend is real. His key points include the equity risk premium, the real profits realized by the Big Tech giants, and the high savings rate of US households coming out of the COVID pandemic. Taking these points one at a time, Oppenheimer notes that in today’s regime of record-low interest rates, higher-risk stocks offer a premium; that is, their potential returns are far higher than safe bonds, and justify the added risk factor. On the second point, the giants of the tech industry represent a massive concentration of capital and wealth in just a few companies (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google); but these companies built that concentration through strong fundamentals and real profit growth, rather than bubble inflation. And finally, on the point of savings, the decline in overall economic activity during the pandemic period has left US households with some $1.5 trillion in accumulated savings – which can be used for retail stock investing. Taking Oppenheimer’s outlook and turning it into concrete recommendations, the pros at Goldman Sachs are giving three stocks a thumbs up. Specifically, the firm’s analysts see over 50% upside potential in store for each. We’ve looked up these stock calls in the TipRanks database, to find out if Wall Street agrees with Goldman's take. SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is a clinical-stage biotech firm in the oncology niche. SpringWorks uses a precision medicine approach in its development and commercialization of medical treatments for patient populations suffering from severe cancers and rare diseases. The company has an active pipeline, with programs investigating drug candidates for the treatment of desmoid tumors, plexiform neurofibromas, multiple myeloma, and metastatic solid tumors. The first two programs are the most highly advanced. Nirogacestat, the drug in testing against desmoid tumors, is undergoing Phase 3 study, and has received Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. The drug candidate operates through two therapeutic mechanisms, and has shown promise against multiple myeloma. Clinical studies of nirogacestat are underway for several additional indications. Mirdametinib, the company next most advanced drug candidate, is undergoing Phase 2b trial as a treatment for inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN). This is a rare cancer of the nervous system, affected the peripheral nerve sheaths and causing serious pain and disfigurement. NF1-PN can affect both children and adults, and mirdametinib is being studied as a treatment for both populations. As with Nirogacestat, the FDA has given Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations to this program. The trial is currently 70% enrolled and early data is described as ‘encouraging.’ A large and active research program will always draw attention from Wall Street’s biotech experts, and Goldman analyst Corinne Jenkins has noted several upcoming catalysts for SprinWorks: “1) DeFi topline data in desmoid tumors (2H21), 2) mirdametinib + lifirafenib combination data (2021), 3) BGB-3245 first-in-human data (2021), 4) DREAMM-5 update in MM (2H21), and 5) detailed ReNeu interim clinical results (2021).” Building from that, the analyst sees the company showing strong return potential. “[We] see upside to the commercial outlook for SWTX’s rare oncology programs driven by extended duration of therapy, but view the clinical results expected this year as well-understood and therefore unlikely to significantly drive stock performance. We frame the collection of upcoming catalysts in a scenario analysis below which supports our view of an attractive risk/reward for the stock over the balance of 2021,” Jenkins opined. It should come as no surprise, then, that Jenkins is a fan. Jenkins rates SWTX a Buy, and her $112 one-year price target implies an upside of ~66% from current levels. Goldman Sachs is hardly the only firm to be impressed with SpringWorks. The company’s stock has 4 Buy reviews, for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are priced at $67.28, and their $110 average price target suggests 63.5% upside potential for the coming months. (See SWTX stock analysis) Targa Resources Corporation (TRGP) We’ll shift gears now, and take a look at one of the energy sector’s midstream companies. Midstreamers are the companies that transport the hydrocarbons from wellheads to markets; splitting production and transport allows companies to streamline their operations. Targa operates a network of midstream assets in North America, mainly in Oklahoma-New Mexico-Texas-Louisiana. Assets include natural gas and crude oil pipelines, with ops divided into two segments: gathering & processing and logistics & transportation. Targa has seen business increase over the past year. TRGP achieved 4Q20 adj EBITDA of $438 million, slightly above the $433 million Street median estimate. Full year adj EBITDA of $1.637 billion exceeded the $1.5bn-$1.625bn guide. Looking ahead, TRGP expects 2021 adj. EBITDA of $1.675bn-$1.775bn, or 5% YoY growth at the midpoint, which compares favorably to the Street median estimates of $1.698bn/$1.684bn. Targa’s shares have been rising. The stock is up an impressive 375% in the past 12 months, and Goldman Sachs analyst John Mackay sees more upside in the cards. Mackay gives TRGP a Buy rating, along with a $49 price target, suggesting a 51% one-year upside. (To watch Mackay’s track record, click here) “Our thesis for TRGP, briefly put, is that we see its strategic Permian and downstream NGL assets supporting higher-than-consensus EBITDA (GSe ~7% higher on average vs. Eikon for 2022+), which could allow larger — and sooner than expected — incremental returns of capital — all supported by a valuation that remains relatively cheap…. [As] the year progresses, we expect the focus to shift to the large upcoming capital allocation catalyst that (we anticipate) should come in early 2022 once TRGP completes its planned DevCo consolidations,” Mackay wrote. There is broad-based agreement on Wall Street that Targa is buying proposition. Of the 15 recent reviews, 13 are to Buy against just 2 Holds. The $38.27 average price target indicates a potential for 18% upside from the current trading price of $32.45. (See TRGP stock analysis on TipRanks) ADT, Inc. (ADT) For the last stock on Goldman's list, we’ll switch gears again, this time to the home security sector. ADT provides a range of security services focused on alarm monitoring. Services include burglar and fire alarms, packages that include 24/7 monitoring, motion detectors, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and ‘smart home’ modifications. ADT’s services are available in the residential and commercial markets. The company’s revenue stream has remained stable through the past year, between $1.3 billion and $1.37 billion, and each quarter’s result was flat or slightly higher year-over-year. The full year’s revenues were 4% up from 2019. The company’s earnings net loss moderated through the year, and the Q4 result of a 14 cent net loss was the lowest of the year. Among the bulls is Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong who writes: “We believe ADT is well positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities, including strong new home construction trends and rising smart home demand, as it offensively steps up its subscriber acquisition costs by $150-250mn this year. With these investments, management plans to deliver accelerated mid-teens gross recurring monthly revenue additions growth in 2021. We expect ADT to increase its penetration of the fast growing smart home category longer-term with this incremental spend…” The Goldman analyst sets a $13 price target on this stock to go along with his Buy rating, implying a 58% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Tong’s track record, click here) Tong takes the bullish view of ADT, but there is a range of opinions on Wall Street. ADT has a Moderate Buy rating, based on a 3-1-1 split between Buy, Hold, and Sell ratings. The current share price is $8.21, and the average price target of $10.55 suggests ~28.5% upside from that level. (See ADT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Exclusive: Adam Neumann's final WeWork act - helping SoftBank's SPAC deal

    An unlikely figure helped set the spark for SoftBank Group Corp's $9 billion deal to take WeWork public. Adam Neumann, WeWork's co-founder and ousted chief executive, met in November with the head of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that would go on to clinch a deal with WeWork, according to people familiar with the matter. Neumann was locked in a fierce legal battle at the time with SoftBank over a $3 billion deal for a portion of his and other investors' stake in the office space-sharing company.

  • Square CFO Says There’s ‘Absolutely a Case’ for All Balance Sheets to Have Bitcoin

    Ahuja said her company sees bitcoin and cryptocurrency as "expanding access to financial services" particularly on a global scale.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which provides oil analysis. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • Worst Yuan Selloff in Year Drives Traders Back to Daily Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s daily yuan fixing is once again drawing attention. The currency is set for its biggest monthly slide since last March, spurring traders to look closely at the reference rate again to scour for policy signals.A drop in the currency on Thursday to levels last seen in December was followed by the People’s Bank of China setting the reference rate to the dollar at the weakest level in almost three months. On Monday, the authorities fixed the yuan even lower.After a relentless advance for eight months against the world’s reserve currency, the yuan weakened in February and then dropped more than 1% so far in March. In a statement published after Wednesday’s quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee, the central bank said it will make the Chinese exchange rate more flexible.“The renminbi might have reached an interim peak against the dollar recently and the steepest part of its ascent may be behind us,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “An equity correction at home, a sharp rise in Treasury yields and jitters in broader global markets could keep the dollar supported versus the onshore yuan.”The dollar-yuan pair has moved back above its 100-day moving average -- which it hasn’t done since July -- a key technical signal that could point the way for more weakness in the Chinese currency. It was around 6.5548 on Monday.More TransparencyAttention is returning to the Chinese currency at a time when the yuan reference rate is easier than ever to decipher. Analyst estimates of the daily rate have become more accurate, reflecting how policymakers are allowing market moves to determine it. Forecasts in the daily Bloomberg survey of traders and strategists -- compiled here -- were on average just one pip weaker than the official number in the month after the Lunar New Year holiday.The fixing is the most obvious tool the PBOC has to influence its currency, setting a reference rate each trading day at 9:15 a.m. Beijing time and then allowing the yuan to move 2% in either direction. A rate that’s significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from Beijing.From Fixing to Signaling, How China Manages the Yuan: QuickTakeThe shift in transparency is part of Beijing’s efforts to pare back control in the currency market as it moves toward a long-term goal of encouraging global usage of the yuan. It moved to loosen its grip further last October, with the yuan ending the year almost 7% stronger against the dollar.Tight Range​Before last week, the onshore yuan was trading in a tight 1,200 pip range against the dollar this year, a gap five times smaller than seen in the entire 2020.Though it has slipped about 0.4% against the dollar this year, the yuan has shown continued strength against most other major currencies -- including a 5% plus rise against the yen and Swiss franc, and a more than 3% gain versus the euro.That’s partly because it had been moving in lockstep with the U.S. currency as the world’s two largest economies rebound from the pandemic quicker than global peers.Any signal that the authorities are willing to let the yuan trade more freely could now accelerate its decline versus the dollar. Options traders onshore have already begun betting on that scenario with one-month and two-month risk reversals -- a gauge of expectations for the dollar-yuan -- rising to their highest since December.“I think it will become more volatile from here as Treasury yields rise and tensions with the West escalate,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “The yuan peaked when it reached 6.40-ish earlier this year.”(Updates with latest prices in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The IRS is under serious stress — what does that mean for your refund?

    The wealthiest Americans are hiding about 20% of their income from the IRS, research says

  • Renishaw Attracts Interest From Danaher, Hexagon

    (Bloomberg) -- Renishaw Plc jumped the most in more than three weeks, after people familiar with the matter said the British engineering firm is attracting potential interest from Danaher Corp. and Swedish rival Hexagon AB.Shares of Renishaw, which announced earlier this month it’s exploring a sale, rose as much as 6.7% in London trading Monday. They were up 5.7% at 11:02 a.m., giving the company a market value of 4.6 billion pounds ($6.4 billion).Danaher, the $161 billion medical equipment maker, is considering teaming up with Fortive Corp., the industrial company it spun off in 2016, to bid for Renishaw and then split up the business, the people said. Renishaw may also approach rival engineering and precision measurement companies such as Ametek Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Japan’s Keyence Corp. and France’s Schneider Electric SE, the people said.A small number of private equity firms have separately shown interest, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Gloucestershire-based Renishaw is working with adviser UBS Group AG on the process.Renishaw said in early March it’s putting itself up for sale after the two founders of the almost 50-year-old firm decided to sell their holdings. Executive Chairman David McMurtry and Deputy Chairman John Deer, who together own about 53% of the company, told the board they prefer to shed their stakes entirely.The company trades at nearly 57 times this financial year’s estimated earnings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The need to offer a premium to that already-high valuation could discourage some potential bidders, the people said.Renishaw’s main business is selling precision measurement products that help manufacturers produce and inspect components and keep machinery and industrial automation systems running. It also specializes in 3D printing parts from metal powder and sells products to a diverse set of industries including health care.The sale process is still in early stages and potential suitors could decide against bidding or Renishaw could opt to remain independent, the people said.Representatives for Fortive, Hexagon, Mettler-Toledo, Renishaw and Schneider declined to comment. Spokespeople for Ametek, Danaher and Keyence didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.