U.S. markets open in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,698.00
    -9.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,488.00
    +28.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,083.75
    -69.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.60
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.84
    +1.29 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9792
    +0.0015 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1231
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9470
    +0.1320 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,130.62
    -76.83 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.68
    -4.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Middle East Paints and Coating Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% During Forecast Period of 2022-32; Discover Analytical Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·7 min read

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / According to research conducted by Future Market Insights on the middle east paints and coatings market, demand for paints and coatings to reach a valuation of US$ 7,447.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period. The market has been significantly influenced by certain macro-economic and industrial factors including chemical industries development, growing construction sector, economic development, manufacturing sector, architectural sector development, and others.

In the oil & Gas industry paints and coatings industry helps in the protection of offshore and onshore rigs, in the onshore plant coating is used to protect Pipework, Jacket, Flare bloom, Living quarter, and Riser. The large Industrial & protective coatings market being created by the Middle Eastern oil and gas industry is particularly attractive to European, as well as North American and Japanese, coatings manufacturers because it requires global technical standards. In fact, its needs are even tougher because of the region's climate which necessitates resistance against hot temperatures, UV rays, and potential abrasion from sand and dust.

Marine paints and coatings are utilized on a wide range of vessels, including freight and business ships. Marine polyurethane paints and coatings are utilized in business and recreation creates as well as on seaward designs, for example, big hauler stages, pipelines, oil apparatuses, and storage spaces. The growing marine industry is expected to boost the market for paints and coating in the middle east.

Moreover, In the architectural industry, household homes, and other construction projects, paints and coatings are widely employed for both interior and exterior applications. They are used to restyle and shield the exterior of the house from UV rays, soaking rain, and sweltering summer and winter temperatures (without fading, peeling away, and cracking the exteriors).

Request for Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15681

Middle Eastern countries are one of the fastest growing markets for the construction industry due to the presence of fast-growing economies, which are witnessing increasing spending on residential, commercial as well as institutional construction markets. During the forecast period, all of the aforementioned elements are anticipated to drive the Middle-East paints and coatings market in the architectural sector.

"Consistently growing demand from end-use industries, particularly construction, oil and gas pipelines, and automotive is driving the demand for paints and coatings in the Middle East.," said an analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways from Paints and Coatings Market Study

  • The Middle East Paints and Coatings market is estimated to witness a growth forecast of 7% magnitude on a value basis.

  • Saudi Arabia and Egypt are expected to collectively hold around 35% of the overall market share.

  • Saudi Arabia's Paints and Coatings market is estimated to create an incremental dollar opportunity of about US$ 759.2 Mn during the period between 2022 and 2032 in the global market.

  • Acrylic resin type production is expected to account for about more than half of the Paints and Coatings consumption in the Middle East region.

Competitive Landscape

The market of paints and coatings in the middle east is estimated to be a consolidated market, where key players are expected to account for a key share of the market. Some of the top manufacturers include Jotun Paint, Sigma Paint, Al Jazeera Paint, SAK Coat., The PPG Group, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint ME FZE, Asian Paints, Akzo Nobel, Middle East Paints Company, Global Paints FZC, Kansai Paints, Henkel Jebel Ali FZCO, BASF SE, Arkema Group, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.: Cabot Corporation, Fosroc are some of the manufacturers of Paints and Coatings profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players are focusing on increasing their production capacity to enhance their market footprint all over the globe and to gain traction in the market. Further certain key players are focusing on investing in the latest Paints and Coatings products production owing to a significant increase in the demand from the architectural industry.

Ask an Analyst @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15681

For instance, • August 8, 2022, Jazeera Paints, the leading manufacturer of paints, colors, and construction solutions in the Middle East and North Africa opened its sixth showroom in Iraq. The new showroom is close to other towns such as Qaladze, Dukan, Chwar Qwrna, Sangasar, and Hajiawa, and will also serve their needs for high-quality paints and construction.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Thursday, October 20, 2022, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Thursday, October 20, 2022, Press release picture

Market Segments Covered In Middle East Paints and Coating Market Analysis

By Resin Type:

  • Acrylic

    • Pure Acrylic

    • Styrene

    • Vinyl

  • Alkyd

  • Polyurethane

  • Epoxy

  • Polyester

  • Others

By Technology:

  • Water-borne

  • Solvent-borne

  • Powder Coatings

By End-Use:

  • Architecture

    • Interior

    • Exterior

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • Protective Coating

  • Wood

  • Refinish

  • Coil Coating

  • Packaging

  • Marine

  • General Industrial

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Middle East Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

Preview Analysis@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/middle-east-paints-and-coating-market

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage On Chemicals & Materials Domain:

Elastomeric Coatings Market Size : Elastomeric coatings are expected to expand 7.3% annually in 2022, reaching a value of over US$ 6,810.5 Mn by the end of the year. A 7.6% growth rate is anticipated for the global economy between the years 2022 and 2029.

Medical Grade Coatings Market demand : Due to the critical function that medical grade coatings play in a variety of tools, medical devices, and equipment used in surgeries and other medical procedures, the global market for these coatings is predicted to expand significantly between 2021 and 2031.

Coil Coatings Market Analysis: Sales in the global coil coatings market are slated to top US$ 5.0 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 4.7% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 6.8 Bn by 2029.

Europe Advanced Aerospace Coatings Market trends : For the period from 2018 to 2028, the report includes detailed information on market trends, value (US$ Mn) and volume ('000 Li), competition, current developments, and dynamics in the Europe advanced aerospace coatings market.

BRIC Performance Coatings Market Opportunity : Performance coatings are varnishes that improve the performance of surfaces and are immune to abrasion, corrosion, and high temperatures. A performance coating is a cost-effective solution for giving a product eye-catching, long-lasting finishes.

Wood Coatings Market outlook : The wood coatings market is anticipated to garner a modest strength with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2032. Stringent regulations, increased competition, a rise in unique formulations, and new product advancements are some of the reasons driving the growth of the wood coatings industry.

Water Proof Coatings Market Value : Making an item virtually impenetrable to water is known as water-proofing. When certain circumstances are met, water-proof coatings assist items avoid water damage and prevent water infiltration. These objects can be used in damp settings and at specific depths under water.

PU Coatings Market Growth Rate : Polyisocynates like MDI and TDI react with polyols (polyester, polyether polyols) to create polyurethanes. When it comes to PU coatings, polyols are first turned into stock coatings and then combined with a cross-linker for polyisocynates before processing, creating a two-component system. The crosslinker chosen and the polyol used in manufacturing can alter the coatings' characteristics.

Coating Auxillaries Market Share : In order to provide a smooth manufacturing flow, coating auxillaries are used to support and optimise the application of coatings and release agents. This category includes a variety of goods including primers, cleaners, mould cleaners, wiping fillers and dilutions, and cleaners.

Coating Additives Market outlook : The market for coating additives was estimated to be worth $10,613.3 million in 2021 and is projected to grow to $17,724.8 million by 2032. Between 2022 and 2032, sales in the global market for coating devices are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720882/Middle-East-Paints-and-Coating-Market-is-Expected-to-Grow-at-a-CAGR-of-47-During-Forecast-Period-of-2022-32-Discover-Analytical-Data-by-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

    * Xi opened the week-long, twice-a-decade session on Sunday with a speech touting China's fight against COVID-19, the party's safeguarding of national security, maintaining social stability, protecting people's lives and taking control of the situation in Hong Kong, which was rocked by anti-government protests in 2019. * In a highly unusual move, China delayed the release of key economic indicators scheduled for publication this week. * China's approach to foreign policy is also in the spotlight after a Hong Kong protester was dragged into the Chinese consulate in Manchester on Sunday and assaulted in an incident which the police are investigating.

  • Philippines Draws Line in Sand for Peso as Asian Currencies Reel

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippines is defining the limit of its tolerance for peso weakness, as Asian central banks grapple with the mighty US dollar.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerThe peso slumped to a record low of 59 against the greenback i

  • Fremont massage therapist charged with sexual assault of female clients

    October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and advocacy groups from across the Bay Area gathered for a candlelight vigil in Fremont on Wednesday to bring more awareness to the issue. The call of action was a part of a nationwide campaign called #Every1KnowsSome1.

  • Why Oil Stocks Are Surprisingly Rallying Today

    Oil prices are rising today. West Texas Intermediate, the leading U.S. oil price benchmark, closed up 3% to top $85 a barrel. Several notable names moved higher on the day, including Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Transocean (NYSE: RIG), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB).

  • U.S. sells oil reserves as Biden tackles pump prices ahead of elections

    U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell off the rest of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end and begin refilling the stockpile as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8. Biden is seeking to add enough supply to prevent near-term oil price spikes that could punish Americans, and assure U.S. drillers that the government will enter the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low. He said 15 million barrels of oil will be offered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) - part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May, and added the United States is ready to tap reserves again early next year to rein in prices.

  • Spirit Airlines shareholders approve sale to JetBlue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Spirit Airlines shareholders accepting a $3.8 billion buyout from JetBlue.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway closes $11.6 billion purchase of Alleghany insurance group

    Warren Buffett's company completed its largest acquisition in years Wednesday with its $11.6 billion purchase of the Alleghany insurance conglomerate.

  • China's Underground Market for Chips Draws Desperate Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- In her two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, Wang woke to a deluge of messages. One read: “SPC5744PFK1AMLQ9, 300 pc, 21+. Any need?”Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerWithin minutes, the 32-year-ol

  • 3 takeaways from Biden's latest oil reserves release

    On Tuesday, President Biden announced the U.S. will release an additional 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in December in an effort to lower the price of gas at the pump.

  • Exxon Mobil exits Russia after Kremlin’s ‘expropriation blackmail’

    Exxon Mobil announced its exit from Russia this week after Moscow grabbed the company’s 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas venture. Exxon Mobil has operated in Russia for more than 25 years.

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • Nvidia, Applied Materials Warnings Cast Shadow on Chip-Earnings Season

    Falling demand and U.S. curbs on semiconductor exports to China pressure companies including Nvidia and Applied Materials.

  • International company plans $400M electric battery factory in St. Louis

    The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will add 150 high-paying union and professional jobs, the company said. Here's where it's going.

  • Biden’s tacit endorsement of fossil fuels

    A little-noticed move to repurchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve could get drillers to produce more.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • Why you can’t count on another SPR oil release to cut gasoline prices at the pump

    Speculation that the Biden administration will soon announce the release of more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve put pressure on oil prices Tuesday, but analysts don’t expect such a move to lead to a significant fall in gasoline prices at the pump.

  • Biden Release of More Oil From Reserve Has Little Impact on Prices

    The White House said on Wednesday that another 15 million barrels of oil from the emergency reserve will be sold to combat volatility in crude oil and gasoline prices. "With my announcement today, we're going to continue to stabilize markets and decrease the prices at a time when the actions of other countries have caused such volatility," President Joe Biden said at a White House event. The decision to release more oil was made about two weeks after OPEC agreed to a cut in the production of oil globally and took Russia's side.

  • Shareholder group wants Tesla to link Musk's pay to ESG metrics

    Retail activist shareholder platform Tulipshare called on Tesla Inc to tie its executive pay to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and said it expects to file a shareholder resolution on the matter for the electric carmaker's annual meeting next year. Antoine Argouges, chief executive of Britain-based Tulipshare, said a decision by S&P Dow Jones Indices last spring to oust Tesla from a widely followed ESG index showed the company faces reputational and legal risks that investors will not tolerate.

  • Explainer-U.S. gasoline prices are falling again - here's why

    U.S. gasoline prices rose earlier this month but are falling again after West Coast refinery outages subsided and seasonal demand fell. President Joe Biden plans to sell the last portion of a release of 180 million barrels of crude oil from U.S. strategic petroleum reserves by the end of December. Biden's Democrats hope the move will help the party hold thin majorities in both houses of Congress in November's midterm elections.