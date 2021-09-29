U.S. markets open in 8 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.00
    +21.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,340.00
    +165.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,834.75
    +70.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.70
    +12.70 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.10
    -1.19 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.30
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +4.49 (+23.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4100
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,080.10
    -451.36 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,039.62
    -17.53 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,463.55
    -720.41 (-2.39%)
     

Middle East Skin Care Products Market Is Expected to Reach $1.92 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Increase in adoption of new product branding and advertising strategies among skin care products manufacturers drives the growth of the Middle East skin care products market. By type, the face care segment accounted for the major share in 2019. By purpose, however, the hydration segment accounted for the highest share in the same year.

Portland, OR, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Middle East skin care products industry was estimated at $1.78 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $1.92 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in adoption of new product branding and advertising strategies among skin care products manufacturers drives the growth of the Middle East skin care products market. On the other hand, use of chemical rich products restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in awareness of probable side effects of cosmetics and skin concerns among customers is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13072

COVID-19 scenario-

  • Skin care products manufacturers across Middle East are now switching their preference to produce hand sanitizers, cleaning agents, and personal care products. This, in turn, has boosted the Middle East skin care market.

  • At the same time, several lockdown measures and import & export restrictions on goods posed an array of key challenges for the exporters, especially during the initial phase. However, the global situation is getting better and the market is anticipated to revive soon.


Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13072

The Middle East skin care products market is analyzed across type, purpose, and country.

On the basis of type, the face care segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The eye care segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2027.

On the basis of purpose, the hydration segment contributed to the highest market share, with nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. At the same time, the repair/renewal segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 9.6% throughout the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Middle East skin care products Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13072?reqfor=covid

The key market players analyzed in the Middle East skin care products market report include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Inc., Unilever Plc., L'oréal S.A., Beiersdorf AG., Shiseido Company Limited, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and Kao Corporation. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • COTI mints new Cardano stablecoin called Djed

    COTI will create Cardano’s new stablecoin – Djed – which was trumpeted by umbrella company IOKH founder Charles Hoskinson at the weekend.

  • China’s Coal Shortage Means Higher Prices for the World

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s top coal consumer, is in dire need of more supply and is willing to pay any price -- a move that threatens to leave less fuel for energy-starved rivals.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWith winter on the wa

  • United Airlines Prepares to Fire Employees Who Refuse Covid-19 Vaccinations

    United Airlines Holdings Inc. is moving ahead with plans to terminate close to 600 employees who didn’t meet its Covid-19 vaccination deadline, company officials said Tuesday. United in August said it would require all of its 67,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated—the first major U.S. airline and one of the first large U.S. companies to do so. Now the Sept. 27 deadline has passed, and while most of the airline’s employees complied, United is starting the process of firing 593 employees who didn’t get the shots, company officials said.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Inflation fears: UK supply chain cost pressures filter into prices

    The news comes amid a looming cost of living crisis in the UK amid inflationary pressure in many sectors.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Ford, GM To See Sharp Q3 Sales Drop As 2022 Outlook Worsens

    Ford could see a 37% drop in U.S. auto sales for the third quarter, outpacing a 29% drop for General Motors. The projected drops come after the U.S. auto giants idled factories due to a shortage of chips and other disruptions to global supply chains weighing on vehicle inventories in dealer lots. On Friday, carmakers in the U.S. are due to report Q3 auto sales.

  • Wells Fargo delays return-to-office to January - memo

    The bank said its operations and contact center employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning Jan. 10. They will be followed by employees in business support and enterprise functions, who will return during the first quarter next year.

  • Barring new variant 'we're close' to return to normal: Doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as fall begins.&nbsp;

  • 5 Things We Learned From The Warren Buffett Annual Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway has released its 2018 annual report, and the letter to shareholders from Chair Warren Buffett offers several key insights.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Lucid Is Ready to Start Making EVs -- These 3 EV Names Won't Be Far Behind

    Lucid is pushing forward with production, but it's not the only one about to hit the road with new electric vehicles.

  • Oklahoma gas company settles for millions over royalty payments on federal leases in New Mexico and Wyoming

    Devon disputed the allegations and did not admit liability. But the oil and gas production company must still pay the federal government within 20 days as part of the settlement.

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Could China’s energy crisis could prove bigger than Evergrande? Goldman joins Nomura in cutting growth forecasts

    News that factories have been shut in parts of China are sending a chill up Wall Street's spine, driving concerns that the country's economic growth is going to struggle.