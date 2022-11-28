U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Middle Eastern and North African Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast in Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market to 2027 by synthesis type (synthetic chemical, biotech and biologics, plant extracts, fermentation, and others), manufacturer type (captive API and merchant API), therapeutic area (cardiology, oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pulmonology, aliment, anti-inflammatory, and others ), product form (liquid API and powder API), molecule type (large molecule and small molecule), and drug type (branded, generic, and over-the-counter).

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle Eastern and North African Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362778/?utm_source=GNW

Middle Eastern and North African Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Trends and Forecast
The future of the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in cardiology, oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pulmonology, aliment, anti-inflammatory therapeutic areas. The Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market is expected to reach $5.4 billion in 2027 and grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are rise in growth of pharmaceutical production and research and development of new drugs.

Emerging Trends in Middle Eastern and North African Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market
Emerging trends, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include an increase in the adoption of advanced technologies in API manufacturing, increasing demand for high potency APIs, and increasing adoption of binder for development of peroxide sensitive APIs.

MENA Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market by Segment

In this market, synthetic chemical is the largest synthesis type market, whereas cardiology is larger in therapeutic area. Growth in various segment of the MENA API market are given below:

The study includes trends and forecast for the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market by synthesis type, manufacturer type, therapeutic area, product form, molecule type, and drug type as follows:

Middle Eastern and North African Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market by Synthesis Type [Value ($ Million) for 2016 – 2027]:
• Synthetic Chemical
• Biotech and Biologics
• Plant Extracts
• Fermentation
• Others

Middle Eastern and North African Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market by Manufacturer Type [Value ($ Million) for 2016 – 2027]:
• Captive APIs
• Merchant APIs

Middle Eastern and North African Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market by Therapeutic Area [Value ($ Million) for 2016 – 2027]:
• Cardiology
• Oncology
• Neurology
• Ophthalmology
• Orthopedics
• Pulmonology
• Aliment
• Anti-Inflammatory
• Others

Middle Eastern and North African Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market by Product Form [Value ($ Million) for 2016 – 2027]:
• Liquid API
• Powder API

Middle Eastern and North African Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market by Molecule Type [Value ($ Million) for 2016 – 2027]:
• Large Molecule
• Small Molecule

Middle Eastern and North African Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market by Drug Type [Value ($ Million) for 2016 – 2027]:
• Branded
• Generic
• Over-the-Counter
List of Middle Eastern and North African Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, active pharmaceutical ingredient companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the active pharmaceutical ingredient companies profiled in this report include-
• Pfizer
• Teva Pharmaceutical
• GSK
• Sun Pharmaceutical
• Novartis
• Aurobindo
• Merck& Co.
• BASF
• Julphar
• AbbVie
Middle Eastern and North African Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Insights
• The analyst forecasts that synthetic chemical will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to continuous research and development activities and growing demand of synthetic chemical APIs in therapeutic areas.
• Within this market, cardiology will remain the largest therapeutic area segment over the forecast period due to increasing cardiovascular diseases and increase in geriatric population.
Features of the Middle Eastern and North African Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market
• Market Size Estimates: Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments.
• Segmentation Analysis: Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market size by various segments, such as synthesis type, manufacturer type, therapeutic area, product form, molecular type, and drug type in terms of value.
• Country Analysis: Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market breakdown by the Saudi Arabia.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different synthesis types, manufacturer types, therapeutic areas, product forms, molecular types, and drug types for the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model
FAQ
Q1. What is the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market size?
Answer: The global Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market is expected to reach an estimated $5.4 billion by 2027.
Q2. What is the growth forecast for Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market?
Answer: The Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.7% from 2022 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market?
Answer: The major drivers for this market are rise in growth of pharmaceutical production and research and development of new drugs.
Q4. What are the major therapeutic areas for the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market?
Answer: Cardiology, oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pulmonology, aliment, and anti-Inflammatory are the major therapeutic areas of the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market.
Q5. What are the emerging trends in Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing adoption of advanced technologies in API manufacturing, increasing demand for high potency APIs, and increasing adoption of binder for development of peroxide sensitive APIs.
Q6. Who are the key Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient companies?

Answer: Some of the key Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient companies are as follows:
• Pfizer
• Teva Pharmaceutical
• GSK
• Sun Pharmaceutical
• Novartis
• Aurobindo
• Merck& Co.
• BASF
• Julphar
• AbbVie
Q7. Which will be the largest synthesis type segment in the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market in the future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that synthetic chemical will remain the largest synthesis segment over the forecast period due to continuous research and development activities and growing demand for synthetic chemical APIs in therapeutic areas.
Q8. In Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market, which region is expected to be the largest in the next five years?
Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the next five years.
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% customization without any additional cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market by synthesis type (synthetic chemical, biotech and biologics, plant extracts, fermentation, and others), manufacturer type (captive apis and merchant apis), therapeutic area (cardiology, oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pulmonology, aliment, anti-inflammatory, and others ), product form (liquid api and powder api), molecule type (large molecule and small molecule), and drug type (branded, generic, and over-the-counter)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which country will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in the active pharmaceutical ingredient market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in this active pharmaceutical ingredient market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in this active pharmaceutical ingredient market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this active pharmaceutical ingredient market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this active pharmaceutical ingredient market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the Middle Eastern and North African active pharmaceutical ingredient market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362778/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


