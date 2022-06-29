U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,822.00
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,928.00
    -5.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,658.25
    -16.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,736.70
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.30
    +0.54 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.00
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    20.78
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.70
    +1.75 (+6.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2178
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3300
    +0.2020 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,076.47
    -997.14 (-4.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.88
    -15.18 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.17
    -32.24 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Middle Mile Upgrade Provides Increased Bandwidth to Ohio's Schools

·2 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management Council and OARnet began the implementation phase of Ohio's Middle Mile Upgrade project. This project will provide the needed increase of bandwidth to Ohio's Information Technology Centers (ITCs) and large urban districts to better serve their member schools.

Ohio's Information Technology Centers (ITCs) work together as a statewide network called the Ohio Education Computer Network (OECN). The Management Council coordinates and supports the collaborative efforts of the OECN, which implements a broad spectrum of academic and administrative technologies across Ohio’s PreK-12 education system. (PRNewsfoto/The Management Council)
Ohio's Information Technology Centers (ITCs) work together as a statewide network called the Ohio Education Computer Network (OECN). The Management Council coordinates and supports the collaborative efforts of the OECN, which implements a broad spectrum of academic and administrative technologies across Ohio’s PreK-12 education system. (PRNewsfoto/The Management Council)

Like many states across the nation, Ohio's K-12 schools continue to increase their use of online curriculum in day-to-day learning through remote learning, online learning subscriptions and tools, digital resources, virtual fieldtrips, and other uses. With this increase in online learning, high-quality network bandwidth is essential for student success. Bandwidth is defined as the maximum amount of data transmitted over an internet connection in a given amount of time. Increasing this bandwidth for ITCs and large urban districts will enable them to provide additional transmission capacity to their individual districts and buildings, and will eliminate bandwidth contention and overload, which can slow internet access and weaken cybersecurity.

"The upgrade to Ohio's middle-mile is critical to connecting Ohio's students to a fast and reliable internet," said Geoff Andrews, chief executive officer of the Management Council. "Learning is no longer happening just in the classroom. Faster internet can provide individualized learning opportunities for students that are high-quality, personally relevant, and accessible 24/7."

This upgrade also hugely impacts future network planning as ITCs and large urbans become more capable and comfortable with their abilities to meet future bandwidth demands. They can make informed decisions that incorporate predictable budgeting and costs. This financial predictability benefits everyone. The upgrade installations will continue throughout the state and are expected to be completed by September 2024.

Ohio's Information Technology Centers (ITCs) work together through a statewide network known as the Ohio Education Computer Network (OECN). The Management Council coordinates and supports the collaborative efforts of the OECN, which implements a broad spectrum of academic and administrative technologies across Ohio's PreK-12 education system. Visit managementcouncil.org for more information.

Contact:
Jessica Madison, The Management Council
 614.840.9810
jessica.madison@managementcouncil.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/middle-mile-upgrade-provides-increased-bandwidth-to-ohios-schools-301577352.html

SOURCE The Management Council

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese marketplace repurchases NFTs, citing uncertain policies

    Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Yucang Digital Collectibles announced that it is buying back assets sold on its platform due to lack of regulatory clarity. See related article: NFTs in China must be reviewed: China media watchdog Fast facts The marketplace said operations will continue, but sales and transfers of digital collectibles will be frozen and […]

  • RansomHouse extortion group claims AMD as its latest victim

    AMD said it is investigating a potential data breach after RansomHouse, a relatively new data cybercrime operation, claims to have extorted data from the U.S. chipmaker. An AMD spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company "is aware of a bad actor claiming to be in possession of stolen data," adding that "an investigation is currently underway.” The group claims to be targeting companies with weak security, and claimed it was able to compromise AMD due to the use of weak passwords throughout the organization.

  • Russia Fined These US Companies Over Data Privacy Breach

    A Moscow court penalized Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) owned video streaming service Twitch, social network Pinterest, Inc (NYSE: PINS), holiday rental company Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB), and United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) for refusing to store Russian citizens' data in Russia, Reuters reports. Russia penalized Twitch by 2 million roubles ($37,700), Pinterest and Airbnb by 2 million roubles, and UPS by 1 million roubles. In late May, Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor opened

  • Should Value Investors Own This Leading Cable Provider?

    Value investing can be defined in many ways. It can mean buying stocks at cheap earnings multiples or buying companies with super fast top-line growth that aren't appreciated by other investors. Broadly, value investing is buying something at a discount to the cash it will generate for shareholders in the future.

  • Disney cancels exclusive Disney+ streaming deal with Israel's YES

    Israel's Competition Authority said on Tuesday it closed a case against Walt Disney and Bezeq Israel Telecom's satellite TV unit YES after the companies agreed to cancel an exclusive streaming deal. Disney Israel launched its Disney+ streaming service in Israel earlier this month and it had forged an exclusive deal with YES to offer the service rather than make deals as well with cable company HOT and internet-based TV operators. The companies had applied for permission from the Competition Authority, which looked into the matter.

  • The One Word That Defines Ethereum’s Goals

    The recent crash revealed decentralized finance (DeFi) markets as a labyrinth of complex financial instruments with contagion properties. DeFi did not lead to an open, permissionless alternative to the inherited financial system, but instead an accelerationist mirror image of it. The problem is centralized finance, or CeFi, cosplaying as DeFi, they said, and there are no issues with DeFi proper.

  • Google’s Cloud Customers Will Learn Their Gmail Carbon Footprint

    (Bloomberg) -- Google’s cloud-computing division is preparing to reveal the carbon footprint for its Workspace apps, including Gmail and Docs, as it builds out its suite of tools to help customers assess their impact on the environment.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of

  • Axie Infinity Restarts Ronin Bridge Months After $625M Exploit

    The bridge has undergone an internal audit and two external audits, developers said.

  • Speechmatics raises $62M for its inclusive approach to speech-to-text AI

    Last week I wrote about an AI startup that's building technology that can alter, in real time, the accent of someone's speech. There's a major need for that, too, and now a U.K. startup called Speechmatics -- which has built AI to translate speech to text, regardless of the accent or how the person speaks -- is announcing $62 million in funding to expand its business. Susquehanna Growth Equity out of the U.S. led the round with U.K. investors AlbionVC and IQ Capital also participating.

  • Cost of living: How to save money on your internet bill

    The best tricks for reducing spending on your internet bill.

  • Australia’s ANZ stablecoin used to purchase carbon credits

    The Victor Smorgon Group has used ANZ Banking Group’s Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin, A$DC, to purchase tokenized carbon credits in a transaction facilitated by crypto asset investment firm ZeroCap. See related article: Australian crypto industry watches as sole trader charges two top banks with ‘debanking’ Fast facts The carbon credits were tokenized to create digital security […]

  • Ethereum Lending Protocol XCarnival Hit With $3.8M Exploit, Recovers 50%

    Singapore-based metaverse lending protocol XCarnival recovered 1,467 ether following an exploit that saw a hacker siphon 3,087 ETH out of the platform.

  • Stock Market Losses Deepen At Midday; Cereal Maker's Breakout Falters

    The major stock market indexes continue losing their morning gains, as all deepened losses in the last hour and are now trading at the lows of the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is holding up relatively better. Looking at the 2022 outlook, says Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, "if consumers start to rein in their spending, the second half will be considerably weaker, as we anticipate."

  • Value Stocks Crushing Growth and the Trend May Continue

    The Russell 1000 Value index has slumped 12% so far this year, while Russell 1000 Growth has dropped 25%.

  • Toshiba board gains two directors from activist funds in historic shift

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp shareholders voted in on Tuesday two board directors from activist hedge fund investors - a step expected to add momentum to the industrial group's exploration of potential buyout deals. Toshiba's annual general meeting elected Nabeel Bhanji, a senior portfolio manager at Elliott Management, and Eijiro Imai, managing director at Farallon Capital Management as new board members.

  • JPMorgan Exits Nickel Saga as Tycoon Shrinks ‘Big Short’

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. no longer has any exposure to the nickel bet that rocked global metals markets earlier this year, after a drop in prices on the London Metal Exchange allowed the tycoon at the center of the squeeze to exit his positions with the bank.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off Abo

  • Why some analysts are talking about a short-term bottom in stocks: Morning Brief

    Proceed with caution on stocks, but perhaps with one eye open as well. More on this, and what to watch in markets on Monday, June 27, 2022.

  • Returning to the office can determine whether you have a ‘job’ or a ‘career,’ bank CEO says

    “If you want a job, stay remote all the time,” Jefferies CEO Richard Handler says. “If you want a career, engage with the rest of us in the office.”

  • Shopify Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 10-for-1 Split

    Not a lot of positives surround Shopify at the moment. Unfortunately for many investors, that disappointment is not limited to just Shopify, but also includes most growth stocks at the moment. Many growth stocks are down 60% to 70% or more.

  • Top REITs for July 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.