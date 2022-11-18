U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

Middle Office Outsourcing Market Size to Grow by USD 2.33 Billion, Need for New Technologies and Budget Constraints to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle Office Outsourcing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the middle office outsourcing market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.33 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver: The need for new technologies and budget constraints are driving the middle office outsourcing market growth. The increasing customer base, growing complexity of operations, and strong competition are encouraging financial institutions to leverage the benefits of technological innovations to enhance their operations. Financial institutions should work on interfaces between the middle office and front office, as most small- and medium-scale financial institutions have budget constraints regarding infrastructure upgrades and hiring skilled labor, among others. Moreover, AI and ML can be used to optimize processes, address exceptions, and increase output. Such innovations will drive market growth during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: Implementation delays in outsourcing are challenging market growth. Interruptions in business as usual (BAU), inaccurate defining of the scope of business requirements, downsizing of staff, and the lack of consolidation of systems are some of the reasons behind delays. Issues such as a delay in sending responses to regulators and resolving collateral disputes can lead to problems for financial institutions. Therefore, asset managers need to follow a systematic approach to implement middle office outsourcing models, which can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges

Vendor Landscape

The middle office outsourcing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The need for new technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are expanding their geographical presence and entering into long-term partnerships with end-users to provide middle office outsourcing services.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights!

Market Segmentation

The middle office outsourcing market report is segmented by end-user (investment banking and management, broker-dealers, and stock exchange) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the middle office outsourcing market in North America.

Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture Plc

  • Apex Group Ltd.

  • BNP Paribas SA

  • Citigroup Inc.

  • Credit Agricole CIB

  • Empaxis Data Management Inc.

  • GBST Holdings Ltd.

  • Hedgeguard

  • Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

  • Indus Valley Partners

  • JPMorgan Chase and Co.

  • Linedata Services S.A.

  • Northern Trust Corp.

  • RBC Investor and Treasury Services

  • SEI investment Co.

  • Societe Generale SA

  • SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc.

  • State Street Corp.

  • The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

  • WNS Holdings Ltd.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Middle Office Outsourcing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.33 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.41

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, Australia, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Apex Group Ltd., BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole CIB, Empaxis Data Management Inc., GBST Holdings Ltd., Hedgeguard, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Indus Valley Partners, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Linedata Services S.A., Northern Trust Corp., RBC Investor and Treasury Services, SEI investment Co., Societe Generale SA, SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., State Street Corp., The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., and WNS Holdings Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Investment banking and management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Broker-dealers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Stock exchange - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 BNP Paribas SA

  • 10.5 Citigroup Inc.

  • 10.6 GBST Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.7 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

  • 10.8 RBC Investor and Treasury Services

  • 10.9 Societe Generale SA

  • 10.10 SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc.

  • 10.11 State Street Corp.

  • 10.12 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

