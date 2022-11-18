Middle Office Outsourcing Market Size to Grow by USD 2.33 Billion, Need for New Technologies and Budget Constraints to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle Office Outsourcing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the middle office outsourcing market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.33 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The need for new technologies and budget constraints are driving the middle office outsourcing market growth. The increasing customer base, growing complexity of operations, and strong competition are encouraging financial institutions to leverage the benefits of technological innovations to enhance their operations. Financial institutions should work on interfaces between the middle office and front office, as most small- and medium-scale financial institutions have budget constraints regarding infrastructure upgrades and hiring skilled labor, among others. Moreover, AI and ML can be used to optimize processes, address exceptions, and increase output. Such innovations will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: Implementation delays in outsourcing are challenging market growth. Interruptions in business as usual (BAU), inaccurate defining of the scope of business requirements, downsizing of staff, and the lack of consolidation of systems are some of the reasons behind delays. Issues such as a delay in sending responses to regulators and resolving collateral disputes can lead to problems for financial institutions. Therefore, asset managers need to follow a systematic approach to implement middle office outsourcing models, which can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The middle office outsourcing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The need for new technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are expanding their geographical presence and entering into long-term partnerships with end-users to provide middle office outsourcing services.

Story continues

Market Segmentation

The middle office outsourcing market report is segmented by end-user (investment banking and management, broker-dealers, and stock exchange) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the middle office outsourcing market in North America.

Middle Office Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Australia, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Apex Group Ltd., BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole CIB, Empaxis Data Management Inc., GBST Holdings Ltd., Hedgeguard, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Indus Valley Partners, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Linedata Services S.A., Northern Trust Corp., RBC Investor and Treasury Services, SEI investment Co., Societe Generale SA, SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc., State Street Corp., The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., and WNS Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

