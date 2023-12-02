Middle Road railroad crossing to get signal by mid-2024

Dec. 2—CONNEAUT — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio announced on Thursday an extension to the deadline for the installation flashing lights and gates at the Bessemer and Lake Erie railroad crossing on Middle Road.

The railroad will have until May 1, 2024 to complete the installation. In a press release, the PUCO stated $428,825 in federal funds will be used for the upgrade.

According to PUCO records, in October 2022, BLE was ordered to install lights and gates at the crossing by Aug. 16 of this year.

However, due to material shortages and staff absences, material necessary for the project had not shipped by mid-August, and the railroad filed a request for an extension.

The crossing sees an average of six trains per day. There are currently no signals or lights at the crossing.

City Manager Jim Hockaday said the city had a preliminary meeting with Canadian National, BLE's parent company, quite some time ago to go over the proposal.

"The crossing is adjacent to that little tributary to Conneaut Creek," he said. "It's just a little bit of an engineering challenge of where do you have the gate come down."

Getting lighting and gates installed at the crossing is important, Hockaday said.

"I realize the trains aren't moving very fast, but they are moving at that juncture," he said.

CN will handle the funds in this project, and CN crews will do the work on the lights and gates, Hockaday said.

"CN is committed to gating all of the crossings and coming up with some kind of enhancement, that's their goal," he said. "It's just, as funding becomes available for them to do that, they do that."

The city is currently also working with CN on the BLE crossing of Old Main Road, which is adjacent to a bridge the city is looking to replace, Hockaday said.

He said CN is good to work with, and they continue to make investments and improvements.

"This is just another step in that direction," Hockaday said. "They're pretty committed to safety, which I appreciate."

Kevin Donahue, a spokesperson for CN, said the company was forced to adjust its timeline due to supplier delays.

"The crossing is now scheduled to start in early 2024 with an anticipated completion in the spring," he said.

According to information from the PUCO, the crossing is one of two in the city that have only yield signs and no lights or gates. The other, also along the Bessemer and Lake Erie railroad line, is on Welton Road.

According to the release, the local government can seek up to $5,000 from the PUCO for safety improvements like rumble strips, lighting or improved signage.

The PUCO evaluates Ohio's railroad crossings and evaluates the need for installing active warning devices.